YOUTH NEWS
4-H sheep and goats
NEW HAVEN — 4-H’ers enrolled in the sheep and goat projects had a full day of activities, June 24, at Addison County Fair and Field Days grounds in New Haven.
4-H Sheep and Goat Camp 2023 featured workshops and demonstrations, all designed to help the 4-H’ers learn about general health care, fitting and showing, and related topics. The Vermont 4-H sheep and goat projects offer opportunity to learn how to care for and show sheep and goats in local, state and regional shows; compete in quiz bowls and skill-a-thons; and hone skills at clinics, blocking and fitting contests and other events.
Participants were Remington Card, Williston; Hailey Feltz, Colchester; Ellie Higgins, East Burke; Natalie Layn, Bristol; Elisa Navarrete, Richmond; and Ava Smith, Danby. Each received a camp T-shirt, feed bucket and certificate of participation.
COLLEGE NEWS
Castleton University spring 2023 academic honors include:
President’s list — Alyssa Thompson, of Bomoseen; Timothy Kittler, Alexander Polli, both of Brandon; Paityn Delong, Ikechukwu Ekeji, Camille Jackson, Christopher Kerven, Birgit Kinneberg, Luke McGee, Lorenzo Mencaccini, Petra Veljkovic, all of Castleton; Taylor Cormia, of Fair Haven; Lauren Sampson, of Mendon; Elizabeth Bardin, Cassandra Kosmalski, both of Middletown Springs; Megan Chapin, of North Clarendon; Veronica Redondo, Natalie Rockwell, both of Orwell; Lauryl Blanchard, Kailey McRae, Kristin Markie, all of Pittsford; Julia Bruno, Caden Capman, Sierra McDermott, Alyssa McMahon, Jacob McMahon, Cameron Wescott, all of Poultney;
Also, Madison Lee, Conner McKearin, Leo Therrien, all of Proctor; Karsyn Bellomo Leigha Charron, Ethan Coarse, Vanessa Dumas, Thomas Harris, Evelyn Kaufman, Joseph Lafarge, Cassidy Langlois, Jasper Lynch, Eric Maxham, Caden Osgood, Ashley Pearo, Leah Romano, Lanie Sinclair, Kaylee Svitak, all of Rutland; Corey Urich, of Shrewsbury; Mitchell Steenbergen, Cassandra Tifft, both of Wallingford; Emma Ezzo, Megan Ezzo, both of West Haven; Olivia Burnham, Hailey Godette, both of West Pawlet; Leon Bates, Kyle Laughlin, both of West Rutland; Brooke Bertrand, Stephanie Hull of Whiting.
Dean’s list — Victoria Flynn, of Benson; Timothea Carone, Zoe Rescigno, both of Bomoseen; Emma Falquero, Cole Letourneau, Andrew McEnerny, Alexandra Williams, all of Brandon; Emily Buchtman, Ryleigh Coloutti, Theresa Culpo, Aubrianna Dydo, Reilly Flanders, Kerrigan Halliday, Jordyn Howard, Alexis Martindale, Rafael Robles, Aaron Smiley, Danielle Sweeney, Siera Vanzandt, all of Castleton; Andrew Ristaino, of Center Rutland; Abigail Hill, Matthew Mumford, both of Chittenden; Nicole Srbin, of Cuttingsville; Holly Gannon, James Henderson, Stiles Loper, all of Fair Haven; Jordyn Bessette, of Leicester;
Also, Jade Weinberg, of Mendon; Justin Aker, Noah Crossman, both of North Chittenden; Lucas Billings, Myles Hogan, Kiera Loomis, all of North Clarendon; Carson Babbie, Allison Lanthier, Dylan McKee, all of Orwell; Guillermo Yescas, of Pawlet; Maya Johnstone, of Pittsfield; Kelsey Adams, Angelic Davidson, Adia Polli, Sarah Wallis, all of Pittsford; Amber Baptie, Sidney Boni, Emily Handley, Abagail Hunter, Lucas Milazzo, Richard Parker, Jaron Rochon, Anita Williams, Eva Zimmerman, all of Poultney; Emily Bennett, Ashley Coltey, Debra Kingsbury, Maggie McKearin, Amanda Reynolds, Janaya Richardson, Maeve Sheehe, Katelyn Storey, all of Proctor;
Also, Kati Bashaw, Pearl Bellomo, Mallory Bigelow, Janel Bove, Kassidy Collett, Mariah Crossman, Kimberly Davis, Logan Dikeman, Bryce Dusablon, Ava Gonzalez, Brianna Greene, Benjamin Honsinger, Elaina Kearney, Kate Labate, Skylar LaFerriere, Haley Lassen, Joseph LeFevre, Elise Magro, Alexa McLaughlin, Kelsey McNeil, Naomi Merrill, Cody Morton, Kyra Payne, Justine Peters, Molly Pfenning, Kiera Pipeling, Miranda Schroth, Severin Sheldon, Jack Silverman, Anya Smith, Megan Smith, William Smith, Paul Tetreault, Alea Valente, Jacob Whitaker, all of Rutland;
