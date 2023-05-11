YOUTH NEWS
GOTRVT grant
Girls on the Run Vermont has received a $5,000 grant from Rite Aid Healthy Futures designed to combat health disparities and advance fitness and friendships among adolescent girls.
The latest funding marks the third year of partnership between GOTR and Rite Aid Healthy Futures charity to advance equity and opportunity for children and youth. Rite Aid customers can round up their purchases online or in-store to support the charity.
Girls on the Run Vermont currently serves over 1,800 Grade 3 through 8 participants statewide this spring season. The Vermont council hosts two culminating 5K events, Saturday, June 3, at Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex, and Saturday, June 10, at Dana L. Thompson Memorial Park in Manchester. Visit www.gotrvt.org to volunteer.
AROUND TOWN
Free barbecue
RUTLAND — The Pine Hill Partnership is hosting a free barbecue Saturday, May 20, so people can learn the history of the park and how the trail system has developed. Guided hikes/mountain bike rides leave at 10 a.m. from the main entrance of Pine Hill Park (2 Oak St. Ext.). Or do your own ride/hike in the park and join us at 12:30 p.m. for burgers/veggie burgers. Email pinehillpartnership@gmail.com for more information.
Plant swap
FAIR HAVEN — The Park Plant Swap, including perennials, houseplants and seedlings, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 at Fair Haven Park, near the Gazebo. Drop off plants before 11 a.m. if possible. Free swap for swap or $5 a plant; donations accepted. All proceeds will be donated to Fair Haven Concerned.
Gala returns
RUTLAND — Rutland Regional Medical Center announced the return of Green Mountain Gala on Saturday, May 20, at Southside Steakhouse in Rutland. Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased online at bit.ly/GMGala2023 online. Proceeds will support the cost of renovating space to expand infusion services. Increasingly, hospital and community providers are utilizing medications given via infusion to help manage a number of diseases, such as asthma, COPD, Crohn’s, multiple sclerosis and complex infections. For more information, call 802-747-3629.
Silent films
BRANDON — Silent film classics return to Brandon Town Hall and Community Center. Admission is free; donations are welcome to help support ongoing Town Hall renovation efforts. Live music for each silent film program will be provided by Jeff Rapsis.
First up is Charlie Chaplin in “The Pilgrim” (1923), a farce in which the Little Tramp plays an escaped prisoner forced to masquerade as a minister. The film screens at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, preceded by “The Cook”(1918), a short comedy featuring Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle and Buster Keaton.
Other films in this year’s silent film series include, all at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 3, “The Temptress” (1926) starring Greta Garbo, Antonio Moreno; Saturday, July 15, “The General” (1926) starring Buster Keaton; Friday, Aug. 18, “The Ten Commandments” (1923) directed by Cecil B. DeMille; Saturday, Sept. 9, “The Freshman” (1925) starring Harold Lloyd, Jobyna Ralston; Saturday, Oct. 7, “My Best Girl” (1926) starring Mary Pickford, Charles “Buddy” Rogers; Friday, Oct. 27, “The Cat and the Canary” (1927); Saturday, Nov. 11, “The Big Parade” (1925) starring John Gilbert.
AROUND VT
Age Strong Vermont
May is Older Americans Month. To meet future policy, program and infrastructure needs, the Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living and the Department of Health, in cooperation with community partners, is updating the 10-year action plan for aging well called Age Strong Vermont. The plan builds a system of services over the long-term, with the goal of all Vermonters aging safely and happily, with dignity and respect.
For more information or to give input, visit www.healthvermont.gov/agestrongvt or call 802-241-0294, or write to Age Strong Vermont, Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living, 280 State St., HC 2 South, Waterbury, VT 05671-2070.
Appointments
The Agency of Commerce and Community Development and the Vermont Economic Progress Council announced the appointment of John Russell as chair of the Vermont Economic Progress Council.
Russell was first appointed to the VEPC Board by Gov. Phil Scott in April 2019. Russell represents Rutland County on the VEPC Board and is president of Russell Construction Services, Vermont’s oldest general contractor. He graduated from UVM in 1989 with a bachelor of science degree in Civil Engineering. Prior to joining the family business, Russell served as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps. He previously served as board president for Rutland Economic Development Corp. and the Associated General Contractors of Vermont.
Governor Scott has also appointed two new members to VEPC, Kim Gobeille and James Stewart, and has reappointed Thad Richardson for another four-year term. Gobeille is co-owner and operator of Shanty on the Shore Restaurant and Burlington Bay Market & Café. Stewart recently retired as executive director of Central Vermont Economic Development Corp. Richardson has served on VEPC since 2016 and is chief financial officer for Vermont Economic Development Authority. The legislature has also recently appointed two new members to VEPC: State Sen. Thomas Chittenden and State Rep. Emilie Kornheiser.
