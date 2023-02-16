YOUTH NEWS
Fitness
Gov. Phil Scott and Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, announced NFGFC has selected the state of Vermont for its 2023 DON’T QUIT! Campaign. To help reverse growing trends in mental illness and childhood obesity, the NFGFC will gift a state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center to three elementary/middle schools. Applications for schools interested in receiving a $100,000 fitness center will be accepted from now until Sunday, March 26. Schools can visit natgovfit.org/apply-now to download the application. NFGFC is asking schools to submit a short video expressing why they deserve a new fitness center and what they plan to do with it.
COLLEGE NEWS
Castleton University December 2022 graduates include Brittany Pierce, of Bomoseen; Jake Apjohn, Erlande Georges, Kristina Jones, all of Castleton; Jody Condon, of Chittenden; Olivia Bowen, Leah Gannon, both of Fair Haven; Kathryn Coolidge, of Florence; Katherine Ripley, of Leicester; Elisabeth Pike, of Pittsford; Olivia Cook, Rachel Jenks, Lea Riell, all of Poultney; Christy Beauchamp, Jonathan Cozzens, Owen Dunigan, Mark Sarno, Alyssa Shaw, Oluwadare Sowunmi, all of Rutland; Audrey Knapp, of Sudbury; Britney Blanchard, of Wallingford; Samantha Bush, of West Pawlet; Brooke Smith, of West Rutland.
Parker Morse, of Bomoseen, was named to the fall 2022 president’s list at Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Gabriel Wescott, of Poultney, business major, was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.
The recent ceremonial nursing pinning at Castleton University included Brittany Pierce, of Bomoseen, and Christy Beauchamp, of Rutland.
The Lasell University Men’s Track & Field team finished fifth in the GNAC Indoor Championships. Connor Parker, of Rutland, was one Laser winning his event in the Weight Throw. He put up a personal best of 10.97m, giving him the gold.
AROUND TOWN
Tax assistance
RUTLAND — From now through April 18, free tax assistance for seniors and low- to middle-income younger taxpayers is offered by Rutland AARP TaxAide volunteers certified by IRS. Taxes done by appointment only. Call 802-772-0530 for appointment.
Food history
POULTNEY — Poultney Historical Society will host a lecture, “The Soup to Nuts: An Eccentric History of Food,” with historian Rebecca Rupp at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Poultney Public Library. She will speak about what and how we eat encompasses everything from the prehistoric mammoth luau to the medieval banquet to the modern three squares a day. This free lecture is funded by the Vermont Humanities Speakers Bureau. Snacks will be served.
Bailey honored
MANCHESTER CENTER — The International Skiing History Association, a nonprofit organization to preserve and advance the knowledge of ski history, announced the 19 recipients of its annual awards honoring the best works of history published during 2022. Among the winners is Vermont author Skyler Bailey, for his book “Heroes in Good Company: L Company, 86th Regiment, 10th Mountain Division 1943-45.”
AROUND VT
Heart health
RUTLAND — February is American Heart Month. At Community Health, heart health is a major focus as it’s the second leading cause of death among Vermonters. Heart disease prevention steps include:
— Know your family’s health history and heart health and discuss that with your primary care provider during your annual physical.
— Healthy eating is important. Your primary care provider can help you manage your diet or can refer you to a dietitian.
— If you have high blood pressure, your PCP can help you with lifestyle changes that can naturally lower blood pressure or can prescribe medications.
— Heart disease and diabetes often go hand in hand. Ask your PCP about a personalized care plan for your specific needs if you are diagnosed with diabetes or prediabetes.
— Being overweight can be a strong risk factor for heart disease and diabetes. Ask about a plan to attain a healthy weight.
— If lifestyle changes aren’t working, your PCP may refer you to a cardiologist.
To learn more about Community Health’s primary care, call 802-779-9169 or toll-free at 888-989-8707.
