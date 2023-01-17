YOUTH NEWS
Engineering infoBURLINGTON — On Feb. 18, grade 5-12 students will have an opportunity to meet engineering professionals and explore various types of engineering and career options through networking and hands-on, skill-building workshops. Discover Engineering, a free, day-long event, will be held at the University of Vermont and is sponsored by the UVM College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences and Vermont 4-H.
Registration is required by Feb. 8. For details or to register, go to www.uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements online. To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, call 802-888-4972, ext. 402, by Jan. 27. Morning refreshments, snacks and box lunches will be provided.
AROUND TOWN
Tax assistance
RUTLAND — From now through April 18, free tax assistance for seniors and low- to middle-income younger taxpayers is offered by Rutland AARP TaxAide volunteers certified by IRS. Taxes done by appointment only. Call 802-772-0530 for appointment.
‘Birthday Bash’
CASTLETON — In commemoration of the life of Ethan Allen, the Castleton Ethan Allen Monument Committee is holding a “Birthday Bash” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Castleton Federated Church, 504 Main St. There will be a presentation by Angie Grove, curator of the Ethan Allen Homestead, a raffle for $50 Birdseye Diner gift certificate, a talk by Christian Doran, and a decorated cake. This event is free and open to the public.
AROUND VT
Farmers Night concerts
MONTPELIER — The 2023 Farmers Night Weekly Concert Series begins Wednesday, Jan. 18. The concerts are free and will be held at 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday until April 12, at the Vermont State House Chambers. This year’s offerings include 12 weekly Wednesday performances, with the exception of a break for Town Meeting in early March. For more information, email david.schutz@vermont.gov, call 802-279-5558 or visit legislature.vermont.gov/the-state-house/events/farmers-night-concert-series
Holocaust commemoration
STOWE — The Jewish Community of Greater Stowe invites the public to convene for the United Nations-designated International Holocaust Remembrance Day to honor and remember Holocaust survivor Erika Hecht, as well as the other Holocaust survivors and victims, both Jewish and non-Jewish, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1189 Cape Cod Road in Stowe.
Hecht, a Vermont resident of several decades, passed away Dec. 20, 2022. She was a young child in Hungary during World War II, attended medical school in Austria after the war, then moved to Montreal where she became an interior designer. Last year, Hecht completed her memoir, “Don’t Ask My Name: A Hidden Child’s Tale of Survival” (East End Press). Copies will be available for free to commemoration participants.
A light collation and reception, including viewing of Vermont Holocaust Memorial’s traveling Holocaust exhibit, will follow. This event is free and handicap accessible. For more information, visit www.JCOGS.org or call 802-253-1800.
VTF&W
Free ice fishing
BARNARD — Vermont’s statewide Free Ice Fishing Day is Saturday, Jan. 28, when the free Ice Fishing Festival will also be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Silver Lake State Park in Barnard. The day is geared toward giving new ice anglers an opportunity to try ice fishing before purchasing equipment, but any angler may ice fish on any waterbody open to ice fishing statewide without a fishing license on Free Ice Fishing Day. Registration can be completed online in advance at www.register-ed.com/events/view/189542 or people may register when they arrive. For more information, visit vtfishandwildlife.com
Foresters workshop
BARRE — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets will host a workshop for consulting foresters to learn about treating invasive plants with cost-share funding, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Canadian Club, 414 East Montpelier Road in Barre. If there is bad weather, the workshop will be held on March 9.
To view the agenda and register for the workshop, visit tinyurl.com/36fk6747 online. Registration is free, but space is limited. For more information, email andrea.shortsleeve@vermont.gov or call 802-477-2257.
License lottery
MONTPELIER — Landis Menard, 25, of Fairfield, is winner of the 2022 Vermont Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Lottery held by Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. He was drawn as the winner from among 18,782 Lifetime License Lottery tickets purchased in 2022. This year’s sales of the $2 tickets brought net sales of $37,445 to the department. These state dollars can be leveraged with federal funds to produce more than $149,000 to support the department’s mission to conserve fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats.
BUSINESS
Surface water
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets reminds all Vermont farmers of Act 135 of 2022. This new law established that, beginning Jan. 15, any Vermont farm which withdrew 10,000 gallons or more of surface water within a 24-hour period in the preceding calendar year, or 150,000 gallons or more of surface water over any 30-day period in the preceding year, shall file a report with VAAFM. Farm surface water withdrawal reporting forms are due to VAAFM by Jan. 31. Forms can be emailed to Ryan.Patch@vermont.gov
Hemp conference
The fifth annual Vermont Industrial Hemp Conference will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Feb. 23 virtually. Nationally recognized hemp experts and entrepreneurs will speak on topics ranging from production and regulatory updates to the future of the hemp foods industry.
Registration is $50 and is open until noon Feb. 21. Certified Crop Advisor continuing education credits are available. For more information and registration, visit go.uvm.edu/2023industrialhempconference or call 802-656-5665, ext. 3.
Solar energy
COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power announced it is launching two programs to connect income-qualified customers with solar energy. The Shared Solar Program unlocks incentives in the federal Inflation Reduction Act to create a qualified low-income program that saves participants money. Another program, the Affordable Community Renewable Energy Pilot, will use a state grant so eligible customers can take part in new Vermont solar projects, providing them discounts for five years.
The monthly savings for qualified customers will be in addition to discounts customers can already receive through GMP’s energy assistance program. GMP plans to start enrolling customers for solar savings this summer with projects starting to generate power by the end of the year.
