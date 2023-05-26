BUSINESS
Leadership luncheon
MANCHESTER — The Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Berkshire Bank, hosted over 130 attendees, mostly women, at the second annual Women In Leadership Luncheon at the Inn at Manchester’s Celebration Barn on Wednesday, May 17. The luncheon highlighted the many women leaders in the Southwestern region of Vermont, while creating connections, partnerships and networking opportunities with those in attendance.
At the luncheon conclusion, the Chamber and Berkshire Bank handed out three awards. The first award was the Young Woman in Leadership award given to a young woman, age 21 to 40, for outstanding leadership and service and who is seen by her peers as a woman on the rise; this award went to Valerie Harrington of Coggins Auto Group. The second award was given to the Woman of the Year for outstanding leadership and service to her organization, community and career; this award went to Lani DePonte-Disorda of Pangaea, Prospect Coffee and Powers Market in North Bennington. The third award was for Lifetime Achievement awarded to a woman who, throughout her lifetime, has made outstanding business/nonprofit leadership contributions to her community, while inspiring other women through mentorship and support; this award went to Lana Hauben who founded Manchester Designer Outlets.
Berkshire Bank and the Chamber would like to thank the many supporting sponsors of this event, including Coggins Auto Group, At Home Senior Care, Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning, Shires Young Professionals, the Bennington Banner & Manchester Journal, Silver Therapeutics, Northshire Bookstore, VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, Old Mill Road Publishing, William C. Deveneau Attorney At Law.
Ag census deadline
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will end data collection for the 2022 Census of Agriculture on May 31. New England producers who have not yet returned their completed questionnaires have just one week left to respond. Recipients can respond online at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail. For assistance filling out the ag census, recipients can call 888-424-7828.
Federal law requires everyone who received the ag census to complete and return it. USDA NASS is reminding ag census recipients that, if they produced and sold $1,000 or more of agricultural product in 2022, or normally would have produced and sold that much, they meet USDA’s definition of a farm. However, landowners who lease land to producers, those solely involved in conservation programs, and even those who may not have farmed in 2022, are still required to respond.
COLLEGE NEWS
The spring 2023 dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts names Elinor Ross, Electrical and Computer Engineering major, of Brandon; Taylor Frederick, Mechanical Engineering major, of Cuttingsville; Matthew Creed, Business major, and Maxwell McCalla, Robotics Engineering major, both of Rutland.
Charlie Hubbell, Music Education major, of Rutland, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list with high distinction at Grove City College in Pennsylvania.
AROUND TOWN
Post Offices closed
In recognition of the sacrifice made by generations of service men and women in defense of our nation, Post Offices will be closed Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day. There will be no mail delivery, other than guaranteed overnight parcels. Full retail and delivery services will resume on Tuesday, May 30.
Remarkable reptiles
QUECHEE — Vermont Institute of Natural Science will hold Remarkable Reptile Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3, to celebrate all things reptile at the VINS Nature Center, 149 Natures Way, Quechee. From turtle shells to snake skins, the world of reptile adaptations will be on display. Enjoy close encounters, hands-on activities, crafts and more. All activities are included in admission: adults $19; seniors and college students $18, veterans and educators $17; youth $16; free for members and for children age 3 and under; $5-per-person admission for EBT and Medicaid cardholders (ID is required). For more information, visit www.vinsweb.org, the nature blog at blog.vinsweb.org, and Facebook and Twitter pages.
AROUND VT
From VNA
National Nurses Month — Every May, as a nation, we celebrate National Nurses Month. It’s an opportunity to reflect on how important the contributions of nurses are to our lives and the lives of our loved ones. The COVID-19 pandemic put a spotlight on the indispensable care nurses provide in every health care setting, including the home, but pandemic or not, Vermont nurses are also there for us and our families during our personal health emergencies, too. Join us in reflecting on, and giving our gratitude, to the many home health and hospice agency nurses who are there for our Vermont families at their most vulnerable times.
End of provider tax — On May 12, the Vermont House and Senate adjourned after coming to agreement on the budget. This session, the Legislature has done the single most important thing they could do to support home health and hospice care for Vermonters by supporting the governor’s proposal to allow the provider tax to sunset. Vermont’s home health system continues to grapple with unprecedented Medicare cuts, chronic underfunding and a workforce crisis in many parts of the state. Allowing the provider tax burden to sunset, effective July 1, alleviates one key pressure point on the agencies working to care for family members, friends and neighbors statewide.
