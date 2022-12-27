YOUTH NEWS
CES donationCASTLETON — For the past several weeks, Mr. DeMatties, a sixth-grade teacher at Castleton Elementary School, had his class assembling and painting skipjacks to be donated to the Salvation Army in Rutland.
The students were able to build 12 skipjacks. A skipjack is a one ski sledding device with a seat above it; some also refer to them as jack jumpers. A person sits and glides down a snowy hill balancing themselves along the way. On Dec. 14, the skipjacks were delivered to the Salvation Army in Rutland, where the director, Pam Downs, was appreciative and assured they would be given out to local families with children.
Ag data
U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service safeguards the privacy of all responses and publishes only state- and national-level data, ensuring no individual operation or producer can be identified. All reports are available on the NASS website at www.nass.usda.gov.
— Census of Agriculture
In November, an invitation was mailed to all known agriculture producers across the 50 states to respond online to the 2022 Census of Agriculture at agcounts.usda.gov. By completing the survey, producers can tell their story and help generate opportunities that better serve them and future generations. For more information, visit www.nass.usda.gov/agcensus.
— Northeast Region I farm labor
Northeast Region I (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont) statistics: There were 41,000 workers hired directly by farms during the week of Oct. 9-15, 2022. All hired workers worked an average of 40.9 hours during the survey week. The average wage rate for all hired workers was $17.87 per hour. Field workers earned an average of $17.15 per hour and livestock workers averaged $16.38 per hour. Field and livestock workers combined earned an average of $16.92 per hour.
There were 41,000 workers hired directly by farms during the week of July 10-16, 2022. All hired workers worked an average of 39.4 hours during the survey week. The average wage rate for all hired workers was $17.67 per hour. Field workers earned an average of $17.08 per hour and livestock workers averaged $16.17 per hour. Field and livestock workers combined earned an average of $16.80 per hour.
— Commercial floriculture
Beginning in late December, the 2023 Commercial Floriculture Survey (2022 production year) is conducted with approximately 2,700 producers throughout all 11 states in the Northeast. Growers are asked to provide information on production area, sales of floriculture commodities, and the number of agricultural workers on their operations. Growers can complete the survey by mail, phone, or online at agcounts.usda.gov.
— Bee and honey production
In January and February 2023, a survey will collect data from more than 8,500 beekeepers nationwide. Bee and honey production, disposition and income data on colony numbers, honey production, stocks and sales will help evaluate conditions from year to year, and promote programs designed to ensure the viability of beekeepers and agricultural pollination services.
— Year-end surveys
Year-end surveys are done in December for crops, hogs and poultry. In January, we ask growers for their help to measure production of other commodities for 2022. The milk production, cattle, sheep and goats surveys are conducted in all major states to generate national and state production statistics for 2022. Producers who receive these surveys may respond online, by mail or fax. A NASS representative will contact producers who do not respond to offer the option of a telephone or personal interview. Data from these surveys are used by producers, agribusinesses and policymakers as a decision-making tool. The results from these surveys will be released on Jan. 31, 2023.
