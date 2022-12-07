COLLEGE NEWS
50 yearsSOUTH ROYALTON — Vermont Law School, now named Vermont Law and Graduate School, now marks 50 years since it was incorporated Dec. 5, 1972. The first classes were held in the summer of 1973 in the old South Royalton schoolhouse that would become Debevoise Hall, the campus centerpiece.
From its first class of 113 law students, Vermont Law and Graduate School remains the only law school in the state.
AROUND TOWN
Statue of Liberty
CASTLETON — Castleton Woman’s Club will feature a “Behind the Scenes of the Restoration of the Statue of Liberty” program at 1 p.m., preceded by a DYI brown bag lunch at noon and meeting at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Old Medical Chapel on the Castleton University campus.
The history of the Statue of Liberty will be presented in a film by Ken Burns and Maryann Feeney, in her capacity as human resources director of the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, will share personal memories of the restoration process.
For more information, call 802-468-5691.
Fly tyers
RUTLAND — The Green Mountain Fly Tyers will next meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Godnick Center, 1 Deer St. in Rutland.
Presenters will be Chris Cartier on how to tie X-Caddis and Paul Buccheri tying of the Spent Caddis. Prospective members may attend a session at no cost; annual dues are $20.
For more information, call 802-236-2543 or email mroussel01@comcast.net
Maple Broadband hire
Maple Broadband municipal not-for-profit has hired Ellie de Villiers as its first executive director. Addison County native de Villiers lives in New Haven and comes to Maple Broadband with experience in telecommunications, strategy and policy.
De Villiers’ experience includes working in South Africa in telecommunications, including leading affordable access initiatives. Back in Vermont, she was appointed by the town of New Haven as an alternate to the Maple Broadband Governing Board, volunteering on its executive committee and serving as vice chair.
Maple Broadband plans to launch service in early 2023, following on its recent $8.7 million award to cover the first phase of fiberoptic broadband rollout to portions of Cornwall, Leicester, Middlebury, Orwell, Salisbury, Shoreham and Whiting, to bring high-speed broadband to all residents and businesses in member towns.
AROUND VT
Night flying
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Vermont Air National Guard will conduct night flying from Tuesday to Friday, Dec. 6-9, with one afternoon and one evening takeoff period per day, typically concluding by 7 p.m. As the first Air National Guard F-35 unit to be fully mission capable, the 158th Fighter Wing deployed earlier this year to Germany in support of ongoing NATO Air Shielding missions.
Email mikel.r.arcovitch.mil@army.mil for more information.
Food benefits
Vermont Department for Children and Families reports all food benefits for the 2021-2022 school year plus summer, have been issued.
Eligible households should have received a letter explaining the benefit and should have received their benefit by Nov. 30.
If any family has not received benefits, DCF asks they visit dcf.vermont.gov/esd/P-EBT to review eligibility criteria or call the dedicated P-EBT line, 1-800-479-6151 option 7.
Snow thrower safety
Outdoor Power Equipment Institute encourages users to ready for wintry weather.
Preparation:
— Have you read your owner’s manual?
— Have you checked your equipment since storing it?
— Is the equipment where you can get to it easily?
— Have you purchased the right fuel?
— Is gasoline being used safely?
— Are batteries charged?
— Is the yard free of obstructions?
— Are you dressed properly?
Operation:
— Is your clean out tool or stick ready?
— Do you turn off your snow thrower if you need to clear a clog?
— Is your snow thrower operated only in visible conditions?
— Can you aim your snow thrower with care?
— Will you use extreme caution on slopes and hills?
— Do you know where your cord is?
— Are pets and children inside while the snow thrower is operating?
Balint staff
Representative-elect Becca Balint announced she has hired Megan Garcia as chief of staff based in Washington, D.C., and David Scherr as state director based in Vermont.
Garcia is currently the deputy chief of staff and legislative director for Rep. David Cicilline. RI-1. She has almost a decade of experience in the House of Representatives and 13 years working in philanthropic institutions.
Scherr was raised in Norwich and is general counsel for the Vermont Cannabis Control Board. Previously, he served as an assistant attorney general and chief of the Community Justice Division in the Vermont Attorney General’s Office.
VTF&W
Gift certificates
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has hunting and fishing license gift certificates available via a link in the license section of its website. Recipients redeem their certificate and purchase their licenses at vtfishandwildlife.com online
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
State parks
This year, Vermont Parks Forever nonprofit foundation provided more than 5,500 free state park visits to Vermonters underrepresented in the outdoors. With the belief state parks are for everyone, Vermont Parks Forever works to provide park access to those who might be unable to enjoy the parks.
Its Park Access Program promotes a more equitable outdoor experience by granting over $50,000 to cover park entry fees since the program began in 2016.
Vermont Parks Forever accomplished several other initiatives in 2022, including funding two internship programs giving students the opportunity to practice environmental stewardship, develop teamwork and collaboration skills, focus on improving equity in the parks, and experience working with the public. This year’s internships included the Mount Philo Forever Fund Internship and the VPF Park Access Internship.
Educational exhibits are currently being installed in the recently rebuilt Groton Nature Center as part of Vermont Parks Forever’s Natural Connections Program.
Visit vermontparksforever.org for more information.
-----
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.