YOUTH NEWS
Alzheimer’s awareness
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is offering scholarships of up to $5,000 to college-bound high school seniors affected by Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia-related illnesses as part of its annual Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship. Entries can be submitted at www.alzfdn.org/scholarship and must be received by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 1.
Eligible teens are invited to apply for the scholarship by submitting an essay (1,500 words maximum) or a video (no more than four minutes long) describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s.
The program is open to current high school seniors living in the United States who will be attending a U.S. college or university this fall. Students already attending college are not eligible to participate.
COLLEGE NEWS
Molly Sanderson, of Center Rutland, was named to the fall 2002 dean’s list at the University of Vermont.
AROUND TOWN
Tax assistance
RUTLAND — From now through April 18, free tax assistance for seniors and low- to middle-income younger taxpayers is offered by Rutland AARP TaxAide volunteers certified by IRS. Taxes done by appointment only. Call 802-772-0530 for appointment.
Alzheimer’s support
RUTLAND — The Community Health Alzheimer’s Support Group will next meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Community Health Allen Pond, 71 Allen St., Rutland, Suite 403. Future meetings will be held on the second Tuesday of each month. For more information, email kbathalon@chcrr.org or call 802-465-2255.
Silver celebration
CASTLETON — The Castleton Community Seniors held a 25th anniversary celebration Wednesday, Feb. 1. Over 50 members and guests attended the dinner and watched a presentation with photos from the past 25 years showing the men and women whose vision helped make it a success. Milestones include:
— The first meeting of the CCS board of directors was Jan. 20, 1998.
— The first newsletter (Old Homestead News) was published.
— The first senior meal was served Feb. 4, 1998.
— The Elderly and Disabled Transportation program began Oct. 4, 1998.
There were 69 members in 1998, and today the Castleton Community Seniors have over 500 members.
Oscar Wilde comedy
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Community Players present its production of Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy, “The Importance of Being Earnest,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 16-18, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater. Opening night tickets on Feb. 16, are $14 and all other tickets are $19. For tickets, visit www.townhalltheater.org or call 802-382-9222.
Set in late 19th-century England, the play pokes fun at the pretentiousness of the upper-class Victorian society that forces Jack and Algernon to create fictitious lives to avoid the social repercussions of their seemingly less attractive lifestyles. But their clever tricks become increasingly difficult to maintain when they insist on proposing marriage to the women they love.
Fly Tyers meet
RUTLAND — The Green Mountain Fly Tyers will hold its next scheduled meeting 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Godnick Center, 1 Deer St. in Rutland. Michael Roussel will speak on fishing the Upper Delaware River system followed by a demonstration on how to tie a couple of early season dry flies: a Blue Quill/male Hendrickson convertible emerger and the female Hendrickson, aka Pink Lady. Prospective members may attend a session at no cost and the club welcomes new and returning members with annual dues of $20. For more information, email mroussel01@comcast.net or call 802-236-2543.
New executive director
POULTNEY — Stone Valley Arts announced Diane Bargiel is the new executive director at the arts center. She has over 35 years of experience in the performing arts as a presenter, educator, performer, manager, and division and department chair.
In 2021, Bargiel retired from SUNY Adirondack as the last Humanities division chair and associate professor of music. In 2015, Bargiel received the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Scholarship and Creative Activities, and in 1995, while at Susquehanna University, was presented the Dean’s Award for Excellence in Teaching. She had served on the first Poultney 2020 planning committee, as a past board member of the Killington section of the Green Mountain Club, and is currently on the board of Stone Valley Arts.
AROUND VT
Grants announced
The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation announce the approval of $56,905 for seven historic preservation projects through the Certified Local Government program to support community-based preservation initiatives. Recipients are Brandon, $7,200 historic survey for the town; Hartford, $11,300 Taft’s Flat National Register nominations; Montpelier, $7,200 historic resources scoping study; Norwich, $7,500 Jones Circle Historic District National Register nomination; Rockingham, $13,012 CLG program support, interpretation and historic stewardship; Stowe, $8,100 Moscow Mill revitalization, third-party administrator Stowe Electric Department; Windsor, $2,593 publication of “Windsor’s Warsaw: The History of a Workers’ Neighborhood.”
BUSINESS
Burton collaboration
BURLINGTON — Burton and Run DMC announce a limited-edition run of snowboards, boots, bindings, outerwear, streetwear, bags and accessories will be available for purchase on Burton.com on Feb. 15 for the Mine77 x Run DMC collection; Feb. 22 for the Burton x Run DMC collection; and a digital auction of 7.7 one-of-a-kind Burton x Run DMC snowboards Feb. 7-15 to benefit both the Chill Foundation and the Jam Master Jay Foundation.
Dismuke joins Sotheby’s
KILLINGTON — Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty announced Kerry Dismuke has joined the company’s Killington office as a realtor. Originally from western Massachusetts, she is a member of the Vermont Mountain Bike Association and has worked with Killington Mountain School as a mountain bike coach. Kerry has also volunteered as a mountain bike leader.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.