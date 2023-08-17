AROUND TOWN
Employees honored
RUTLAND — The VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, skilled home health and hospice services, announced the recognition of Jessica Eynon, RN, Clinical Employee of the Quarter, and Patty Andrews, administrative assistant as Non-Clinical Employee of the Quarter. Employees of the Quarter are selected from nominations submitted by peers to acknowledge employees who go above and beyond their typical job duties and best reflect the agency values of honesty, excellence, accountability, teamwork, leadership and helpfulness.
Impersonating GMP
Green Mountain Power is alerting customers about a surge in scam calls to customers on Aug. 15. The scammers claim to be from GMP, demand immediate payment over the phone and threaten power shut off if customers don’t pay right away. GMP urges customers: Hang up on these scammers; do not provide payment or personal information; do not engage with the caller; do not call back that number.
Call GMP Customer Service at 888-835-4672 to report the call, and any details about it, like the number it came from, the caller’s name, and what the caller said. Also, report this scam to the Vermont Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program at 800-649-2424 (in state) or 802-656-3183 or at ago.vermont.gov/cap online.
Socializing
RUTLAND — “Social Tinkering — A Human Connection Project” invites all ages to a free community social from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 22 at Vermont Farmers Food Center, 251 West St. in Rutland. Games, art stuff, snacks and beverages are provided, also a plant-your-own-herbs activity.
AROUND VT
Hospital ratings
The University of Vermont Medical Center and UVM Health Network–Porter Medical Center have earned a 5-star quality rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which announced its annual hospital ratings in late July. The ratings are based on more than 45 quality measures over five categories: safety of care, readmissions after treatment of common conditions, patient experience, mortality, and timely and effective care. CMS reviewed data from the 2021 and 2022 calendar years for the ranking determinations.
UVM Medical Center — Has lower Medicare spending per beneficiary than state and national averages. Costs the same or less than national averages for benchmark procedures. Typically, has lower rates of hospital-related complications than national benchmarks.
Porter Medical Center— Benchmark procedures cost the same or less than national averages. The cost of care for pneumonia patients is lower than national averages. Emergency Department wait times are shorter than the Vermont state average and in line with national averages.
This is the third consecutive year UVM Medical Center has earned a five-star quality rating from CMS. Both UVM Medical Center and Porter Medical Center join 483 hospitals nationwide to earn the top CMS rating, and are two of only three Vermont-based hospitals to earn this rating.
Executive director
The Vermont School Counselor Association announced the hiring of Patti Tomashot as its first professional executive director. She has served in various school counseling capacities for the past 23 years, including at local, state, regional and national levels, advocating for the school counselor role. This executive director position is one of several organizational goals made possible with $190,000 in capacity-building grants awarded by the J. Warren & Lois McClure Foundation and the VT COVID-19 Response Fund of Vermont Community Foundation.
VTF&W
Goose season
Vermont’s resident Canada goose hunting season will be open Sept. 1 through 25 to help control the population prior to the arrival of Canada geese migrating south according to Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The season will be open statewide with a daily bag limit of five Canada geese in the Connecticut River Zone and eight in the rest of Vermont. For more information, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com or call toll-free 1-877-306-7091.
Bear hunting
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reminds bear hunters to download and read the 2023 Black Bear Hunting Guide from its website. The early season, which requires a special bear tag, will run Sept. 1 through Nov. 10 except nonresident hunters using dogs cannot start bear hunting until Sept. 15. The late bear season is from Nov. 11 through 19. A hunter may only take one bear during the year. Vermont’s Director of Wildlife Mark Scott recommends that hunters refrain from shooting a bear with cubs as well as bears observed in groups as they are usually made up of sows with cubs dependent on their mother through the following spring.
BUSINESS
Flooded farms
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in Vermont is setting aside $4 million in federal financial assistance to help Vermont’s agricultural producers recover from recent flooding. The deadline to apply for this funding is Sept. 1; visit your local NRCS service center to apply.
This funding applies to resource concerns that threaten ongoing agricultural operation or create an imminent threat to agricultural operations. The only eligible practices under this EQIP-Disaster Assistance signup are cover crop, critical area planting, fence, pasture and hay planting, mulching, residue and tillage management, reduced till, feed management.
NBC5 news
SOUTH BURLINGTON — For its 4 p.m. news program, NBC5 is promoting eight-year veteran reporter Liz Strzepa to anchor the show and adding Jack Thurston, who brings more than two decades of reporting local news, at WCAX-TV and New England Cable News, in Vermont and northern New York (2002-11, 2011-22).
VBSR awards
Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility, the statewide, nonprofit business association with a mission to leverage the power of business for positive social and environmental impact, has announced the 2023 recipients for awards honoring Vermont leaders in social equity, environmental responsibility and sustainable economic development. The 21st annual VBSR Awards Ceremony and Dinner will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at Zenbarn, Waterbury Center. Event registration will open in the coming weeks at www.vbsrawards.org online. The awardees are:
— Jed Davis, vice president, strategic engagement and sustainability Agri-Mark/Cabot Creamery Co-operative, with the VBSR Terry Ehrich Award for Lifetime Achievement.
— BETA Technologies with the VBSR Innovation and Inspiration Award–Large Organization.
— Bee the Change with the VBSR Innovation and Inspiration Award mall Organization.
— Aly Richards, CEO Let’s Grow Kids, with the VBSR Young Changemaker Award.
— Rainbow Bridge Community Center with the VBSR Bridge Award.
