Project FeederWatch RUTLAND TOWN — This year, Rutland Town School Ecology and Human Impact units focus on Vermont local environment and citizen science projects that allow students to explore their backyards and collect real data that can make meaningful connections.
Katie McDougal, awarded a grant to access Cornell Ornithology FeederWatch programming, reports Project FeederWatch is a winter-long survey of birds that visit feeders at backyards, nature centers, community areas and other locales in the U.S. and Canada. FeederWatchers periodically count the birds they see at their feeders from November through early April and send their counts to Project FeederWatch.
Rutland County Audubon has provided helpful supplies and knowledge. Russ Edwards and Marvin Elliott visited the Science 7 class to talk about birding and how it has influenced different types of bird feeders. Elliott donated several types of feeders he has made and Edwards donated several pairs of binoculars for students to identify birds.
Students will continue to collect data throughout the winter and report it to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology program.
Project Help
RUTLAND — Mount St. Joseph Academy students seek donations of nonperishable food items to create Christmas baskets for the Rutland community. Drop-offs will be accepted during the week of Dec. 5, after-school drop-offs can be made from 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 6-8, in the MSJ main lobby, 127 Convent Ave. in Rutland. For more information, call 802-775-0151.
Gingerbread
RUTLAND — 2022 Chaffee Gingerbread Contest entries deadline has been extended to noon Friday, Dec. 2.
The open house will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, featuring free cookie cutter by Ann Clark Ltd., caroling at noon with Green Mountain Music students, cookie decorating, card making, sweet treats, adding name to community tree and holiday shopping.
Slate Board
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — December events at Slate Valley Museum, 17 Water St. in Granville, include:
— Third annual Virtual Holiday Auction now through 4 p.m. Dec. 10, bid online at bit.ly/auction1210-sv online.
— Festival of Trees: “Let’s Gather Together Again” opening event 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, on view through Dec. 10, free admission, call 518-642-1417 to schedule a group visit.
— Sip & Paint on Slate, Holiday Session from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, $40 per person, pre-register at 518-642-1417 or email associate@slatevalleymuseum.org
Holiday hours: The museum will close for the season at the end of the day on Saturday, Dec. 10. Museum offices will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 24, through Monday, Jan. 2. Anyone wishing to visit during the winter can do so by contacting the museum to make an appointment. Regular, walk-in visits reopen in May 2023.
FEMA awards
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will send nearly $6.6 million to the state of Vermont to reimburse the costs of providing services to the homeless population and antibody treatments to the general public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $6,599,727 in Public Assistance grants will go to Vermont Agency of Human Services for providing wraparound social services to homeless populations in non-congregate sheltering, and for providing monoclonal antibody treatment across the state.
A grant of $3,731,539 will reimburse for services, including staffing to support intake, discharge, safety and/or management of non-congregate sheltering sites; provision of essential goods to meet basic needs; outreach, education and wellness checks to households; access to health care screening and testing; and alternative isolation housing as needed.
In addition, the state hired qualified staff to prevent and respond to emergent safety issues and/or crises onsite, and to help households at sites re-apply for General Assistance Emergency Housing benefits between December 2020 and March 2022.
A second grant of $2,868,188 will reimburse AHS for contracting with Rescue Inc. to provide monoclonal antibody treatment services to 1,104 patients. Three teams of five licensed EMS providers equipped with infusion and patient monitoring capabilities provided more than 10,000 hours of care between December 2021 and May 2022.
Restaurant leaders
The Vermont Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the National Restaurant Association, facilitated a roundtable discussion with Vermont restauranteurs and U.S. Rep. Peter Welch to express gratitude for his ongoing commitment to the hospitality industry and his efforts to secure federal aid throughout the pandemic.
The event, held at Hotel Vermont in Burlington, brought together members of the Vermont Independent Restaurants coalition, a partner of the Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
The coalition worked with Rep. Welch on policy initiatives in recent years, including the original passage of the Restaurant Relief Package, and the replenishment of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Welch also supported the reauthorization of Brand USA and pushed for support of the Paycheck Protection Program providing Vermont businesses with more than 21,000 loans totaling upwards of $1.7 billion. The first round of PPP assisted nearly 12,000 Vermont small businesses, helping save as many as 114,000 jobs.