Also, Allison Nemeth, of Tinmouth; Ronald Lacoste, Paige Torres, both of Wells; Austin Bruno, Sarah Ezzo, both of West Haven; Elizabeth Bailey, Isabell Lanfear, Jenee McGee, Mallory McGuiness, Cole Michael, Rebecca Sanderson, Morgan Seward, all of West Rutland; Jocelyn Noble, Grant Thurston, Morgan White, all of Whiting.
SUNY Delhi spring 2023 dean’s list names Tess Beauchain, of Cuttingsville; Clarissa LeBell, of Wells.
AROUND TOWN
Library events
POULTNEY — Summer Reading Program is underway at Poultney Public Library; theme is All Together Now: Community and Unity. Children are invited to sign up for one of two summer reading challenges. Also being offered are Activity of the Week and iSpy Challenge of the Week now through July 29. Trivia night for adults and teens will be 7 p.m. Friday, July 14; pre-registration required at 802-287-5556. Modern Times Theater performs at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, to the Slate Quarry Park in Poultney; if inclement weather, this event will be moved to the library. Modern Times Theater adapts and updates Punch and Judy puppet shows, creating vaudeville acts, and writing original novelty songs. For more information, visit poultneypubliclibrary.com/events-calendar or call 802-287-5556.
AROUND VT
Aquatic invasives
The Department of Environmental Conservation urges lake visitors to help stop the spread of aquatic invasive species, such as zebra mussels or water chestnuts that have spread or been introduced beyond their native range. Currently, over 100 lakes and ponds in Vermont are infested with aquatic invasive species, with three new infestations in 2022.
To follow the “Clean, Drain, Dry” initiative, remember these three steps:
— Clean off any mud, plants and animals from boats, trailers, motors and other equipment. Discard removed material in the trash or on high, dry ground where there is no danger of them washing into any water body.
— Drain all water from boats, boat engines and other equipment away from the water.
— Dry anything that touches the water. Drying boats, trailers and equipment in the sun for at least five days is advised if rinsing with hot, high-pressure water is not an option.
At public boat launches, visitors may also see and talk with Public Access Greeters about aquatic invasive species. Interested greeter volunteers are welcome to sign up online to join training sessions this June and July. For more information, email Kimberly.Jensen@vermont.gov or call 802-490-6120.
VTF&W
Boat patrol
The Vermont Warden Service and Vermont State Police are asking Vermonters to boat responsibly this Fourth of July weekend, as part of the nationwide Operation Dry Water campaign to reduce alcohol- and drug-related boating injuries through education and more visible deterrence. From July 1-3, the Vermont Warden Service and State Police are partnering with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and the U.S. Coast Guard to focus on educating boaters about safe boating practices, which includes sober boating. Boaters will notice an increase in officer patrols on the water.
BUSINESS
Director appointed
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Greenway Institute announced the appointment of J. Violet Gannon as its founding director of institutional advancement. Gannon has spent her nonprofit career advancing educational and health care initiatives, most recently as executive director of Manchester Community Library and previously, patient experience manager at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. Greenway Institute is a project-based learning and entrepreneurship community focusing on sustainable engineering.
