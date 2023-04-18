YOUTH NEWS
SkillsUSA
Career and technical education students from across Vermont brought home medals from the 2023 SkillsUSA State Leadership & Skills Conference held in various locations statewide April 5 and 6. The annual SkillsUSA conference was a showcase of career and technical education (CTE) students in our state where 568 outstanding students representing 14 career technical education schools competed in 58 different trade, technical and leadership events. The following Stafford Technical Center students excelled:
Gold — Additive Manufacturing, Kaylie Selleck (Otter Valley) and Kenzie Ezzo (Poultney); Automated Manufacturing, Colton Cone (Otter Valley), Calvin Herrick (RHS), Anthony Campbell (Fair Haven); Facilithon, Torin Kibbey (Mill River); Firefighting, Christopher Alexander (Mill River); First Aid and CPR, Emma Barclay (RHS); Job Interview, Sadie Lewis (RHS); Medical Math, Jayden Ihinger (Otter Valley).
Silver — Action Skills, Maria Meyer (Fair Haven); Automated Manufacturing, Emma Cosgrove (RHS), Tom Goldberg (RHS), Bryce Connaughton (Otter Valley); Culinary, Jaylin Shepherd (Fair Haven); Customer Service, Mabel Beebe (RHS); Employment Application Process, Bex King (Proctor); Facilithon, Kenize Ezzo (Poultney); Firefighting, Jeremy Coan (Fair Haven); First Aid and CPR, Cadence Muth (Otter Valley); Motorcycle Maintenance, Isaac Eastman (Otter Valley); Photography, Vera Wu (RHS); Prepared Speech, Emily Burns (Proctor).
Bronze — Action Skills, Erica Woodbury (Poultney); Cosmetology, Kylee Ezzo (Poultney); Crime Scene Investigation, Courtney Ezzo (Poultney), Klair McDonough (Otter Valley); Kendra Mitchell (RHS); Employment Application Process, Max Crowley (RHS); Facilithon, Kaylie Selleck (Otter Valley); Job Interview, Gracyn Skaza (West Rutland); Medical Math, Gracyn Skaza (West Rutland); Nurse Assisting, Olivia Gillespie (RHS); Welding Fabrication, Sawyer Tinsman (Otter Valley); Cameron Cannucci (Proctor), Caiden Rochon (Mill River).
AROUND TOWN
CU music
CASTLETON — Four of Castleton University’s music ensembles will present their end-of-year concerts between April 19 and May 2. Wind Symphony will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19; University Chorale 7 p.m. Friday, April 21; String Orchestra 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27; and Jazz Ensemble 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.
All performances are at Casella Theater, Fine Arts Center. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and alumni. Tickets can be reserved by calling 802-468-1119 between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or purchased at the door.
AROUND VT
Volunteers needed
It’s National Volunteer Week (April 16-23) and the American Red Cross of Northern New England is recognizing the work of individuals here in Vermont who give their time to support people in need. Need is more critical that ever for volunteers as the climate crisis worsens and the need for shelter, hot meals, health services and emotional support grows.
Visit redcross.org/VolunteerNNE to get started today. Join the virtual volunteer information session from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, to learn more about most-needed volunteer positions and talk with a Red Cross representative.
GALs needed
When the Department for Children and Families seeks to take a child into their custody, Vermont law requires the court to appoint a guardian ad litem. GALs are volunteer, court-appointed, special advocates who protect a child’s best interests in juvenile court cases that involve allegations of abuse or neglect. GALs come from all walks of life, and no prior experience or education is required.
There is an urgent need for GAL volunteers, especially in Orleans, Franklin, Grand Isle, Caledonia, Lamoille and Essex counties. All GALs must complete 32 hours of training and a mentorship with an experienced GAL prior to being appointed to their own cases. Training begins on May 8.
For more information, email JUD.VermontGAL@vermont.gov, visit VermontJudiciary.org/GAL or call 800-622-6359. The Judiciary welcomes volunteer candidates from diverse backgrounds to apply.
Water danger
The National Weather Service, U.S. Coast Guard and various state agencies urge extreme caution when boating, canoeing or kayaking in any waterways across Vermont and New York this spring due to the dangers of cold water and potential hypothermia. To raise awareness, they offer these safety tips:
— No matter the season, when you are on the water, always wear a personal flotation device.
— Consider postponing small-craft boating activities until water temperatures become warmer in late spring and summer.
— If you do choose to boat, canoe or kayak in the early season, wear all recommended protective gear to guard against the cold water (temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s) in the event of an accident or capsize.
-----
VTF&W
Game wardens
The Vermont Warden Service will hold three public information meetings this month to raise awareness about updated recruitment criteria. These include a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in any field of study; or, an associate degree in natural resources, biology or life sciences, or criminal justice, and three years of full-time work experience; or, a high school diploma or equivalent, and four years of law enforcement service or active-duty military service; or a high school diploma or equivalent, and five years of full-time work experience.
The meetings will be held at Barre Fish and Game Club, Gun Club Road in Barre, from 6 to 8 p.m. April 18; and the Orvis Store, 4180 Main St. in Manchester, from 6 to 8 p.m. April 20. An online meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. April 19 at tinyurl.com/wardenserviceonlinemeeting on Microsoft Teams.
Art contest
The Vermont Wildlife Coalition, sponsor of the second annual Vermont Student Wildlife Art competition, announced the details for the second annual student wildlife art exhibit and awards ceremony. The “Give Wildlife a Voice” art competition showcases the artistic talents of Vermont students grades 7-12.
The art exhibit will be held from April 21 to 30 at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro where the awards ceremony will be at 5:30 p.m. April 21. During the ceremony, the top 10 winners will be announced.
