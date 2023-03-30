AROUND TOWN
Yard sale
POULTNEY — Sign-ups start April 1 for space on Main Street at Poultney’s Town Wide Yard Sale on June 3. Cost is $35 for a 15-foot space, and you can rent multiple spaces. Email poultneyvtchamber@gmail.com, call 802-287-2010, or download an application at poultneyareachamber.com online. Then just mail the application and your check to PACC, P.O. Box 151, Poultney, VT 05764.
Woman’s club
CASTLETON — The Castleton Woman’s Club will meet Wednesday, April 12, at the Historic Medical Chapel on the Castleton University campus. The meeting starts at noon with a buffet lunch, followed by a business meeting and guest speaker at 1 p.m. Guest speaker Sanford Stragnell will share how he uses recycled metals to create sculptures, from the smallest copper snail to a life-size hammered copper sunflower. The program is open to all. For more information, call 802-468-5691.
Jefferson Day
RUTLAND — “Thomas Jefferson and the Curse of Slavery” is the theme of the Ethan Allen Institute’s 30th annual Jefferson Day event, to be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Rutland Free Library on Court Street. This program features a showing of the second half of Ken Burns’ PBS documentary on Jefferson’s life, and will be presented by Kevin Kertscher, a film editor who worked closely with Burns and scriptwriters. Admission is free and open to the public, but reservations may be made at www.ethanallen.org online.
Concert series
WALLINGFORD — The Wallingford Town Hall Concert Series featuring Sky Blue Boys, a duo comprised of Willy and Dan Lindner, will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the Town Hall. Suggested donations of $10 to $15 per person can be made at the door. Mill River Interact Club will be hosting the bake sale.
Book sale
RUTLAND — The April Friends of the Rutland Free Library Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 14, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at 10 Court St. in Rutland. Featured are thousands of organized, gently used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages, as well as a selection of rare and antique books. All purchases by donation only. Limit of two grocery bags per family. No book dealers. Proceeds support library programs, collections and designated projects.
Hospice volunteers
RUTLAND — VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region training for becoming hospice volunteers will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 14, in the Casella Conference Room at the Rutland office, 7 Albert Cree Drive. Training is free and open to individuals age 16 and older. Volunteers need to pass a background check. No previous hospice and health care experience is required. Pre-registration and proof of COVID-19 vaccination are required. Once training is complete, assignments and schedules are tailored to the volunteer’s geographic and time commitment preferences. For more information or to register, email mary.pleasant@vnahsr.org or call 802-442-0540.
AROUND VT
Scam alerts
Recently, Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office has had multiple phone calls regarding arrest warrants being issued for missed jury duty. This caller is reported to have a used a number beginning with an 802 area code, has a Southern accent and becomes very agitated. Likely, the caller would proceed to request payment via gift cards. They are using real deputy names.
Hang up the phone and do not provide any personal information such as date of birth, Social Security numbers or credit card information. The Sheriff’s Office never clears arrest warrants or court cases by asking for money. Report any of these incidents to the Attorney General’s Office directly at 800-649-2424 or 802-656-3183. Contact the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office at 802-863-4341 if you ever have any questions.
U.S. Marshals, FBI urge public to report phone scams: spoofers using government phone numbers, government employees’ names, demanding payment via bitcoin ATMs. Several nationwide imposter scams are underway involving individuals claiming to be U.S. marshals, court officers or other law enforcement officials. During these calls, scammers attempt to collect a fine in lieu of arrest due to a claim of identity theft, failing to report for jury duty, or other offenses. Scammers use many tactics to sound and appear credible, sometimes providing information like badge numbers, names of actual law enforcement officials and federal judges and courthouse addresses. They may also spoof their phone numbers to appear on caller IDs as if they are calling from a government agency or the court. If you believe you were a victim of such a scam, report the incident to your local FBI office at www.fbi.gov/contact-us online.
Grant applications
Vermont Parks Forever announced its Park Access Fund Grant Application is open for 2023. Since 2016, Vermont Parks Forever grants cover park entry fees to help create a more equitable outdoor experience throughout the state. This year, the Park Access Fund will again provide over 5,000 free days in the parks to community partners across Vermont. Organizations serving Vermonters facing barriers to outdoor experiences can visit vermontparksforever.org/park-access-fund to apply for a Park Access Grant. The deadline for this application is April 3.
Construction pause
During the spring fish spawning season, the Department of Environmental Conservation wants to remind Vermonters that permitted Lake Encroachment construction projects (like shoreline stabilization or projects that disturb the lakebed) in public lakes and ponds are typically not allowed from March 15 to July 1.
Examples of Lake Encroachment construction projects not allowed during this period include adding fill in the water for shoreline stabilization (such as riprap or seawalls), boathouse reconstruction, or dredging. Any project that proposes work at, below, or beyond mean water level of public lakes or ponds may require a Lake Encroachment Permit. After July 1, permitted construction projects may resume or begin.
For more information, visit the Permit Navigator, email laura.dlugolecki@vermont.gov or call 802-490-6133.
VTF&W
Wildlife violator
Vermont is one of 48 states belonging to the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact, which recognizes fish- and wildlife-related license suspensions of member states. Any person whose license privileges are suspended in one compact member state will have his or her licenses suspended in all other compact member states. The IWVC assures that, in participating states, nonresident violators will receive the same treatment as resident violators.
A violator who fails to comply with the terms of a citation issued in a participating state also faces the possibility of suspension of their wildlife license privileges in the other member states until the terms of the citation are met. The goal of the IWVC is to improve enforcement of hunting, fishing and trapping laws through the cooperation of law enforcement units in member states.
