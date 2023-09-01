COLLEGE NEWS
Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey, named Eliese Bouchard, of North Chittenden, to its spring 2023 dean’s list.
AROUND TOWN
Historical reenactment
ORWELL — Immerse yourself in a Revolutionary War experience at the Mount Independence State Historic Site in Orwell on Saturday and Sunday for the “Soldiers Atop the Mount” annual weekend encampment event. This event honors the soldiers who built and garrisoned Mount Independence in 1776-77, 247 years ago, laying the foundation stones of the new United States of America.
Reenactors from the region will be encamped onsite. The highlight on Saturday is the popular Baldwin Trail Walkabout, running from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with experts at stations around the trail and reenactor camp talking to visitors about Revolutionary War subjects specific to those locations. Throughout the day reenactors will demonstrate period life, skills, and military activities and in the afternoon present a woods skirmish, leading visitors to follow the action. Most activities are outside. Visitors should dress for the weather, wear walking shoes and be prepared to walk around the Baldwin Trail area. On Sunday morning, visit the camps. Midday, the site will offer several short history vignette presentations and demonstrations.
Event admission is $9 for adults, $1 for ages 6-14, free for children under 6, and includes visiting the museum. Food and beverages and light snacks are available for purchase both days. Mount Independence is located near the end of Mount Independence Road, 6 miles west of the intersection of Vermont Routes 22A and 73 in Orwell. The site is open daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Oct. 15. Call 802-948-2000 for schedule details or visit www.HistoricSites.vermont.gov.
Free clothing
WALLINGFORD — Free clothes for men, women and children will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9, at First Baptist Church of Wallingford, 39 School St.
Phineas Gage
CAVENDISH — Many know the story of Phineas Gage, the railroad foreman who, on Sept. 13, 1848, had a tamping rod pass through his head as a result of a blasting accident, and lived for 12 more years. Each year on the Sunday closest to the accident anniversary, the Cavendish Historical Society hosts a Gage Walk & Talk. This program is free and open to the public.
This year’s program begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at the CHS Museum, Route 131 in Cavendish. The walk includes the location of the accident, Dr. Harlow’s home/surgery, and the boarding house where Gage was taken after his injury. The talk includes details of the accident, how it impacted Gage’s life, as well as ushered in the field of neuroscience, and why Dr. Harlow’s training, as well as other aspects of the era, helped to save Gage’s life.
The site of the accident is approximately three-quarters of a mile from the museum and by the time other sites of interest are visited and we return to the museum, you will have walked close to 2 miles. Participants can stop at any time; comfortable walking shoes are recommended.
For more information, email margocaulfield@icloud.com or call 802-226-7807.
Modern dance
POULTNEY — Modern dance and improvisation for adults class with instructor Erika Schmidt will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Sundays, Sept. 10 through Oct. 15, at Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 East Main St. in Poultney. Fees are $15 for drop-in; $75 for six-week session. This dance class begins with warm-up and technique practices in preparation for improvisation work included in every class. Improvisation means the spontaneous creation of movement by dancers who practice adapting to internal and external interactions. For more information, email erikaschmidt.sva@gmail.com or call 802-325-2603.
Square dance
PITTSFORD — On Sept. 13, Cast Off 8s Square Dance Club will begin its 46th year of teaching square dancing to new dancers. Dancers come from throughout Rutland County to dance at Lothrop School in Pittsford on Wednesday nights. The club welcomes couples or single dancers to the workshops. New workshop season begins with free nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Sept. 13 and 20, at Lothrop School. Those who join for the year pay $7 per dancer in 10-week blocks, with discounts available. When the workshops are complete, new dancers will be able to square dance anywhere in the world where mainstream square dances are happening. For more information or to pre-register, visit CastOff8s.com online, on Facebook/Instagram @Castoff8s; or email Lauren.castoff8s@gmail.com.
AROUND VT
School’s open
Students across the country are returning to classes now on foot, bicycles, as well as in cars and school buses. To prevent traffic-related injuries and fatalities to students, AAA Northern New England reminds drivers to slow down and stay alert in and around school zones, as well as in other areas where children might be present. Crashes are one of the leading causes of death for school-aged children. The afternoon hours are particularly dangerous; nearly one-third of child pedestrian fatalities occur between 3 and 7 p.m.
Kids are particularly vulnerable because they are small and less visible to drivers, don’t always make safe decisions near streets and can be easily distracted when around other kids. Children are not adults, so it is up to drivers to compensate for these differences. AAA’s School’s Open–Drive Carefully! awareness campaign began in 1946 to help reduce child pedestrian fatalities and injuries. Today, this effort is more important than ever due to the prevalence of drivers with smartphones and the increase in distracted driving on our roads.
Anxious Nation”
The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont (NAMI Vermont), with the support of other state community organizations, is bringing the documentary “Anxious Nation” (2022) to communities statewide beginning Sept. 21. These screenings are free to the public as a result of a grant from the Vermont Community Foundation. NAMI Vermont and partnering organizations will provide free mental health and suicide prevention resources. Screenings are made possible with the support of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the United Way Mental Health Initiative.
Five screenings this fall are:
— Sept. 21, 5 p.m. at South Burlington Public Library Auditorium; includes facilitated Q&A session.
— Sept. 28, 6 p.m. at St. Johnsbury Academy; includes panel discussion.
— Oct. 5, 6 p.m. at Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center Film House in Burlington; includes panel discussion.
— Oct. 11, 6 p.m. at Brooks Memorial Library Community Meeting Room in Brattleboro; includes facilitated Q&A session.
— Oct. 18, 6 p.m. at Savoy Theater in Montpelier; includes facilitated Q&A session.
Visit anxiousnation.com for more information about the “Anxious Nation” documentary.
New director
The Vermont Community Loan Fund, a community-focused alternative lender, announced it has hired Sarah Phillips as its new director of Housing & Community Facilities Programs. Previously director of Vermont’s Office of Economic Opportunity in the Department for Children and Families, Agency of Human Services, in her new role at the Loan Fund, Phillips will oversee lending to Vermont developers of affordable housing including transitional housing programs, and lending to nonprofits and community organizations providing essential services to Vermonters.
VTF&W
Wear orange
MONTPELIER — Vermont Fish and Wildlife is reminding hunters to wear fluorescent hunter orange. While some hunters might be concerned that deer are scared by hunter orange, in fact, deer have been shown to be unaffected by the color. A deer’s vision is based on movement, patterns and color variations. The YouTube video at bit.ly/0901BlazeOrange shows how much more visible hunters are when wearing orange.
