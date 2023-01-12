BUSINESS
New board members
RANDOLPH CENTER — The Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center announced the new members of its Advisory Board. Newly elected for two-year terms were Melissa Bounty, assistant director, Central Vermont Economic Development Corp. (Montpelier); and Cristin O’Donnell, director of training and development, Cabot Creamery Cooperative/Agri-Mark Inc. (Waitsfield). Parwinder Grewal, Ph.D., president, Vermont State University (Randolph Center) was designated an ex-officio Advisory Board member.
Post offices closed
Post offices statewide will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Street delivery on Monday will be limited to guaranteed overnight parcels and there will be no collection of mail. Full retail and delivery operations will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Speaker series
STOWE — Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum presents “Vermont Artist, Scott Lenhardt on the Red Bench,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, via Zoom as part of its virtual Red Bench Speaker Series. Event registration is available at www.vtssm.org/new-events online. The event is complimentary, but a $10 donation is encouraged.
YOUTH NEWS
Cookie seasonGirl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains have kicked off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season in New Hampshire and Vermont. To purchase Girl Scout Cookies this year:
— If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols.
— Text “COOKIES” to 59618 to stay informed about how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies.
— Visit www.girlscoutcookies.org for the Cookie Finder to find a local booth to purchase cookies and/or to donate cookies through the council’s Gift of Caring program. After Feb. 27, the link can also be used to purchase cookies to be shipped directly by entering your zip code.
Governor’s Institutes
The Governor’s Institutes of Vermont has opened applications for the 2023 offerings of their residential summer programs. Students in grades 9-11 can visit www.giv.org/apply to fill out an application; the deadline is March 31. Institutes take place on Vermont college campuses and are focused around a career-oriented topic, including Arts, Engineering, Entrepreneurship, Environmental Science & Technology, Global Issues & Youth Action, Health & Medicine, Mathematical Sciences, and Technology & Design. These programs are designed to be affordable to all Vermont families, with scholarships that allow students to pay $10 to attend. Email hello@giv.org for more information.
COLLEGE NEWS
Malori Carlson, of North Clarendon, made the fall 2022 president’s list at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia.
Emma Duffy, of Rutland, was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts.
Casey Coughlin, of Rutland, was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Lasell University in Newton, Massachusetts.
AROUND TOWN
Winter events
POULTNEY — Stone Valley Arts announced a new partnership with Green Mountain Community School to offer winter classes and events at Griswold Campus in Poultney. For more information and to register, visit www.stonevalleyarts.org or call 802-325-2603.
— Community music jam, 6 p.m. every second Thursday, Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 9, Whitney Hall/The Buttery.
— Restorative yoga, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays starting Jan. 16, Whitney Hall, second-floor ballroom, open class, free will donation.
— Contemporary jazz dance, 6:30 to 7:40 p.m. Mondays starting Jan. 16, Whitney Hall, second-floor ballroom, $15 per class or $75 for six-week session.
— Ballroom dance, Youth ballroom class, Intro to ballroom dance for adults, Latin dance for adults, Thursdays starting Jan. 19.
— Children’s dance and creative movement, Tuesdays starting Jan. 24, 4 to 4:50 p.m. ages 4-6 and 5 to 5:50 p.m. ages 7-11.
— Open mic, 7 p.m. every fourth Friday, Jan. 27, Feb. 24, March 24, Whitney Hall/The Buttery.
AROUND VT
For veterans
Veterans Affairs Boston Healthcare System and White River Junction Veterans Affairs Healthcare System are co-hosting the New England Winter Sports Clinic this week through Jan. 12.
The kickoff event at the James W. Campion III ice rink in West Lebanon, New Hampshire, featured veterans from all over New England and further, participating in adaptive sled hockey. Now through Thursday will be spent with New England Healing Sport Association at Mount Sunapee in Newbury, New Hampshire, where veterans and caregivers will learn adaptive skiing and/or snowboarding. At the CCBA Witherell Recreation Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, pickleball, rhythmic drumming and kayaking will be offered as an alternate adaptive sports activity on those days.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line.
