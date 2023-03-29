AROUND VT
Education director
SHELBURNE — Shelburne Museum announced Jason Vrooman as Stiller Family Foundation director of education. He joins Shelburne from Middlebury College where he was chief curator and director of engagement, diversity, equity and inclusion at Middlebury College Museum of Art. In his prior role as curator of education and academic programs at Middlebury, Vrooman partnered with faculty to incorporate art into their syllabi, led trainings and tours for local K-12 teachers and students, expanded access to and diversified membership in Middlebury’s student museum guide program and promoted physical accessibility.
Do not flush
The Department of Environmental Conservation offers a few tips on what not to flush and how to better dispose of that waste. Even products advertised as ‘flushable’ can clog drains, accumulate in pumps in the sewer system, or interfere with treatment at wastewater facilities, all of which cost the homeowner or the public extra money. For health and sanitation reasons, Vermonters should only flush bodily fluids, soap and toilet paper.
Dispose of these things the right way:
— Fats, oils and grease: Bring to a transfer station or food scrap drop-off food waste bins, or work with a food scrap hauler that accepts fats, oils and grease.
— Food waste and organics like coffee grounds: Compost at a drop-off, at home, or work with a food scrap hauler. Remember to also follow bear-friendly composting practices.
— Hazardous waste labeled toxic, hazardous, poisonous, reactive, corrosive, or flammable: Bring to a household hazardous waste collection event or facility.
— Solid waste like “flushable” wipes, pet waste and cigarette butts: Put in the trash.
— Needles and sharps: Learn how to safely dispose of sharps.
— Drugs like medicine, vitamins and pills: Visit the Department of Health’s prescription drug disposal system.
YOUTH NEWS
WoodSpryte Arts
POULTNEY — Stone Valley Arts continues WoodSpryte Arts Early Learning Adventures this spring with art instructor Rosemary Moser. Students read children’s stories, then bring them to life through the arts — visual art, music, movement, drama — as well as activities in science, cooking, gardening, history, social and emotional learning.
Classes are offered from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Fridays at Withey Hall on the Green Mountain Community School Campus. Cost is $12 per student, per class. April classes are April 7, Seven Eggs, Painting with eggs; April 14, Sometimes I Feel Like a Mouse, Puppets help explore feelings; April 21, Mud!, Mud season means mud play; April 28, The Big Orange Splot, Mr. Plumbean inspires dream house creations.
Bike camps
KILLINGTON — Killington Resort announced registration is open for its summer 2023 youth bike camps. Downhill mountain bike camps are day camps available in three- and five-day sessions. Youth camps are open to ages 7-17 of all ability levels. Based out of Snowshed lodge, all camps run from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. daily, with lunch included. Nine sessions are offered beginning in late June and running through the end of August. If you book a session now and wish to switch to a different week, you may do so at any time through June 1 (while availability lasts). The week of July 3 only a three-day camp is offered July 5-7.
AROUND TOWN
Masking policy
RUTLAND — On Monday, March 27, Rutland Regional Medical Center relaxed the universal masking requirements that have been in place since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and moved to symptom-based masking. Mask wearing will still be required for people who have any cold or flu-like symptoms when they come to the hospital or outpatient clinics, as well as in certain areas of the hospital or outpatient clinics based on exposure risks, patient population, etc. The hospital will continue to provide masks for anyone who chooses to wear one.
In February, as part of a phased approach, Rutland Regional relaxed masking requirements at one of its busiest clinics. As there was no discernible increase in infections, masking requirements were relaxed in all other off-site clinics in early March, with no evidence of increase in infections in these clinics. Hospitalizations for COVID have remained low for several weeks. Both of these factors indicate the risk of COVID to staff and patients is low, and relaxing the hospital’s mask requirement was an appropriate and safe next step.
CatSnip
PITTSFORD — The Rutland County Humane Society, Homeward Bound, Addison County’s Humane Society, and Community Cats Podcast are joining for a cat Neuter-A-Thon during the month of April.
All three organizations share a goal of reducing the number of unwanted kittens that will be born between April and October of this year. In 2022, RCHS and Homeward Bound saw a total of 588 community kittens enter our respective shelters.
To get ahead of this annual influx, prevent unnecessary suffering, and free up resources for other life-saving initiatives, the organizations will be offering $5 male cat neuters at the RCHS shelter, 765 Stevens Road in Pittsford, on April 3, 10 and 24; and at the Homeward Bound shelter, 236 Boardman St. in Middlebury on April 1, 22, 28 and 29.
No appointment is necessary, but all cats must arrive in a secure carrier or trap and should skip breakfast. Drop off in Pittsford is between 9 a.m. and noon. No cats will be accepted after noon. Drop off in Middlebury is between 8 and 11 a.m. No cats will be accepted after 11 a.m. Cash only; exact change required.
Baby farm animals
WOODSTOCK — The Baby Farm Animal Celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8, at Billings Farm & Museum. Guests may purchase advance tickets online at billingsfarm.org online. Wearing a face mask is encouraged in indoor spaces.
