AROUND TOWN
Book sale
RUTLAND — The July Friends of the Rutland Free Library Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 14, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at 10 Court St. in Rutland. Featured are thousands of organized, gently used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages, as well as a selection of rare and antique books. All purchases by donation only. Limit of two grocery bags per family. No book dealers. Proceeds support library programs, collections and designated projects.
Front Porch Concert
POULTNEY — Singer-songwriter and guitarist Phil Henry and keyboardist Jeff Kimball will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Stone Valley Arts, 145 East Main St. in Poultney. This Front Porch Concert is an outdoor event, but will move indoors if there is inclement weather or a heat wave. Bring your lawn chairs. Donations to support the event will are appreciated.
Stormwater reduction
WEST RUTLAND — Through a bidding process, the Rutland Natural Resources Conservation District (RNRCD) hired Fitzgerald Environmental Associates LLC to develop a Stormwater Master Plan (SWMP) for the town of West Rutland (Clarendon River watershed). The goal of this project is to work with the town of West Rutland on treating and reducing overall stormwater volume. The project is a collaboration among RNRCD, the town of West Rutland, and Addison County Regional Planning Commission (ACRPC). Funding for this project is provided by ACRPC in its capacity as Clean Water Service Provider through a Clean Water Planning grant. Visit dec.vermont.gov/water-investment/cwi/solutions/developed-lands/municipal-stormwater for more information.
AROUND VT
E-bikes
To provide cleaner transportation options for residents to curb greenhouse gas emissions and meet daily trip needs, the state of Vermont has reopened the nation’s first statewide incentive program that offers pre-paid vouchers for electric bicycle (e-bike) purchases. The program is a limited-time offering available to income-eligible Vermonters on a first-come/first-served basis. Incentives will be available until the $150,000 in funding authorized this year is exhausted. For more information, visit Drive Electric Vermont.
BUSINESS
Migrant health
UVM Extension’s Bridges to Health program is the 2023 recipient of the Steve Shore Community Catalyst Award by the North Carolina Community Health Center Association. The award is presented annually to an individual or organization in the U.S. involved in positive change in the health and wellness of farmworkers. Bridges to Health (Puentes a la Salud) is an outreach program that partners with local health entities and social service organizations to ensure migrant and seasonal farmworkers, as well as other Spanish-speaking immigrants and migrants in Vermont, have access to needed health-related services. Visit go.uvm.edu/mhp for more information.
Workforce development
As part of the state of Vermont’s workforce development strategy, the budget recently passed by the Legislature includes $2.3 million in funding to Serve Learn & Earn, a nonprofit workforce development collaborative statewide. Serve Learn & Earn provides paid service-learning opportunities to employment and education for youth, young adults and adults who are underemployed or disconnected from the workforce. The collaborative is made up of Vermont Works for Women, Audubon Vermont, ReSOURCE, and Vermont Youth Conservation Corps. The group’s vision is for every Vermonter to have a viable pathway to employment and affordable education. Participants serve by working on projects in priority areas, such as climate, housing, outdoor recreation and infrastructure. For more information, email kate.gluckman@vycc.org.
Worksite wellness
MONTPELIER — This month, 112 Vermont employers received recognition for their employee wellness programs from the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports and the state Department of Health. Here is the full list of employers receiving the 2023 Vermont Governor’s Award for Excellence in Worksite Wellness.
Gold award to ARIS Solutions, ASIC North Inc., Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont, Brattleboro Retreat, Browns River Middle School, Caledonia Central Supervisory Union, Capstone Community Action Head Start, Cathedral Square, Central Vermont Council on Aging, Champlain College, Charleston Elementary School, Chroma Technology Corp., Clara Martin Center, Collins Aerospace, Community Care Network, Community National Bank, Co-operative Insurance Cos., Copley Hospital, Easterseals VT, Engelberth Construction Inc., Families First, Fisher Elementary School, Founders Memorial School Wellness Committee, Franklin County Home Health Agency, GlobalFoundries, Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital, Hallam-ICS, Hartland Elementary School, Heritage Family Credit Union, Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group, Howard Center, Injury & Health Management Solutions Inc., Jericho Elementary School, King Arthur Baking Co. Inc., Lake Champlain Chocolates, Lamoille County Mental Health Services, Lamoille Health Partners, Manufacturing Solutions Inc., Mascoma Bank, MVP Health Care, National Life Group, New Chapter Inc., North Country Hospital-The Wellness Center, North Star Health, Northeast Kingdom Human Services, Northfield Savings Bank, Northwestern Counseling & Support Services Inc., PC Construction, ReArch Co. Inc., Senior Solutions, Springfield Hospital, Saint Michael’s College, State of Vermont, Sustainability Academy of Lawrence Barnes School, The City of Burlington, Vermont, The Richards Group, The University of Vermont, The University of Vermont Medical Center, The Vermont Country Store, Thrive Center of the Green Mountains Inc., Town of Brattleboro, Underhill Central School, Union Mutual, United Counseling Service, VEIC, Vermont Electric Cooperative, Vermont Federal Credit Union, Vermont Gas Systems, Vermont League of Cities and Towns, Vermont Mutual Insurance Co., Vermont Public, Vermont School Boards Insurance Trust, VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, VSAC, Waitsfield Elementary School, Washington County Mental Health Services, Winooski School District.
Silver award to A.N. Deringer Inc., Aspire Living & Learning Inc., Bread Loaf Corp., Burton Snowboards, Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, City Market Onion River Co-op, City of Rutland, Five-Town Health Alliance, Gifford Health Care Inc., Health Care & Rehabilitation Services of Southeastern Vermont, Jenna’s Promise, Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Middlebury College, Mount Anthony Middle School, Mount Mansfield Unified Union School District, NorthCountry Federal Credit Union, Norwich University, OnLogic, Otter Creek Child Center Inc., Stantec Consulting Services Inc., Teknor Apex Vermont Co., The Alchemist, The Heritage Automotive Group, The University of Vermont Health Network Porter Medical Center, Vermont Information Processing, Vermont Law and Graduate School, Vermont Packinghouse LLC, Vermont Smoke and Cure, Windsor Southeast Supervisory Union.
Bronze award to Brattleboro Food Co-op, DEW Construction, OneDigital, Rutland City Public Schools, Vernon Advent Christian Home, Washington Electric Cooperative Inc.
