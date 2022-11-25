AROUND TOWN
VINS happeningsQUECHEE — Vermont Institute of Natural Science, Nature Center, 149 Natures Way in Quechee, features the following events:
A Forest of Lights — from 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, starting Nov. 25, pre-registration is required.
Forest Fairy Hunt — from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, build fairy houses with natural materials and trek through the VINS forest while hunting for fairies. Wearing wings is encouraged.
Artist exhibits — Jennifer MaHarry from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Nov. 28. Katie Roberts “Meet the Artist” from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
For more information, visit vinsweb.org, blog.vinsweb.org online, Facebook and Twitter pages.
Theatre
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College Department of Theatre will present Jen Silverman’s “The Moors,” a comedy about two sisters and a dog living out their lives on the bleak English moors. “The Moors” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1–3 in Wright Memorial Theatre on campus.
Tickets are $15 for the general public; $10 for Middlebury College faculty, staff, alumni, emeriti and other ID card holders; $8 for youth (under 21); and $5 for Middlebury College students. For tickets or information, visit middlebury.universitytickets.com or call 802-443-6433.
Open house
PLYMOUTH NOTCH — The Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site is hosting its Holiday Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at 3780 Route 100A in Plymouth. The main attraction of the day, a tree-lighting ceremony, will take place at 1 p.m. on the porch of the Cilley General Store. Admission is free; donations are appreciated.
Community meeting
RUTLAND — The Green Mountain Care Board will hold a community meeting Monday, Dec. 5, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center. Board members will spend the morning meeting with community members throughout the Rutland region, including at an addiction recovery treatment center, a supportive transitional housing program, a federally qualified health center, and an emergency department. From 1 to 3 p.m., members of the public are encouraged to attend the meeting in person or virtually via Microsoft Teams at gmcboard.vermont.gov/event/board-meeting-120 online.
Nonprofit gift
POULTNEY — Lee Lodge No. 30, F&AM, announced it recently awarded $1,500 from its Morning Star Lodge No. 37 Community Gifting Fund to the Poultney Museum of History and Art nonprofit whose mission is collection, preservation and promotion of history and art of the Americas.
AROUND VT
Current use walk
NORTHFIELD — Join Vermont Woodlands Association nonprofit for a Woods Walk from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10, hosted by Brad Johnson of Third Branch Horse Logging (in Braintree) at his home property, 652 Stony Brook Road in Northfield.
The Woods Walk will focus on the UVA (Current Use) program and how individual landowners and foresters can fully utilize the program to promote short- and long-term management goals to prep for the WMP update in April 2023. The late fall is a good time of year to walk the woods as snow cover is light and one can get an overall sense of the management strategy necessary for their property.
There is a $20 cost to attend, and the walk will be limited to 25 participants. The event will take place rain, snow, or shine, so participants should dress accordingly with proper footwear for the uphill and potentially slick terrain. visit www.vermontwoodlands.org for more information.
VTF&W
Bird feeding
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department recommends Vermonters wait until Dec. 1 to put up bird feeders to avoid attracting bears. The department offers these tips for bird-friendly bird feeding:
— Keep cats inside. Domestic cats are the leading cause of bird death in North America, and feeders can make birds particularly easy prey.
— Place feeders closer than 4 feet or farther than 10 feet from a window. Being close to, or far from, a window may reduce bird collisions.
— Clean feeders regularly. To eliminate harmful bacteria and viruses, feeders should be washed every few weeks with a 10% bleach solution, then rinsed and allowed to dry before refilling.
— Feed birds only between Dec. 1 and April 1 but remove feeders if you see signs of bears. During winter thaws, some bears will occasionally take advantage of the mild weather and leave their den in search of food. If a bear visits your bird feeder or the feeder of someone in your community, it is important to take down your feeder for a week.
Deer hunting
Hunters still have several days of archery and muzzleloader deer hunting after the regular deer season ends Nov. 27.
Archery deer hunting continues Nov. 28 through Dec. 15, and muzzleloader deer hunting is Dec. 3 to 11. Vermont has an annual limit of four deer during its deer hunting seasons, including only one legal buck annually during those seasons.
BUSINESS
Ag census
The U.S. Department of Agriculture mailed survey codes to all known agriculture producers across the 50 states with an invitation to respond online to the 2022 Census of Agriculture at agcounts.usda.gov. The ag census is agriculture data for every state, county and territory. By completing the survey, producers can tell their story and help generate opportunities that better serve them and future generations of producers.
The 2022 Census of Agriculture will be mailed in phases, with paper questionnaires following in December. Producers need only respond once, whether securely online or by mail. All responses are due Feb. 6, 2023. Farm operations of all sizes, urban and rural, which produced and sold, or normally would have sold, $1,000 or more of agricultural products in 2022, are included in the ag census.
Business award
The Vermont Chamber of Commerce and VermontBiz announced the recipient of the 2022 Outstanding Business of the Year Award is Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group and will accept the award at the upcoming Vermont Economic Conference, Jan. 30, 2023. This award is presented annually to the Vermont business that demonstrates a commitment to community, workforce well-being, environmental stewardship, and growth in sales or employment. Award recipients have been based in Vermont for at least 10 years.
