AROUND TOWN
Pork dinner
PAWLET — The next roast pork dinner will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Pawlet Community Church, 38 Route 133 in Pawlet. Menu includes roast pork, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, hot vegetables, cabbage salad, apple sauce, fruited gelatin, rolls, beverages, cake. Cost is $12 adult, $6 for children ages 6-12, free age 5 and younger. Call ahead to place to-go orders at 802-325-3022, for pickup any time after 4:30 p.m.
AROUND VT
Scams and frauds
The Department of Financial Regulation warns consumers to be on alert for potential insurance-related and investment frauds and scams following the recent flood event in Vermont. Vermonters should report any suspected or known fraud to DFR as soon as possible; email dfr.insuranceinfo@vermont.gov or call 1-800-964-1784.
Insurance scams — If you get a phone call about an insurance claim or policy, don’t give out any personal information or agree to any payment until you can independently verify that the call is legitimate. If the callers say they’re from your insurance company, hang up and contact your agent or the company directly using the number on your account statement. Policyholders with the National Flood Insurance Program can call 1-800-638-6620.
Contractors and home improvement companies may also call, claiming to be partners with your insurance provider. Never give policy numbers, coverage details or other personal information out to companies with whom you have not entered into a contract.
After a disaster, fraudsters know consumers may be eager to purchase insurance coverage to protect them from future events. Use caution if you are approached by anyone attempting to sell you insurance coverage, particularly if the offer is unsolicited, it is from an unverified source or urgency and high pressure are used to force you to make a quick decision. Use reputable sources such as DFR, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners and the National Flood Insurance Program website to research insurance agents and companies prior to agreeing to any purchase. Review potential policy documentation thoroughly prior to purchase.
Tips for avoiding insurance scams: Begin by validating your insurance agent and ensuring they are properly licensed by contacting your state insurance department. Do not pay for disaster assistance, FEMA and other aid agencies will not charge you for assistance. Take photos immediately following a disaster to properly document the damage. When working with FEMA and other government agencies, request identification to verify authenticity, do not provide personal information to an unverified individual.
Investment scams — Watch out for opportunistic investment frauds and scams. Red flags of flood-related financial scams include unsolicited email, social media messages, crowdfunding pitches or telephone calls promoting investment pools or bonds to help storm victims, water-removal or purification technologies, electricity-generating devices and distressed real estate remediation programs.
Tips for avoiding investment scams: Delete unsolicited emails or social media messages and hang up on aggressive cold callers promoting flood-related investment opportunities or alternative investments, especially those from newly formed companies touting unproven or new technologies or products. Use common sense, every investment involves some degree of risk. Do your homework, contact DFR’s Securities Division to verify that both the seller and investment are licensed and registered.
Aging award
COLCHESTER — Age Well announced its Therapeutic Meals and Diabetes Intervention program received a 2023 Aging Innovations Award from USAging. Age Well is among 16 aging programs nationally to receive innovations honors during USAging’s 48th annual Conference and Tradeshow, July 16-19 in Salt Lake City.
Age Well is a nonprofit organization that has served Addison, Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties since 1974 as a member of Vermont’s Area Agencies on Aging. USAging is the national association representing and supporting the network of Area Agencies on Aging and advocating for the Title VI Native American Aging Programs.
VTF&W
Game birds
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has announced the 2023-24 migratory game bird hunting season dates and bag limits.
In addition to a hunting license, a waterfowl hunter age 16 or older must carry a current federal duck stamp and Vermont Migratory Waterfowl tag to hunt waterfowl in Vermont. Federal stamps are sold at post offices, federal refuges, or at www.fws.gov/birds/get-involved/duck-stamp/e-stamp.php online. State Migratory Waterfowl tags are available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com) and from license agents. The hunter must sign the federal duck stamp.
Waterfowl season dates and bag limits are set in three zones: Lake Champlain, Interior Vermont and Connecticut River. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department sets the season dates and bag limits for the Connecticut River Zone.
All migratory game bird (woodcock, ducks and geese) hunters must also be registered with the Harvest Information Program in each state they hunt. You can register on VTF&W website or call toll-free 1-877-306-7091. After providing some basic information, you will receive your annual HIP registration number, which is then recorded on your hunting license.
A printable copy of the Migratory Bird Syllabus can be downloaded from VTF&W website under “Hunt”–“Waterfowl.” A printed version also will be available from license agents and post offices in August.
BUSINESS
Fundraiser
Vermont members of the New England Independent Bookstore Association announce “Bookstores Helping Bookstores,” a fundraising effort to help Bear Pond Books of Montpelier and Next Chapter Bookstore of Barre, that were devastated in the recent FEMA declared disaster flood in central Vermont.
On Saturday, July 29, the following businesses pledge to donate proceeds of their sales to help Bear Pond and Next Chapter rebuild: Bartleby’s Books, Wilmington; Bear Pond Books, Stowe; Bennington Bookshop, Bennington; The Book Nook, Ludlow; The Bookstore, Brandon; Bridgeside Books, Waterbury; Eloquent Page, St. Albans; Everyone’s Books, Brattleboro; Flying Pig Bookstore, Shelburne; Phoenix Books, Burlington; Phoenix Books, Essex; Phoenix Books, Rutland; Norwich Bookstore, Norwich; Vermont Book Shop, Middlebury; Village Square Booksellers, Bellows Falls; Yankee Bookshop, Woodstock; Rootstock Publishing, Montpelier.
Rootstock Publishing is donating sales from books purchased on their website (www.rootstockpublishing.com) through Aug. 18.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)