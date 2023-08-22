YOUTH NEWS
4-H Dairy show
LYNDONVILE — The 2023 State 4-H Dairy Show held Aug. 14 attracted 52 exhibitors, ages 11 to 18, to the Caledonia County Fairgrounds in Lyndonville.
The first event was the fitting and showing classes. Erica Goodhue (age 17), Fairfield, was named the Senior Fitting and Showing Champion. Others in the running were Hailey Chase (age 14), Bristol; Samuel Luis (age 14) and Morgan White (age 17), both from Whiting; Gabriel Michaud (age 16), East Hardwick; Morgan Michaud (age 15), East Hardwick; Natalie Michaud (age 15), Greensboro Bend; Michael Plouffe (age 18), Bridport; Liviya Russo (age 16), Lunenburg; and Lorryn Trujillo (age 18), North Clarendon.
Competing for the Junior Fitting and Showing Championship were Caroline Allen (age 12), Ferrisburgh; Natalie Hill (age 13), Greensboro; Jordan Hutchins (age 11), Orwell; Bayden McAllister (age 11), Morrisville; Bella Roell (age 13), New Haven; and Ava Wood (age 12), Shoreham. Caroline was named the Junior Champion Showperson.
The exhibitors then took part in conformation classes, which were arranged by breed and age of the animal. Scoring was based on the physical structure, condition and appearance of the animal.
Ayrshire: Senior Champion and Grand Champion, Leah Rogers, Randolph Center, with her 3-year-old cow; Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Liviya Russo, Lunenburg, with her winter yearling; Junior Reserve Champion, Bella Roell, New Haven, with her winter calf. Honorable Mention, Bella Roell, New Haven, with her winter calf.
Brown Swiss: Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Tenley Chittenden, Whiting, with her fall calf; Reserve Junior Champion: Bayden McAllister, Morrisville, with his summer yearling. Honorable Mention, Brailey Livingston, New Haven, with her spring yearling.
Guernsey: Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Sylvia Johnson, Tunbridge, with her spring calf. Reserve Grand Champion, Sylvia Johnson, Tunbridge, with her fall calf.
Holstein: Senior Champion, Haley Michaud, East Hardwick, with her 2-year-old cow; Reserve Senior Champion, Natalie Hill, Greensboro, with her 2-year-old cow; Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Erica Goodhue, Fairfield, with her winter calf; Reserve Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Emma Deering, Middlebury, with her spring yearling; Honorable Mention, Haley Michaud, East Hardwick, with her 2-year-old cow.
Jersey: Senior Champion and Grand Champion, Isabella Wilbur, Orwell, with her 2-year-old cow; Reserve Senior Champion, Peyton Ball, New Haven, with his 3-year-old cow; Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Brailey Livingston, New Haven, with her winter calf; Reserve Junior Champion, Caroline Allen, Ferrisburgh, with her spring yearling; Honorable Mention, Peyton Ball, New Haven, with his 3-year-old cow.
The Vermont Jersey Breeders Association presented a championship ribbon, certificate and a brand-new show halter to Isabella Wilbur for being named Grand Champion.
In addition, several special awards were presented at the dairy show including the Ed Gould Award, which goes to an adult who demonstrates strong leadership and support of the Vermont 4-H dairy program. This year’s recipient is Sean Somers, Lyndonville, a co-leader of the Squabble Hollow 4-H Club, who has served for more than 10 years on the Vermont State Dairy Committee and more than 20 on the Caledonia County 4-H Foundation Board. He has also chaperoned two 4-H trips to the World Dairy Expo in Wisconsin.
Torrey Hanna, Addison, received the John Knapp Memorial Award, which is given to the 4-H’er who achieved the highest overall individual score at the annual Vermont 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl Contest held in March. Knapp was the Vermont 4-H dairy quiz bowl team coach for many years and was instrumental in developing the original Vermont 4-H Dairy Record Book.
Essay winner
The Vermont State Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored Ada Mueller, who is going into the eighth grade at Fair Haven Union Middle and High School, as the first place state winner for the seventh grade in their American History Essay Contest. Ada’s essay, sponsored by Ann Story Chapter, is titled, “The Second Continental Congress.” She wrote from the perspective of George Washington, delegate from Virginia and commander in chief of the Continental Army.
AROUND TOWN
New exhibit
RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center invites the community to the opening reception of its new exhibit “Art in the Garden, Color Me Happy” from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at 16 South Main St. in Rutland. There is no charge to attend; a donation would be appreciated. This exhibit will be on display until Sept. 22.
Paramount Theatre
RUTLAND — Upcoming performances are:
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, Randy Travis More Life tour, tickets A $85, B $75, C $65.
7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, Daughtry Bare Bones tour, tickets A $100, B $90, C $80.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, Steve Earle Alone Again tour, tickets A $65, B $55, C $45.
Tickets available for purchase 24 hours per day at the Heritage Family Credit Union Online Box Office at www.ParamountVT.org. In-person box office hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and one hour prior to all main stage events.
AROUND VT
Autism and ADHD
MONTPELIER — All Brains Belong, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting neurodivergent individuals, offers a free resource to support patients and their primary care clinicians in recognizing and working with autistic and ADHD adults. The “Everything is Connected to Everything: Improving the Healthcare of Autistic & ADHD Adults” website, in addition to the Clinician Guide, shares lists of common symptoms and medical conditions, patient stories, guidance for working with one’s medical team, and more. For more information, visit allbrainsbelong.org/all-the-things.
