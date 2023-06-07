AROUND VT
Protect shorelands
The Vermont Lakes and Ponds Program offers guidance to help property owners protect and restore lakeside properties. The Shoreland Best Management Practices guidance (dec.vermont.gov/watershed/lakes-ponds/lakeshores-lake-wise/bmp) contains multiple Best Management Practice documents. Each document highlights different activities that can improve water quality and the health of lakeshore habitat.
The Shoreland Protection Act regulates new activities in protected shoreland areas. These areas include all land within 250 feet of the mean water level — often, the average summer water level at the shoreline — of a lake that is greater than 10 acres in size.
Under the Act, property owners need a Shoreland Protection Permit to create cleared areas (removing vegetation, including trees, shrubs and disturbances to the natural ground cover) or impervious surfaces (any hard or solid surfaces like roofs, roads and parking lots where water runs off instead of soaks in) in protected shoreland areas. Property owners can use the online Permit Navigator tool (dec.vermont.gov/permitnavigator) to find out what other state environmental permits might be needed for their projects.
McClure joins board
BOSTON, Mass. — The New England Foundation for the Arts announced that Susan Evans McClure has joined its board of directors. She was recently appointed executive director of the Vermont Arts Council, one of NEFA’s state arts agency partners.
Previously, McClure served as executive director of Lake Champlain Maritime Museum in Vergennes since 2019. She also serves as the chair of Addison County Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors, as a trustee for Carpenter-Carse Library in Hinesburg and is a graduate of the Snelling Center for Government’s Vermont Leadership Institute.
Wildlife plan
The Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge was established in 1997 to conserve, protect and enhance the abundance and diversity of native plant, fish and wildlife species and the ecosystems on which they depend throughout the 7.2 million-acre Connecticut River watershed. Currently, the refuge comprises nearly 40,000 acres within parts of the four watershed states of New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut.
The Silvio O. Conte NFWR selected Alternative A with minor modifications for its final 2023 Hunting and Fishing Plan as outlined in the supplemental Environmental Assessment, which was released for a 30-day public comment period on April 24. The final documents are available now at the refuge’s official website at bit.ly/FishAndWildlifeRefuge online.
COLLEGE NEWS
Erica May, of Proctor, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering, from Iowa State University in Ames.
Sienna Diezel, of Pittsford, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Regis College in Weston, Massachusetts.
AROUND TOWN
Summer concert
POULTNEY — Stone Valley Arts announced the return of the Francophone trio, Va-et-Vient, at 6 p.m. Friday, June 9, at 145 East Main St., Poultney. This first summer season concert will be followed by a community dance of Quebeçois and French traditional dances at 7:30 p.m. Admission to the event is on a sliding scale; a suggested donation is $10 — more if you can, but less is OK.
The group includes Carol Reed from Leicester (voice, guitar, mandolin), Suzanne Germain from Lincoln (voice and percussion) and Lausanne Allen from South Starksboro (voice, fiddles, flute, penny whistles, harmonica, mandolins).
History talk
CAVENDISH — The Cavendish Historical Society will give a talk about former slave and Cavendish resident, Peter Tumbo, at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the Cavendish Universalist Church (Stone Church), Main Street (Route 131) in Cavendish Village. Parking is across the street at the Cavendish Baptist Church, 2258 Main St. The talk is free and open to the public. Donations welcome.
Born most likely in West Africa, enslaved and a soldier in the American Revolutionary War, Tumbo is reported to have died at age 106; he spent the last 40 years of his life in Cavendish.
Well-being
CASTLETON — “Building Strength Through Wellness” conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 20 at Castleton University Pavilion. Sponsored by Castleton University Center for Social Justice and Trauma Informed Care, United Way of Rutland County, Bowse Health Trust at RRMC, the free event features tools and strategies for maintaining physical, emotional and mental well-being. Social work CEUs available. Visit bit.ly/CUconference to register.
VTF&W
Sea lamprey
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is reminding anglers and the public to avoid disturbing spawning sea lamprey that may currently be found in the Connecticut River and several of its tributaries. Each year sea lamprey spawn during the spring in the main stem of the Connecticut River as far upstream as Wilder Dam as well as in many of its tributaries, including the West, Williams, Black, and White rivers. Upon returning to freshwater to spawn, adult sea lamprey are non-parasitic and die shortly after spawning, and their carcasses play a critical role in cycling important marine nutrients into freshwater ecosystems.
Vermont is also home to a separate population of sea lamprey actively controlled as a nuisance species in Lake Champlain. Confusion can arise over the differing management goals for these two populations of Vermont sea lamprey.
BUSINESS
Agronomic program
The Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets announced that the Farm Agronomic Practices program is open now for applications from Vermont farms to support the installation of soil-based agronomic practices that improve soil quality, increase crop production, and reduce erosion and surface runoff.
Farms are encouraged to apply now for funds to support the installation of field conservation practices this summer through next spring (July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024). The deadline to apply for rotational grazing payments is June 15.
For more information, visit agriculture.vermont.gov/fap or call 802-828-2431 or email AGR.WaterQuality@Vermont.gov
Lifestyle medicine
To expand lifestyle medicine and “food as medicine” knowledge statewide, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont is offering free continuing education credits
Presented by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, Blue Cross VT and ACLM are offering 50 fully funded certification scholarships to the insurers’ credentialed providers, including physicians, nurses, dietitians, psychologists, pharmacists and clinicians in many other disciplines. The complimentary 5.5 hours of CME/CE content provides a foundational, evidence-based introduction to the field of lifestyle medicine with a focus on nutrition. Visit www.bluecrossvt.org for more information.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.