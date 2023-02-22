YOUTH NEWS
Baker wins crown
On Sunday, Nov. 19, 2022, Jamisyn Baker, of Rutland, was crowned Miss Vermont Collegiate America 2023 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Montpelier. She is an active student at Rutland High School, a member of the Spanish National Honor Society, National Honor Society, OVX Club, as well as being a model and a pageant queen. Baker has been an active volunteer with the Vermont chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Her newest title allows her to reach out to her community and work to prevent childhood bullying. She will represent Vermont at the national Miss Collegiate America pageant in June.
Board members
RUTLAND — The Mentor Connector, a youth service organization in Rutland County, is seeking additional members to join its board of directors. Applicants are welcome who are eager to serve the youth in our community and expertise in business, education, finance, legal and social work are also welcome. For more information, email ed@mentorconnector.com or call 802-770-2534.
COLLEGE NEWS
Chaeli Knapp-Wilson, of West Pawlet, film major, has been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Purchase College in Purchase, New York.
AROUND VT
Counterfeit postage
In recent years, a surge in the use of counterfeit postage has been found in the mail stream. The intentional use or sale of counterfeit postage reflects an intentional effort to defraud the U.S. Postal Service of the funds it needs to provide services to the public.
In response, the Postal Service is filing a federal register notice about changes to its policy that will allow it to treat items found in the mail stream bearing counterfeit postage as abandoned and may be opened and disposed of at discretion of the Postal Service.
Public comments can be mailed or delivered on or before March 15 to: Manager, Product Classification, U.S. Postal Service, 475 L’Enfant Plaza SW, Room 4446, Washington, D.C. 20260-5015 or emailed to PCFederalRegister@usps.gov with a subject line of “Counterfeit Postage.”
AROUND TOWN
Bird names
Sponsored by Rutland County Audubon, “What’s in a Name?” will be presented at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 via Zoom. Email birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org to register.
Song Circle
RUTLAND — Wild Woods Music Song Circle will be held from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Godnick Adult Center in Rutland. Music lovers, singers, players of acoustic instruments, and listeners are welcome. There is no charge for attending or performing. For more information, email gusbloch@gmail.com or call 802-775-1182.
Book sale
RUTLAND — The March Friends of the Rutland Free Library Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 10, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at 10 Court St. in Rutland. Featured are thousands of organized, gently used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages, as well as a selection of rare and antique books. All purchases by donation only. Limit of two grocery bags per family. No book dealers. Proceeds go to support library programs, collections and designated projects. For more information, call 802-773-1860.
BUSINESS
Safe workplaces
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Labor announced its Occupational Safety and Health Administration is inviting the public and workplace safety stakeholders to share their comments on how the agency can best honor companies who make exceptional commitments to workplace safety and health, and encourage others to follow. OSHA is asking a series of questions to elicit useful responses to support the project’s aims. Interested members of the public should submit comments and attachments, identified by Docket No. OSHA-2022-0012, using the Federal e-Rulemaking Portal. The deadline for comments is April 14.
