Soaring camps
WARREN — Flight Experience For Youth nonprofit announced three Youth Soaring Camp scholarships for summer 2023: Soaring Camp Scholarship for African American Youth; Soaring Camp Scholarship for Female, Transgender and Non-Binary Youth; and The Luke Hammer Memorial Scholarship. For students aged 13-18, the scholarship application period will run from now to March 15, with winners being announced no later than March 31. To apply, interested applicants must complete an online form and email a request for the application questionnaire to fefy-scholarships@sugarbushsoaring.com
Visit sugarbushsoaring.com or email opsdir@sugarbushsoaring.com for more information.
Art contest
Sponsored by the Vermont Wildlife Coalition Education Fund and the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, the deadline to apply for the second annual Vermont Student Wildlife Art Contest is March 17. Open to Grades 7 to 12, flat (two-dimensional) art in any medium and depicting any species of Vermont wildlife is eligible for $1,000 first place and nine other cash awards. Visit www.vtwildlifeeducationfund.org for more information.
Healthy living
BURLINGTON — Youths, ages 8-15, can learn about healthy living at a free University of Vermont Extension 4-H-sponsored event from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 25 at UVM. Parents and guardians are also welcome to attend this Health H.E.R.O.E.S. (Health Education Resources for Outreach, Engagement and Service) Showcase. Enrollment in 4-H is not required to participate. Go to go.uvm.edu/heroes to fill out the registration form by March 23. If requiring a disability-related accommodation to participate, email margaret.coan@uvm.edu or call 802-651-8434, ext. 505, by March 3.
PSA contest
The Vermont Highway Safety Alliance announced its fifth annual video public service announcement contest. With a focus on distracted driving, the #SafeDrivesSaveLives contest is open to high school students and is designed to encourage young drivers, their friends and classmates, to avoid driving while distracted. Cash prizes will be awarded to the creators of the winning PSA videos. All students in grades 9-12 attending Vermont and cross-border high schools (public, private and homeschooled) are eligible to enter.
Video entries will be judged by a committee for top awards and by the public for a special People’s Choice Award. Entries may be submitted until March 31. Contest winners will be chosen and notified by April 30. Visit www.vermonthighwaysafety.org/activities for more information.
Scholarships
The League of Women Voters of Vermont Education Fund is now accepting applications for its Winona Smith Scholarship awarded annually to local high school seniors who embody civic participation and community service. Four $1,500 scholarships will be awarded to students who demonstrate financial need, scholastic achievement, and come highly recommended by their teacher. Applications, due on May 1, can be completed online at bit.ly/LWVScholarshipDetails for more information or email lwvofvt.edfund@gmail.com.
Summer sponsors
The Vermont Agency of Education Child Nutrition Programs is seeking sponsors for the Summer Food Service Program. This program, also known as Summer Meals, is federally funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by agency Child Nutrition Programs. Funds are available and sponsors are needed to provide meals to children at summer food program sites.
This program bridges the gap between school years for children ages 18 and under during summer months.
The agency enters into an agreement with sponsors to provide meals at their sites. Sponsors can be supervisory unions or school districts, private nonprofit organizations, government entities, and nonprofit residential camps. Sponsors are reimbursed on a per meal basis for meals served to children. Examples of sites include schools, parks, housing complexes and libraries; sponsors often have more than one site.
For more information, visit education.vermont.gov/documents/edu-nutrition-sfsp-new-sponsor-overview or call 802-828-2010.
Gardening author
RUTLAND — The Rutland Extension Master Gardener Group presents author Martha Molnar at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer St., Rutland. She has a certificate in Botany from the New York Botanical Gardens, and this is her third book, “Playing God in the Meadow: How I Learned to Admire My Weeds.”
Festival raffle
MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — With 35 items, each valued at $100 or more, the Middletown Springs Historical Society begins its annual Maple Festival Raffle. The Grand Prize item is the winner’s choice of a gift certificate for 100 gallons of heating oil from Johnson Energy or the cash equivalent, around $400. Other raffle items include gift cards from local and regional stores and restaurants, artwork and collectibles, and even a bridal or event floral arrangement. Additionally this year, Middletown Springs residents offer their expertise in fiber arts, massage, natural history of your property, computer consulting and connecting with horses.
Raffle tickets are $25 each or five tickets for $100. Tickets and payments must be returned by mail, postmarked by March 15. For a list of raffle items, downloadable tickets and instructions, visit www.mshsvt.org online. Raffle drawings will be held during the 2023 Maple Festival Sunday, March 19, at the Historical Society building. For more information, call 802-235-2376 or email montvert@vermontel.net.
Spring plantings
The Rutland Natural Resources Conservation District is offering a spring planting program. All stock is bare root and it is necessary to plant bare-root trees immediately, to keep the roots from drying out. Some of what is available are: balsam fir, Fraser fir, white spruce, blue spruce, sugar maple, river birch, highbush cranberry, hazelnut, elderberry, buttonbush, lilac, apple and peach trees. Strawberry, blueberry and raspberry are also available.
Orders will be taken until March 31, 2023, or until supplies last. If ordering after March 31, inquire about availability before sending an order and payment. For more information, or an order form, visit www.vacd.org/conservationdistricts/rutland or email nanci.mcguire@vt.nacdnet.net.
Poultney Mettowee Natural Resources Conservation District is holding its annual plant sale fundraiser. This year we are offering a variety of native trees and shrubs for landscaping, naturalizing and foraging (including balsam fir, sugar maple, serviceberry, elderberry and winterberry) as well as a variety of berries (blueberry, raspberry and strawberry) and fruit trees (apple, peach, pear and cherry).
Orders will be taken until April 14; pick up is Saturday, May 6, at the Champlain Valley Native Plant Restoration Nursery. If ordering after March 24, inquire about availability before sending payment and mailing an order. For more information, or a catalog, visit www.pmnrcd.org/champlain-valley-native-plant-restoration-nursery or email averie@pmnrcd.org or call 802-287-6606.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
