AROUND TOWN
Rotary raffle
RUTLAND — Rutland South Rotary’s fundraising raffle has returned, with the grand prize winner getting to choose between $8,500 in cash or a brand new 18-foot Bushwhacker Plus Teardrop Travel Trailer from Dan Kearney’s RV Center, valued at $17,000. More cash to win are second prize $1,000; third prize $500; fourth prize $400; fifth prize $300; sixth prize $200; and seventh prize $100.
In support of funding projects and activities that benefit the youth of this area, tickets are $100 each, two for $150, or three for $200, and can be purchased from a Rutland South Rotarian, online at www.rutlandsouthrotary.org or by calling 802-236-7713. Drawing is March 17.
AROUND VT
NAMI classes
WILLISTON — The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont is offering a virtual NAMI Family-to-Family education program for family members of people living with mental health conditions. This free, eight-week program is taught by trained volunteers who are family members caring for their loved ones themselves.
NAMI Vermont will offer two virtual classes beginning in March. The first class starts March 9 and will be taught by NAMI Vermont members from the Northeast Kingdom and central Vermont. Classes will be from 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday through April 27.
The second class begins March 22 and will be taught by NAMI Vermont members from southern Vermont. Classes will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday through May 10.
Participants must register in advance to ensure the class is an appropriate fit and to receive the Zoom link. Registrants are expected to attend all eight classes. To register, visit namivt.org/f2f.
Board members
BURLINGTON — The UVM Medical Center Board of Trustees recently appointed four new members, adding individuals with experience in health care administration, diagnostic radiology, professional development and diversity, equity and inclusion to the 15-member board.
Kevin Chu is executive director of Vermont Futures Project, co-founder and president of Sprinticity Athletics. At the University of Vermont, he served as managing director of the office of engagement, strategic innovations and communications lead for the Rubenstein School, as professional advisor for the university’s environmental program and assistant director of admissions for diversity.
Churchill Hindes recently retired as a consultant to UVM Health Network and a vice president at UVM Medical Center, previously serving as chief operating office of the One Care Vermont health care payment reform initiative, and chief executive officer of the Visiting Nurse Association of Chittenden and Grand Isle counties.
Dr. Betsy Sussman is a diagnostic radiology specialist in Burlington and was an attending radiologist specializing in women’s imaging at UVM Medical Center for more than 30 years, where she still works as a per diem radiologist in breast imaging.
Weiwei Wang is a co-founder and director of operations and development of the Vermont Professionals of Color Network founded in 2019 and dedicated to advancing the prosperity of all professionals of color throughout Vermont. She is also a founding member of, and director of operations for, the Vermont Health Equity Initiative focused on providing accessible, human-centered health care and health education to all BIPOC Vermonters.
VT PoC
BURLINGTON — Vermont Professionals of Color Network announced the launch of a new member portal, which provides a virtual point of connection for BIPOC communities across Vermont’s rural landscape. The portal resides within the www.vtpoc.net website and is the latest addition to VT PoC’s BIPOC Business Directory, Jobs Board and Civic Engagement Positions listings.
YOUTH NEWS
Scholarship
CLAREMONT, N.H. — The Cone Automatic Machine Co. Charitable Foundation scholarship program for the coming school year 2023-24 is available to the children or grandchildren of former employees having a minimum of five years’ continuous service with Cone-Blanchard Machine Co., once located in Windsor, Vermont. Eligibility requirements, terms of award payments, and applications may be obtained by writing to Cone Automatic Machine Co. Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 65, Claremont, NH 03743. Completed applications must be postmarked no later than May 12. Scholarship awards will be announced in June.
BUSINESS
Newborn safety
RUTLAND — Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Women’s & Children’s Unit is first in the state to install a new and innovative Infant Safety System developed by CertaScan Technologies.
The proprietary system allows the hospital to capture high resolution digital images of a newborn’s footprint which can be used for precise identification in situations like an abduction, lost baby or natural disaster. The footprint certificate, scan and access to the program is provided to the parent at no cost. Visit www.rrmc.org/services/womens-health/pregnancy-birth/after-baby-is-born for more information.
DHMC expanding
LEBANON, N.H.— Dartmouth Health is expanding Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center’s Heart & Vascular Center. Opening in May 2023, the Patient Pavilion will house Heart & Vascular on all of its Level 4 in the Patient Pavilion, Wings A and B, as well as Level 3, Wing B, for a total of 48 beds at DHMC. The state-of-the-art rooms in the Patient Pavilion will give patients and their families more privacy, and space for loved ones to stay overnight. In addition, the expanded unit will feature wireless monitoring technology, which will give patients the freedom to move around and gain their strength back more quickly. Electronic signage both inside and outside of patient rooms will be updated in real time to alert the care team regarding changes in their patients’ condition.
Pella donates
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A new initiative by Pella Windows & Doors of Vermont, the “Pella + Purpose” program (aka the Scholars Fund), and AIAVT (American Institute of Architects Vermont Chapter) announce the Pella + Purpose campaign successfully raised $7,500 in 2022. The Scholars Fund awards a variety of scholarships to students pursuing architecture and design studies each year. Fifty participants from 25 firms statewide were able to complete the program to raise this donation amount, including through proceeds from the Annual Guy Teschmacher Memorial Golf Tournament.
