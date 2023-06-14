YOUTH NEWS
Encore Theatre
RUTLAND — “Antigone Now” by Melissa Cooper will be performed at 7 p.m. June 16 and 2 p.m. June 17 in the Encore Theatre at Rutland High School; free-will donation welcome. In the midst of a bombed-out city still feeling the aftershocks of war, the rebellious and intense Antigone defies her uncle to bury her disgraced brother.
IBOTS top team
RUTLAND — The Rutland Area Robotics FRC Team 2370-IBOTS, based at Stafford Technical Center, recently traveled to Worcester Polytechnic Institute for an off-season event, WPI BattleCry’23. The event was attended by 64 teams from all over the Northeast, including Pennsylvania and Ohio.
Team 2370-IBOTS finished the competition in third place as part of a four-team alliance with Team 1073 “The Force” from Hollis, New Hampshire; Team 2423 “The KwarQs” from Watertown, Massachusetts; Team 467 “The Colonials” from Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. This alliance competed against 15 other four-team alliances, and was stopped in double elimination, just one victory short of making the finals.
Most significant was Team 2370-IBOTS received the WPI BattleCry’23 Medal of Honor, the highest accolade given by the judges. It was awarded in recognition of cooperative spirit, contributions to the cooperative-competitive robotics culture, engineering design and fabrication, and promotion of STEAM education in its Rutland County community.
Grant awards
The Walter H. Hayes Sr., Beulah Buffum Hayes, and Walter H. Hayes Jr. Foundation (The Hayes Foundation), a philanthropic organization that has provided enrichment grants to school-age youth in Rutland County and local organizations that serve young people since 1982, will cease operations at the end of 2023. As part of its dissolution and to help foster academic and artistic enrichment in the county going forward, the foundation announced it has selected Rutland Area Robotics (Rutland) and Theater in the Woods (Middletown Springs) as the recipients of its endowment.
AROUND TOWN
Hospice volunteers
MANCHESTER — At the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, volunteers play a critical role in enhancing the end-of-life experiences of people facing serious illness and their families. VNAHSR provides training for those interested in becoming hospice volunteers. Training will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 21, at VNAHSR in the Manchester office, 5468 Main St., Manchester. Training is free and open to individuals age 16 and older. Volunteers need to pass a background check. No previous hospice and health care experience is required. Once training is complete, assignments and schedules are tailored to the volunteer’s geographic and time commitment preferences. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, email mary.pleasant@vnahsr.org or call 802-442-0540.
AROUND VT
Electricity planning
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Public Utility Commission announced it is seeking to fill two positions on the Vermont System Planning Committee: an alternate representing residential electric consumers, and an alternate representing commercial and industrial electric consumers. Each alternate will serve a five-year term, starting in July. The VSPC is active in the planning process for Vermont’s electric transmission system.
Information about the VSPC and its role in the transmission-planning process is available at: www.vermontspc.com/default.aspx online.
Letters of interest should be emailed to Business Manager, Vermont Public Utility Commission, at puc.businessmanager@vermont.gov by June 30. Letters of interest should describe the applicant’s qualifications to represent that group and explain the applicant’s reasons for wanting to serve on the VSPC.
Spring cleaning
The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation encourages residents to properly dispose of or recycle unwanted household items.
Old TVs, leftover fluorescent light bulbs, mercury thermostats, leftover paint, and expired batteries can be taken to free, special recycling locations across the state. Visit DEC’s VTrecycles.com and click on the orange “Special Recycling” symbol to find a nearby collection location.
Disposing of household hazardous waste including any household, automotive, lawn or garden products labelled “caution, toxic, danger, hazard, warning, poisonous, reactive, corrosive, or flammable” is important to personal and public safety. Vermonters can bring HHW to collection events or HHW facilities. Residents can learn about local collections from their waste district or town’s website at 802recycles.com online.
Nonprofits
Common Good Vermont is now accepting applications for this year’s Nonprofit Management Certificate Program, education of the core competencies of nonprofit management and emerging nonprofit issues. This year’s program will start Oct. 6 and meet online bi-weekly through January. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until the program is full. Financial assistance is available. Visit www.commongoodvt.org for more information or to apply.
Garden clubs leader
For the next two years, a Williston resident will lead the Federated Garden Clubs of Vermont and its over 700 members. Doris Van Mullen was installed president of the state organization at the 87th annual meeting, held at Philo Ridge Farm in Charlotte. A Registered Nurse and nursing clinical instructor at Vermont State University, she has lived in Vermont for eight years, is a member of The Burlington Garden Club and has served as co-president.
Newly installed members on the FGCV Executive Board are Martha Dale, Green Mountain Garden Club, Londonderry; Judy Reed, Mountain Gardeners Garden Club, Warren; Cheryl Pierce, Therese Burton, Barbara Ricotta, all of Springfield Garden Club. District directors include Mary Scollins and Karen Villanti, Burlington Garden Club; Esther Swett, Rutland Garden Club; and Jean Fernbern, Arlington Garden Club.
The Hunt
WAITSFIELD — The Vermont Cheese Council announced the start of The Hunt for 2023 will be July 1. The event is designed as a scavenger hunt in which participants can explore six different regions of the state, with a region-specific “to do” list of cheese-oriented, outdoor, food and beverage, history and art experiences for tourists and locals. Recommended resources include food and farm trails, beer trails, historic guides, cycling, hiking, outdoor art installation and more.
Pickers show
The American Pickers return to Vermont in August to film episodes for The History Channel. American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” hunting valuable antiques, historically significant or rare items, unforgettable characters and their collections. Note they do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums or anything open to the public. If interested, send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184, Facebook: @GotAPick.
BUSINESS
Coleman honored
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont Medical Center’s vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is among hospital and health system DEI leaders highlighted last week by Becker’s Hospital Review, a national medical news publication. Marissa Coleman, PsyD, was named among the “86 hospital and health system diversity, equity and inclusion officers to know” for 2023. The publication noted that Dr. Coleman has conducted dozens of monthly listening sessions focused on a variety of topics and trained more than 700 leaders using her own DEI curriculum since stepping into the role.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)