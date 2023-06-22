AROUND TOWN
Independence Day
BRANDON — Brandon will commemorate 247 years of American independence on Saturday, July 1. The parade will start at 10 a.m. to begin a day-long celebration. Grand marshals of this year’s parade will be Sarah and Louis Pattis, who owned the Brandon Inn for decades, from the late-1980s until they sold it and retired two years ago. The parade starts at the top of Park Street and ends at Ace Hardware. You don’t have to live or work in Brandon to participate.
Besides the parade, festivities include bands in the parks, silent auction, food vendors, Spider Jump ride, mechanical bull, a beer garden, Little Debbie Swiss Cake Roll Eating Contest, an evening street dance and fireworks at dusk from downtown. Visit brandon.org for more information about the parade and schedule.
Pork dinner
PAWLET — The next roast pork dinner will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Pawlet Community Church, 38 Route 133 in Pawlet. Menu includes roast pork, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, hot vegetables, cabbage salad, apple sauce, fruited gelatin, rolls, beverages, brownie with ice cream and chocolate syrup. Cost is $12 adult, $6 for children ages 6-12, free age 5 and younger. Call ahead to place to-go orders at 802-325-3022, for pickup any time after 4:30 p.m.
Softball tournament
The fifth annual Harper Rose Memorial Softball Tournament will be Saturday, June 24, from 8 am to Sunday, June 25, at 7 p.m. at Lake Dunmore Kampersville Campground in Salisbury. Visit bit.ly/hrmt0622 for more details.
Open house
RUTLAND — RSVP Operation Dolls & More will hold Open House Raffle 2023 beginning 10 a.m. June 24 at Trinity Church, 85 West St., Rutland. Raffle drawing starts at noon; all proceeds benefit the program.
Annual 5K
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven Rotary Club will hold its annual 5K race at 8:30 a.m. July 1 on the west side of the Fair Haven park; registration at 8 a.m. Prizes in all age group winners. This course is fast and flat so walkers are welcome. Register online early at Active.com or mail in a registration form found on Rotary’s Facebook page, to P.O. Box 606, Bomoseen, VT 05732. The first 50 registrants will be eligible for a $100 cash drawing. Support Rotary to support local charities.
AROUND VT
Winning writers
COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power and Vermont Magazine announced the winners of the 2023 Vermont Writers’ Prize, a literary award in Vermont that honors local authors for their salutes to the state through poetry and prose. Robert Bernstein, of Bristol, won for the poem “Job Site Repair of Worn Out Glove,” which brings the bitter cold of Vermont winters to life; and Mary Alexandra Peet, of Richmond, won for “Searching for ‘The Donut Man,’” a reflection on the power of childhood memories of family, community and Vermont summers. Each winner receives $1,250 and their work is published in the Summer edition of Vermont Magazine. Entries are now being accepted through Jan. 1 for the 2024 prize; visit vermontwritersprize.submittable.com/submit for more information.
YOUTH NEWS
Award winners
Cady Pitner, of Middlebury, Caleb Steves, of Fair Haven, Trevin Shute, of Hartland, and Phoebe Weinberg, of Putney, each received a Land Stewards Award presented by the Vermont Land Trust, along with a check for $300. Six other students across the state also received awards. Since 2005, the Vermont Land Trust has recognized outstanding high school students who are dedicated to agriculture and forestry. Juniors and seniors enrolled in agricultural, food and natural resource programs in Vermont schools are nominated by their teachers.
Principal’s list
Proctor High School spring 2023 principal’s list names Kaden Austin, Brendan Coltey, Olivia Gianni, Cadence Goodwin, Mitchell Knowles, Zoe Reynolds, Aleea Richardson.
COLLEGE NEWS
Dean’s list
The spring 2023 dean’s list at Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts, includes Harrison Gleim, Mechanical Engineering major, of Bellows Falls; and Parker Morse, Sport Management major, of Bomoseen.
Alex Aiken, of Rutland, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island.
VTF&W
Antlerless permits
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reminds hunters that muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit applications are available its website and from license agents. A link to the information and online applications is on the home page. The deadline to apply is Aug. 2; the lottery drawing for permits is scheduled for Sept. 14.
Hunting for antlerless deer will be allowed statewide during the archery season. One deer of either sex will be allowed during the Oct. 21-22 youth and novice weekend hunt. The muzzleloader seasons Oct. 26-29 and Dec. 2-10 will have antlerless permits available for 19 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units. Landowners who post their land may not apply for a landowner priority muzzleloader antlerless deer permit. They are eligible to apply in the regular lottery for an antlerless deer permit.
BUSINESS
Milk workshop
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Cornell University veterinarian Paul Virkler will be the featured presenter at the Milk Quality Workshop held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 8, at the University of Vermont Paul R. Miller Research and Educational Center. He will advise on troubleshooting milk quality issues on farms with dairy producers and agricultural service providers. Registration is required at go.uvm.edu/milk online. To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, call 802-279-7517 or email whitney.hull@uvm.edu by July 18.
