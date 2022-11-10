YOUTH NEWS
Dance festivalLYNDON CENTER — Nov. 19 marks the 20th annual Vermont State Dance Festival when student dancers and professionals from around Vermont and as far away as New York City come together to learn and share in the art of dance education and performance.
Dancers and teachers alike collaborate in professionally-led workshops in a variety of styles and techniques in preparation for an evening performance open to the public.
The public performance will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Lyndon Institute Alumni Auditorium, 168 Institute Circle in Lyndon Center. Admission is by donation. Call 802-535-3636 or email rebecca.mcgregor@lyndoninstitute.org for more information.
AROUND TOWN
RelocatingRUTLAND — RSVP and The Volunteer Center, Green Mountain Foster Grandparent Program, and the One-2-One Driving Program are moving.
As of Dec. 1, the new location will be Rutland Recreation Department (Courcelle Building), 16 North St. Ext., in Rutland. New phone numbers will be: Maryesa White (RSVP, FGP, One-2-One Director) 802-468-7056; Deb Roy (FGP Program Coordinator) 802-774-8711; Patricia Facey (RSVP Bone Builders Coordinator) 802-774-8680; Tammy Brown (One-2-One Program Coordinator & RSVP Office/Community Coordinator) 802-774-8179.
Concert series
WALLINGFORD — Wallingford Town Hall Concert Series featuring Sky Blue Boys, will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, suggested $10 to $15 donation per person at the door.
Program rescheduled
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Slate Valley Museum will present a free Zoom program exploring how museums collaborate with research partners to explore hard-to-find or illusive stories of the past. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register. For more information, visit the museum’s website or email associate@slatevalleymuseum.org or call 518-642-1417.
AROUND VT
Get your shots
As experts predict a severe flu season across the country, state health officials are urging Vermonters to take steps now to protect themselves and those at higher risk by getting their flu shot, along with the updated COVID-19 booster.
Everyone 6 months and older (with certain exceptions) should get their flu shot, and the COVID-19 and flu vaccines can be given at the same time. Both vaccines are available at walk-in clinics, pharmacies and health care providers. However, flu shots offered at state-run walk-in clinics are for people under age 65. Anyone 65 and older should get the high-dose flu vaccine through their health care provider or local pharmacy.
Flu activity in Vermont is currently low but expected to increase in the coming weeks. Nationally, rates of influenza-like illnesses and hospitalizations are trending higher than usual this early in the season.
To help prevent spreading germs:
— Get your flu shot (age 6 months and older) and updated COVID-19 booster (age 5 and older).
— Wash your hands often with soap and water.
— Stay home if you are sick.
— Cover your nose when you cough and sneeze.
— Avoid contact with people who are sick.
— Take antiviral medications if your doctor prescribes them.
Vermonters can contact their local pharmacies and health care providers to schedule their vaccinations, or visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine for state-run walk-in clinics. State-run clinics have vaccine and prevention information in multiple languages and for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.
Get your turkey
The Vermont Fresh Network can help you find your holiday dinner ingredients at a farm or store near you. The time to order your local turkey is now.
Along with local turkey and produce, the Vermont Fresh Network can connect you with a local wine and cider pairing guide and a list of Vermont Thanksgiving-week farmers markets by visiting DigInVT.com, an interactive website for agricultural and culinary events and experiences in Vermont.
Get your winnings
BERLIN — The Powerball drawing for the world record $2.04 billion jackpot was performed Nov. 8. Although the winning ticket was sold in California, a lower tier winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold at Hilliker’s Store in Newport Center. As of the time of this release, the $100,000 prize remains unclaimed.
As the highest jackpot in lottery history, the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery is hopeful the Education Fund will see an increase in revenue due to an uptick in sales. Winning numbers are posted at vtlottery.com/games/powerball.
If you hold a winning ticket, you must claim your prize at the Vermont Lottery administrative office in Berlin. The ticket must be signed by the winner and submitted with a completed claim form and valid identification. For more information, visit the Vermont Lottery website.
