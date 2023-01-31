AROUND TOWN
Volunteers needed
MOUNT HOLLY — Reinbow Riding Center therapeutic horsemanship program seeks volunteers, no experience necessary. A “Question and Answer” session will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Belmont Library in Mount Holly. For more information, visit reinbowridingcenter.org or on Facebook and Instagram, or email programs@reinbowriding.org, or call 802-236-2483.
Pancake breakfast
POULTNEY — Poultney Snowmobile Club 47 will hold its annual pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 5, at Poultney Elementary School, 96 School Circle, or Rail Trail 4A. All-you-can-eat menu includes maple syrup, pancakes, toast, eggs, home fries, maple sausage, coffee, orange juice, hot chocolate, fruit, pickles, apple sauce. Cost is $10 adults, $5 younger than 10, free younger than 5.
Book sale
RUTLAND — The February Friends of the Rutland Free Library Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10 Court St. in Rutland. Featured are thousands of organized, gently used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages, as well as a selection of rare and antique books. All purchases by donation only. Proceeds go to support library programs, designated projects and collections. For more information, call 802-773-1860.
COLLEGE NEWS
Local students named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester include Nolan G. Hanna, of Rutland, music major; and Sophia M. Tedesco, of Rutland, political science/business administration major.
Students named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at the University of New England in Maine include Luca DiTursi, of Chittenden; Ryan McLaughlin, of Mendon; Elizabeth Tracy, of North Chittenden; and Rachael Noel, of Rutland.
Makayla Aberle, of Brandon, Business/Accounting major, was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.
AROUND VT
Outdoor power equipment
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Having the right outdoor power equipment on hand year-round is important, says the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which advises home and business owners to grow familiar with safe operating procedures and think ahead before foul weather or a power outage disrupts life. To get ready for inclement weather, identify which equipment is needed.
Chainsaws or pole saws can trim limbs and shrubs ahead of a storm and handle clearing. A portable generator will power key appliances and charge cell phones when utilities go down; a whole house generator can keep the lights and appliances on and running. Water pumps can help get water and muck out of basements and homes. A utility-type vehicle can transport people and supplies quickly in an emergency.
Prouty registration
LEBANON, N.H. — The Friends of Dartmouth Cancer Center announce registration is now open for the 42nd annual Prouty fundraiser to benefit cancer research and patient and family support services at the center. The July 14-15 event participation options include cycling, walking, rowing, golfing and the Prouty Ultimate (two days of cycling throughout New Hampshire and Vermont). Virtual participation is also available.
Since its inception, the Prouty has raised more than $52 million to support cancer research and patient support services. Visit www.theprouty.org for more information and to register.
BUSINESS
New board members
Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility welcomes three members to its board of directors: John Kim of the University of Vermont Grossman School of Business, Karen Lawson of Lawson’s Finest Liquids and Kate Ogden of Seventh Generation.
Throughout his career, Kim has worked at community-based nonprofits, large international NGOs and spent 10 years at The Walt Disney Co. and Herman Miller.
Before joining Lawson’s Finest Liquids full time in 2017, Lawson had a 20-year career in Vermont state government holding a variety of roles, including housing coordinator with the Department of Corrections, manager of the state’s Serious and Violent Reentry grant program, as well as work at the secretary of state’s office to launch the Safe at Home program which provides address confidentiality to victims of violence.
Prior to joining Seventh Generation, Ogden spent 12 years at the global environmental organization Greenpeace, most recently as deputy director of the Grassroots Department.
VBSR is a statewide, nonprofit business association to leverage the power of business for positive social and environmental impact. It seeks board members who identify as women and non-binary, people of color, veterans, individuals with disabilities, members of the LGBTQ+ community, rural businesses and other identities and lived experiences traditionally underrepresented in dominant business culture.
