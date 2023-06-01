AROUND TOWN
Abenaki celebrated
POULTNEY — Stone Valley Arts announces the opening of Celebrating Abenaki Art, Heritage and Culture art show and events in collaboration with the Vermont Abenaki Artists Association. The show runs through July 30. The community is invited to meet some of the artists Saturday, June 3, at a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. The reception will be preceded by VAAA founder and executive director, Vera Longtoe Sheehan, presenting a lecture-workshop, “Reflections of Place: Twist, Tie, Knot: Indigenous Textiles of the Northeast” from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the arts center’s first-floor gallery, 145 East Main St., Poultney.
Additional outreach events over the course of the run of the art show include painting inspired by nature with Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park artist-in-residence Amy Hook-Therrien; storytelling and music with Saratoga Springs poet-laureate, Joseph Bruchac; and a workshop with Chief Don Stevens of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation. The events are free, in gratitude for Vermont Humanities & the New England Foundation for the Arts support. Donations are welcome and appreciated.
Medicare info
CASTLETON — Castleton Community Center will host the “Detect, Protect, Report” program at 1 p.m. Monday, June 5. Provided by the Senior Medicare Patrol of the Community of Vermont Elders, this program introduces beneficiaries to examples of fraud, abuse and errors, as well as the different pieces of Medicare. The program is free and open to all. For more information, call 802-468-3093.
Song Circle
RUTLAND — Wild Woods Music Song Circle will be held from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Godnick Adult Center in Rutland. Music lovers, singers, players of acoustic instruments and listeners are welcome. There is no charge for attending or performing. For more information, email gusbloch@gmail.com or call 802-775-1182.
Rummage sale
RUTLAND — To benefit Turning Point Center, a rummage sale will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at 141 State St. Fill a shopping bag for $5. Call 802-773-6010 before bringing any donation to the center.
VTF&W
Bear conflicts
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is increasing outreach efforts to encourage Vermont residents and visitors to get ahead of an anticipated jump in bear conflicts this June. In Vermont, the leading cause of bear conflicts is unsecured garbage, including household trash collection bins and dumpsters at businesses and campgrounds. Visit vtfishandwildlife.com/learn-more/living-with-wildlife/living-with-black-bears for a list of steps for coexisting with bears.
AROUND VT
Anglers needed
Researchers from the University of Vermont and Dartmouth College are seeking help from anglers this summer for a survey to measure mercury concentrations in Lake Champlain sport fish. The data will also be shared with consumers to help them make informed choices as eating too many lake-caught fish with high mercury levels may result in neurological damage.
This survey is conducted every five years in collaboration with the Lake Champlain Basin Program. While numerous fish muscle samples were collected in summer 2022, additional samples are needed for walleye and lake trout.
Information about the study can be found at go.uvm.edu/hginfish online. The website lists the number and type of samples needed from various sections of the lake along with local markets, bait shops and marinas that have agreed to serve as fish muscle sample collection sites.
Beekeepers Association
Reminder — Introduction to Queen Rearing online workshop 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, free for members.
Register your hives — Vermont State Law says you must register your hives. The Vermont Apiary Program website has information and necessary registration forms. Registration for new apiaries is due upon ownership of bees. Renewal period is open from June 1 through June 30 each year.
Welcome — New Beekeepers online workshop May 25 was recorded and is available by login to VBA website and look for the Past Workshop and Events Recordings under the Calendar menu.
Grants
Arts — The National Endowment for the Arts announced eight grants totaling $1,116,440 to Vermont arts and cultural organizations, including the Vermont Arts Council, approved for an $968,940 NEA FY 2023 partnership agreement to deliver arts programs, services and activities statewide. The Vermont recipients are Flynn Center for the Performing Arts, Burlington, $30,000; Flynn Center for the Performing Arts (on behalf of Burlington Discover Jazz Festival), $15,000; Dorset Theatre Festival, $25,000; Governor’s Institute on the Arts, $20,000; JAG Production Co., White River Junction, $25,000; New Music on the Point, Leicester, $12,500; Vermont Symphony Orchestra, Burlington, $20,000. Visit www.arts.gov/news for more information.
BIPOC-led — The Vermont Changemakers Table, with contributions from Vermont Community Foundation, has distributed eight grants totaling $40,000 to provide unrestricted operating support for organizations led by Black, Indigenous and People of Color working with rural communities across Vermont. Grant recipients include celebration and preservation of Indigenous cultural practices, mutual aid for migrant worker communities, education and advocacy around issues of racial justice, equity and discrimination, art therapy for LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC youth, and more. Recipients are Abenaki Circle of Courage, Addison Allies Network, Maquam Bay of Missisquoi, Milk with Dignity Standards Council, Rutland Area Branch NAACP, SafeArt, The Outpost Foundation, Unlikely Riders.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.