AROUND TOWN
Holiday festivitiesRUTLAND — Thanksgiving weekend events for Friday, Nov. 25, include Holiday Window Decorating Contest begins and runs until Dec. 27; a 3 and 7 p.m. screening of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” at Paramount Theatre; 5 to 7 p.m. kids decorate their own free holiday ornament at Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum; 5:30 p.m. Santa arrives to light the Downtown Rutland Christmas Tree in Depot Park. The Holiday Stroll in celebration of Small Business Saturday begins at 7 a.m. Nov. 26 with sales, giveaways, tastings and activities.
For more information, visit downtownrutland.com
Pet safetyRutland County Humane Society offers some tips on how to make holiday festivities as safe and enjoyable as possible for you and your pets.
Thanksgiving is all about the food, but not all people foods are safe for pets. Keep their noses away from the mixing bowl while you get the pumpkin pie ready. Raw eggs can lead to food poisoning, and artificial sweeteners can be harmful as well. Make sure to keep the leftover turkey away from your pet, too. Dogs and cats have a hard time processing fatty foods like turkey skin, and even small pieces of bone can lead to gastrointestinal injury.
With company arriving, if your furry friend seems anxious, try putting them in a quiet room away from the action with a favorite toy and plenty of fresh water. Lastly, with holidays comes travel, so if you’re bringing your pet along, make sure you are prepared. Your pet should have updated ID, as well as any supplies/medications needed for travel and for the time you plan on being away from home.
For more information, call the RCHS Adoption Center at (802) 483-6700.
The Adoption Center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, in honor of Thanksgiving. Due to staff scheduling conflicts and shortages, the Adoption Center will also be closed Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26, and will open for appointments on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
AROUND VT
Get moving
After the Thanksgiving table is cleaned and dishes are done, it is time for Vermont families to get moving, per the American Heart Association.
Research shows active parents raise active children. Fitness should always be a priority in a family’s daily schedule, even during the holidays. School-age kids and teens ages 6-17 should try to get at least 60 minutes per day of moderate- to vigorous-intensity activity that can be broken up into shorter sessions throughout the day.
Here are 10 ways to be more active following Thanksgiving festivities:
— Just dance.
— Instead of heading to the TV or game console after dinner, take a walk, practice a sport, or play a game of hide-and-seek.
— Walk or jog in place or on a treadmill, lift weights, or do yoga while you watch those Thanksgiving football games.
— Prep for the start of the holiday pace by trying mindful movement like yoga, tai chi or qi gong.
— Play actively with pets.
— Include Twister, charades or hide-and-seek on family game night.
— Put out toys that encourage physical activity such as balls, skateboards, hula hoops and jump ropes.
— Explore your neighborhood or city if the weather is nice.
— If you have stairs use them for a bit of competition, see who can make it up and down the fastest.
— Park farther away from the entrance and walk the extra distance if you are going Black Friday shopping.
Fuel assistance
Gov. Phil Scott and the Department for Children and Families announced the release of $20 million in Low Income Energy Assistance Program funding for households that heat with fuel oil, propane, kerosene, coal, electricity and natural gas.
The benefit was sent directly to fuel dealers on behalf of 14,741 households and averaged $1,375 per household. Earlier this year, benefits were issued to 2,134 households that heat with wood and pellets. This funding helps keep thousands of Vermonters warm during the winter months.
To date, the state has seen a 7% increase in the number of households applying for a seasonal fuel benefit this year when fuel prices are expected to average about $4.81 per gallon, compared to $2.57 per gallon in FY19. Households are encouraged to visit the DCF website or contact the Benefit Service Center at 1-800-479-6151 to apply. Eligibility:
— Households may be eligible for Seasonal Fuel Assistance if their gross household incomes are equal to or less than 185% of the federal poverty level. For example, a family of four with a gross monthly income up to $4,279 may qualify for the benefit.
— Households may be eligible for Crisis Fuel Assistance if their gross household incomes are equal to or less than 200% of the federal poverty level and they are experiencing a crisis. For example, a family of four with a gross monthly income up to $4,626 may qualify for the benefit.
For more information, visit https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/fuel and https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/crisis-fuel
Garden clubs
The New England Garden Clubs were recently recognized for the outstanding club contributions of two Vermont garden clubs promoting the love of gardening, floral design, and civic and environmental responsibility. Awards were presented to The Burlington Garden Club for their work in garden therapy, community garden beautification and growing young gardeners’ programs, and the Rutland Garden Club for their outstanding container garden display.
The Burlington Garden Club received The Sears Beautification Award for care of three gardens: Vermont Garden Park in South Burlington; Ronald MacDonald House Gardens and Hope Lodge Gardens, both in Burlington. Also presented to the club were The Mary Stone Garden Therapy Award for the work of club members during the winter pandemic by delivering 90 floral arrangements for Birchwood Nursing Home residents’ rooms, and The Pamela C. Hebert Garden of Youth Award involves a beautification and youth educational project.
The Rutland Garden Club received The Joyce A. Kimball Container Gardening Award for the most outstanding container garden display for a public space, beautifying Rutland streets with seasonal containers.
