Lights of Wells
WELLS — The town of Wells will hold its annual Lights of Wells event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Wells Town Green. There will be a lighted vehicle parade, tree lighting, horse-drawn carriage rides, hot cocoa, sweet treats and bonfires. Bake and bring some goodies to share or decorate your tractor, truck, or other vehicle for the parade. The parade lines up at the MWA parking lot before heading to the town green a little after 5:30 p.m. For more information, email lisayates01@gmail.com or call 617-285-5531.
Music at CUCASTLETON — Four of Castleton University’s longest-running music ensembles will present end-of-semester concerts at Casella Theater, Fine Arts Center.
— Chamber Singers at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, featuring Josu Elberdin’s Malakatumba, Rosephany Powell’s To Sit And Dream and Anton Bruckner’s Locus Iste.
— String Orchestra at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, featuring Ballet No. 6 from “L’Amant Anonyme” as well as familiar pieces from “The Nutcracker” and “Holiday Inn.”
— Jazz Ensemble at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, featuring the music of Joe Henderson, Kenny Dorham, and more, including special opening acts by Mill River Union High School Jazz Combo and Jazz Ensemble.
— Wind Symphony at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. featuring Sergei Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf, Op. 67 and Leonard Bernstein’s Suite From Candide.
General admission tickets for all performances are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and alumni. Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling 802-468-1119 between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or purchased at the door.
Craft fair
MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — All are invited to browse the annual Middletown Springs Craft Fair held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Brigid’s Crossing (formerly the Middletown Springs Inn) and the Middletown Springs Historical Society. Featured are live music, lunch and refreshments at the Historical Society, as well as local crafters at Brigid’s Crossing. For more information, call 802-235-2734.
Red kettle
The Salvation Army is hoping its annual Christmas Red Kettle Campaign will mean a brighter holiday season for struggling men, women and children in Vermont. Last year, more than 5,000 individuals were served in Vermont by The Salvation Army during the holidays. The charitable organization is in urgent need of bell ringers and expects to have more than 30 red kettles throughout the state on street corners and shopping areas through Dec. 24. Bell ringers play a key role in collecting donations. Call 866-674-4391 to become a bell ringer.
In addition to giving directly to the red kettle, the Salvation Army has provided other options to donate: Give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 51555; virtual Red Kettle at salarmy.us/nneredkettle online; Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specify the amount; and digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo at any Salvation Army kettle.
Holiday Market
ESSEX JUNCTION — The third annual Vermont Holiday Market returns from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4, at Champlain Valley Exposition, 105 Pearl St. in Essex Junction. The Blue Ribbon Pavilion will host over 60 crafters and artisans from Vermont and New England each day. Tickets are available at the door. Adult tickets are $5; kids under age 12 get in free. Parking is free.
Maple Conference
The 2022 Vermont Maple Conference, Dec. 7-10, will offer options for learning online, as well as a day of in-person at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center, led by maple industry experts and producers. Sessions will be of interest not only to sugar makers but also to foresters who work with maple producers and forest landowners looking to lease to a producer. For details and to register, visit www.vermontmaple.org/maple-conferences online.
Winter construction
With winter construction season underway, the Department of Environmental Conservation wants to remind Vermonters about additional requirements to help protect the state’s waterways. From Oct. 15 to April 15, construction activities may require coverage under the Vermont Construction General Permit 3-9020 (bit.ly/SW-3-9020 online) when total land disturbance is: Equal to or greater than 1 acre; or less than 1 acre but is part of a larger common plan of development which will ultimately result in the disturbance of 1 or more acres. For more information, view the permit application instructions at bit.ly/CGP-Guide online).
VTF&W
Deer hunting
Hunters still have several days of archery and muzzleloader deer hunting after the regular deer season ends Nov. 27. Archery deer hunting continues Nov. 28 through Dec. 15, and muzzleloader deer hunting is Dec. 3 to 11. Vermont has an annual limit of four deer during its deer hunting seasons, including only one legal buck annually during those seasons.
Bird feeding
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department recommends Vermonters wait until Dec. 1 to put up bird feeders to avoid attracting bears. The department offers these tips for bird-friendly bird feeding:
— Keep cats inside. Domestic cats are the leading cause of bird death in North America, and feeders can make birds particularly easy prey.
— Place feeders closer than 4 feet or farther than 10 feet from a window. Being close to, or far from, a window may reduce bird collisions.
— Clean feeders regularly. To eliminate harmful bacteria and viruses, feeders should be washed every few weeks with a 10% bleach solution, then rinsed and allowed to dry before refilling.
— Feed birds only between Dec. 1 and April 1 but remove feeders if you see signs of bears. During winter thaws, some bears will occasionally take advantage of the mild weather and leave their den in search of food. If a bear visits your bird feeder or the feeder of someone in your community, it is important to take down your feeder for a week.
Award winners
RUTLAND — The Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region honored four members at its annual meeting. Jeff DeJarnette, founder of Tacitly LLC virtual reality startup focusing on the health care industry, was selected as Innovator of the Year. The Business Leader of the Year award was given to the team at Dream Maker Bakers in Killington. John Casella II, co-president of Casella Construction Inc. in Pittsford, was awarded Community Leader of the Year. Rick Gile was named Volunteer of the Year after hundreds of hours helping shape and develop The Hub CoWorks and StartUp Rutland.
