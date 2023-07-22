YOUTH NEWS
4-H Dairy Show
NEW HAVEN — Despite a week of frequent downpours, the weather cooperated Saturday, July 15, for the 49 youths with their 64 animals to participate in the 2023 Multi-County 4-H Dairy Show at Addison County Fair and Field Days grounds in New Haven. Participants were from Addison, Chittenden, Lamoille and Rutland counties.
The show began with the fitting and showmanship classes where competitors in each age division were judged on how well they presented and handled their animals.
The winner of the Senior Champion Showmanship (ages 14 to 18) was Lorryn Trujillo, North Clarendon; Reserve Senior Champion Showman was Brailey Livingston, New Haven; with Honorable Mention going to Hailey Chase, Bristol. Taryn Burns, Whiting, captured the Junior Champion Showmanship (ages 8-13); Caroline Allen, Ferrisburgh, was named Reserve Junior Champion Showman; Honorable Mention Champion Showman went to Colin Chamberlin, Addison.
Next, the 4-H’ers competed in conformation classes, arranged by breed and age of the animal. For these classes, the judge evaluated the animals on physical structure, condition and overall appearance. Championships, listed by breed, were as follows.
Ayrshire: Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Bella Roell, New Haven, with her winter calf; Reserve Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Colin Chamberlin, Addison, with his fall calf; Honorable Mention Junior Champion and Honorable Mention Grand Champion, Caroline Compagna, Whiting, with her fall calf.
Brown Swiss: Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Taryn Burns, Whiting, with her fall calf; Reserve Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Tenley Chittenden, Whiting, with her winter calf; Honorable Mention Junior Champion and Honorable Mention Grand Champion, John Belter, South Burlington, with his winter calf.
Guernsey: Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Tom Allen, Ferrisburgh, with his winter calf; Reserve Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Sophia Roleau, Bristol, with her winter calf; Honorable Mention Junior Champion and Honorable Mention Grand Champion, Sophia Roleau, Bristol, with her fall calf.
Holstein: Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Emma Deering, Middlebury, with her fall calf; Reserve Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Brailey Livingston, New Haven, with her fall yearling; Honorable Mention Junior Champion and Honorable Mention Grand Champion, Kylee Shepard, Panton, with her winter calf.
Jersey: Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Caroline Allen, Ferrisburgh, with her spring yearling; Reserve Junior Champion and Honorable Mention Grand Champion, Tom Allen, Ferrisburgh, with his winter yearling; Honorable Mention Junior Champion, Roxanne Griffin, Ferrisburgh, with her winter calf; Senior Champion and Grand Champion, Torrey Hanna, Addison, with her 2-year-old cow; Reserve Senior Champion, Mackenzie Chase, Bristol, with her 2-year-old cow.
COLLEGE NEWS
New dean
BURLINGTON — Champlain College has appointed Dr. Craig Winstead as the new dean of its Robert P. Stiller School of Business. Dr. Winstead comes to Champlain with over two decades of experience in business management and education in corporate and academic settings. As dean, he will support the career-focused curriculum and growth through expanded industry partnerships, an increased focus on diversity, equality and inclusion, and more.
Prior to his role at Champlain, Dr. Winstead taught at the undergraduate and graduate levels as an associate professor with tenure at Saint Leo University in Florida and served as the Management and Operations Department chair for five years. Before academia, Winstead worked for 12 years at Verizon Communications, where he developed and delivered training programs for employees.
BUSINESS
Amazon delivers
Monday morning, July 17, two trucks carrying 900 items (large room dehumidifiers and industrial fans) donated by Amazon arrived in Colchester to be distributed by the National Guard to families and businesses in need. It has also donated over 400 products to All Hands All Hearts to support debris removals and clean-up, and provided Amazon gift cards to community organizations, including Montpelier Alive, the American Red Cross, All Hands All Hearts, and local foodbanks supporting relief efforts. Together, they can facilitate purchases of nearly 5,000 products on the Amazon website. Additionally, the company announced it is making a donation to The Vermont Community Foundation’s VT Flood Response and Recovery Fund 2023.
Bank donation
RUTLAND — M&T Bank presented a $3,000 donation to benefit the Imagination Library at Rutland Free Library. Children from birth until their 5th birthday who reside in Rutland City, Rutland Town, Ira, Mendon and Tinmouth are eligible to register for this program. Visit www.rutlandfree.org/imagine for details.
AROUND TOWN
Abenaki culture
POULTNEY — As part of the Celebrating Abenaki Art, Heritage, and Culture project at Stone Valley Arts, two watercolor “Painting Inspired by Nature” workshops by Abenaki artist and Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historic Park artist-in-residence, Amy Hook-Therrien, will be held Saturday, July 29, at the main Fairgrounds system trailhead parking area, 131 Town Farm Road, Poultney. The two workshops are 10 a.m. for grades 7 -12 followed at 11 a.m. for adults. Some supplies will be available, but if you have your own drawing pads, something firm to support the pads, brushes, lawn chairs, etc., bring them. RSVP to stonevalleyartscenter@gmail.com to ensure a spot, although walk-ins are welcome.
As a reminder, Abenaki storyteller and musician Joe Bruchac will appear in three places that same day, July 29: 1 p.m. Middletown Springs Public Library, 39 West Street, Middletown Springs; 3:30 p.m. Mettawee Community School, 5788 VT-153, West Pawlet; 7 p.m. Stone Valley Arts, 145 East Main St., Poultney.
The events are free, but donations are welcome at each venue to support the work of each organization. Visit www.stonevalleyarts.org for more information.
Slate board
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — Upcoming events at Slate Valley Museum, 17 Water St, in Granville include:
Saturday, July 29, A Day with Jordan LaMothe, winner of Forged in Fire: 10:15 a.m. Blacksmithing talk; 1 to 4 p.m. blacksmith demonstrations; free for museum members, all others $10.
Thursday, Aug. 3, 6 to 8 p.m., Family History Basics Workshop.
Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., SlaterDay: “Lives Engraved in Slate” exhibit by Granville Central School students.
Friday, Aug. 18, 7 to 9 p.m., Sip & Paint on Slate summer session.
Saturday, Aug. 19, 1 p.m., 90th anniversary Civilian Conservation Corps & History of the Poultney & VT CCC Camps talk by Marty Podskoch.
