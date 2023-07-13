YOUTH NEWS
4-H fundraisers
The 2023 State 4-H Dairy Committee is sponsoring two raffles to raise money to support the Vermont 4-H dairy program with 229 youths, ages 8 to 18, currently enrolled.
The prize for the first raffle is a 2022 Marin Eldridge Grade aluminum frame, hardtail mountain bike from Chuck’s Bikes in Morrisville and a $500 gift card for the purchase of a bike from Bootlegger Bikes in Jeffersonville. An 8-foot clipping chute with floor from Twist of Fate, a fitting and show supplies store in Portland, Connecticut, is the prize for the second raffle.
Tickets may be purchased for $25 each for either or both raffles. Anyone purchasing a ticket must be at least age 18. Purchases are not tax-deductible. Prize winners will receive an IRS 1099 form as a formal disclosure of winnings. To find out where to purchase tickets, call 800-571-0668 (Vermont calls only) or 802-656-7641. Entries must be postmarked by Aug. 9 to be eligible for the drawings at the State 4-H Dairy Show on Aug. 14.
Health careers
Recently, six high school students from southern Vermont spent five days getting health care education on how to take blood pressure, start a peripheral IV, participate in a simulated Code Blue training exercise, measure their body composition in a BOD POD at Vermont State University-Castleton and observe how to safely administer Narcan when someone is overdosing.
This was part of Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center’s Advanced MedQuest Program, which took place at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Having already taken the introductory MedQuest program last summer, these students were ready for a more in-depth and accelerated health careers experience. They were also exposed to job shadows in pharmacy, orthopedics, physical therapy, behavioral health and medical oncology. Visit www.svtahec.org for more information.
AROUND TOWN
Volunteers welcome
CUTTINGSVILLE — Volunteers will be working from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 22, at the Cuttingsville Laurel Glenn Cemetery on Route 103. Vermont Old Cemetery Association members will assist in straightening and repairing monuments. The Bowman Mansion and Mausoleum will be open for tours from noon to 2 p.m. There is work for people of all ages, including youngsters; bring shovels and work gloves.
Fourth of July
POULTNEY — The winners of the annual Lake St. Catherine Boat Parade were Most Patriotic, Boat #11, Wendal family, runner-up, Boat #6, Cook family; Funniest, Boat #10, Erin Wysolmerski, runner-up, Boat #12, Muclahy family; Most Original, Boat #7, Corrigan family, runner-up, Boat #1, Goldman family; Best Overall, Boat #16, Jack McVicker, Kimberly Moore and friends, runner-up, Boat #8, Connie family.
The theme of the Poultney Fourth of July parade was “Poultney: Then and Now.” Judging results of parade entries: Realty One won “Business That Best Depicts Theme;” “Most Patriotic” went to Erik Deppert and Poultney Youth; “Best Depicts Theme” went to Slate Valley Trails; “Most Photographic” went to Revive Church; and “Best Depicts Organization” went to Poultney Snowmobile Club.
AROUND VT
Flooding
Lake Champlain Sea Grant, based at UVM, serves Lake Champlain basin communities to inform and educate about watershed resources and resiliency. Vermont and northern New York are experiencing severe flooding as continuing rounds of heavy rain hit the Northeast. Due to these repeated rain events, our soil is saturated and unable to absorb more rainwater. When rainwater has nowhere to go, it ponds on the ground and runs downhill quickly, overwhelming our waterways.
This excess river water becomes a powerful erosive force with the potential to cause serious destruction to homes and infrastructure in flood-prone areas. With more rain in the forecast this week, be prepared for more flooding, and stay informed on how to keep our families, homes and infrastructure safe.
Get to know the terms used to describe flood risk and flooding:
The National Weather Service uses terms to describe levels of flood risk and flooding in specific regions so residents can respond appropriately. These terms are:
— Flood Watch means Be Prepared! Issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. It does not mean flooding will definitely occur, but it is possible.
— Flood Advisory means Be Aware! Issued when flooding is not expected to be severe enough to issue a flood warning, but it may cause significant inconvenience if caution is not exercised.
— Flood Warning means Take Action! Issued when a flood event is imminent or occurring.
— Flash Flood Warning means Take Action! Issued when a flash flood is imminent or occurring. If you are in a flood-prone area, move immediately to higher ground. A flash flood is sudden and can take minutes to hours to develop. It can also occur in areas where it is not directly raining.
Vermont and New York Emergency Management flood safety tips:
— If rising water is approaching, leave.
— Travel may be difficult in certain areas experiencing flooding. Please exercise caution, reduce travel speeds and do not drive, bike or walk in standing water. Strong currents or unseen washouts can sweep you away.
— If you are in a flood-prone area with a basement, move belongings to a higher floor and consider moving your car from low-lying areas.
— Check your insurance coverage now and take photos of important belongings for the insurance process.
— Turn off your home’s circuit breaker before evacuating, if you can do it safely.
— If your home has been flooded, have a licensed electrician inspect your home before returning.
— Contact 211 (Vermont and New York) and contact your town’s flood hazard area administrator to address flood damages beyond emergency action.
Stay informed:
— Sign up for Emergency Alerts in your language from your state to receive real time emergency information, recommendations and instruction relevant to your area from emergency personnel, at VT-Alert or NY-Alert.
— Road closures due to flooding: For Vermont, New England 511, VT 511 Twitter, Call 511 and for New York, New York 511, New York 511 Twitter, Call 511.
— Flooding and weather forecasts: Burlington National Weather Service, Burlington NWS Facebook, Burlington NWS Twitter, River Levels and Forecast from National Weather Service.
