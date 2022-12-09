AROUND TOWN
Fundraiser auction
RUTLAND — Come Alive Outside is auctioning off hand-painted luggage by local artists now through Dec. 14. Over 20 artists participated in the project, including actress Chrissy Metz. The auction, which also includes four luxury getaways to places like Colorado, Bali and Yosemite, will be exclusively at comealiveoutside.com/art online.
Monos donated different sizes and types of luggage, retailing at $245-$450 per piece. COA plans to start the bidding at $50, with artists taking a commission. Auction proceeds will support the organization’s new Outdoor Gear Library that aims to reduce barriers for underserved populations to comfortably connect with nature.
COA works with health care, public health, outdoor recreation and landscape entities, to connect people to the benefits of outdoor spaces where they live, work and play.
For more information, visit www.comealiveoutside.com or email admin@comealiveoutside.com
Brandon happeningsBRANDON — Moonlight Madness extended, now open through Friday.
The next event at The Bookstore will be 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, with Martha Leb Molnar, author of “Playing God in the Meadow: How I Learned to Admire My Weeds,” speaking.
Christmas Pageant 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Brandon Town Hall, $10 per person, benefit Operation Christmas for Troops and Silver Bells programs, register by email to ceastman88@aol.com
Brandon Festival Singers concert 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Congregational Church, free will offering.
For more information, email info@brandon.org or call 802-247-6401.
AROUND VT
Weatherizing funds
Homes in need of weatherization will soon have a new program available to them with the launch of the Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program. The program, funded by $9 million from the state and overseen by Vermont Housing Finance Agency, will use an on-bill payment model to help moderate-income Vermonters participate in comprehensive home energy projects.
The program will allow Vermont households to pay for qualifying weatherization projects like insulation and air sealing, as well as heat pumps and advanced wood heating systems, through a monthly charge on their utility bill that can be paid back over time. Both homeowners and renters can participate in the program.
Although the program is open to Vermonters of all incomes, the majority of program funding will be targeted to households earning between 80 to 120% of the area median income. Households earning 80% AMI or less are eligible for free services through the state’s existing Weatherization Assistance Program.
The on-bill payment mechanism intends to address challenges commonly encountered in weatherization, including high upfront costs and limited access to credit. Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program will not run credit checks on customers, instead verifying a clean utility bill payment history. If a customer moves, the next occupant of the property will pay the surcharge for the time they occupy the property and experience the benefits of the measures.
Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program will be offered through Vermont Gas Systems, Efficiency Vermont, and Burlington Electric Department, who will connect customers with approved contractors and energy rebates. Trained professionals will perform energy audits and recommend weatherization projects to customers.
VHFA will provide capital and incentives for the remaining upfront costs of the project using state funding. After work is completed, the program charge will be added as a separate line item on the customer’s utility bill by their gas or electricity provider.
So far, Green Mountain Power, Ludlow Electric, Vermont Electric Cooperative, Vermont Gas Systems, and Burlington Electric Department have planned to offer the program to their customers.
VHFA anticipates that program will begin funding projects early next year. Customers interested in learning more can contact Vermont Gas Systems at vgsvt.com/weatherization-repayment-assistance-program (for all VGS customers), Burlington Electric Department at burlingtonelectric.com/contact or 802-865-7300 (for all BED customers), or Efficiency Vermont at 1-888-921-5990 (for all others).
State parks
This year, Vermont Parks Forever nonprofit foundation provided over 5,500 free state park visits to Vermonters underrepresented in the outdoors.
With the belief state parks are for everyone, Vermont Parks Forever works to provide park access to those who might be unable to enjoy the parks. Its Park Access Program promotes a more equitable outdoor experience by granting over $50,000 to cover park entry fees since the program began in 2016.
Vermont Parks Forever accomplished several other initiatives in 2022, including funding two internship programs giving students the opportunity to practice environmental stewardship, develop teamwork and collaboration skills, focus on improving equity in the parks, and experience working with the public. This year’s internships included the Mount Philo Forever Fund Internship and the VPF Park Access Internship.
Educational exhibits are currently being installed in the recently rebuilt Groton Nature Center as part of Vermont Parks Forever’s Natural Connections Program.
Visit vermontparksforever.org for more information.
BUSINESS
Fuel grant
RUTLAND — Heritage Family Cares 4 You’s second $1,000 grant awarded during its 12 Days of Giving has been made to the BROC Community Action Fuel Fund. The fund provides crisis fuel assistance to help people stay warm.
Throughout the month of December, Heritage Family Cares 4 You will donate $12,000, in $1,000 increments, to local nonprofits as part of its third annual 12 Days of Giving. Recipients are chosen by the employees of each Heritage Family Credit Union branch, who were asked to pick a nonprofit in their community that makes a positive impact.
Award winner
BURLINGTON — At the recent Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance annual meeting, U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy presented the Second Annual Trailblazer Legacy Award via video to Marc Sherman and Mike Donohue, founders of Outdoor Gear Exchange.
This year’s award winner was selected not only because Outdoor Gear Exchange has been recognized as one of the most successful independent outdoor retailers in the country, but because they have done so while giving back to Vermont’s local community. The Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance is a nonprofit organization designed to strengthen, expand, attract and retain outdoor recreation economy businesses in Vermont.
