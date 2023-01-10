COLLEGE NEWS
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has named Lucas Sears, of North Clarendon, to the fall 2021-22 dean’s list.
Connor Parker, of Rutland, presented at the Lasell University’s annual Career Readiness Symposium in Newton, Massachusetts.
AROUND VT
Creative futuresVermont Arts Council Round 2 grants are open. Awards of up to $200,000 are available to creative sector organizations and businesses, including sole proprietors that can demonstrate economic harm caused by or exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Deadline is Feb. 28; notifications by mid-April. Round 3 opens May 1, deadline June 30; notifications by mid-August. For more information, visit www.vermontartscouncil.org/grants/creative-futures-grant-program
Women and girls
Grants of up to $15,000 are available from the Vermont Women’s Fund at Vermont Community Foundation for nonprofits that support economic security and provide career opportunities and programs that drive change for Vermont women and girls. Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. March 21. For more information, visit vermontwomensfund.org/grants
VTF&W
Shooting ranges
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering grants to encourage upgrades of shooting ranges for enhanced safety and operation. Applications from clubs and government agencies involved in the operation of shooting ranges, including archery ranges, must be received by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 28; $60,000 in grant funds will be available this year. Ranges that receive these grants must provide at least 20 hours of public use per month when in operation and be open at reasonable times for hunter education courses.
For more information or to download an application packet, visit vtfishandwildlife.com or email nicole.meier@vermont.gov or call 802-318-1347.
BUSINESS
Funds for farmers
The Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets announced applications are now open for the Vermont Pay for Performance program that uses environmental modeling to provide performance-based payments to Vermont farmers for reducing phosphorus losses from their agricultural fields.
Applications for the 2023 VPFP Program are due by Jan. 20, 2023. To be eligible, you must manage hay, crop or pastureland in Vermont, have an up-to-date Nutrient Management Plan that meets the Required Agricultural Practices for your farm size, and ensure your farm business is registered with the USDA Farm Service Agency. Visit www.agriculture.vermont.gov/VPFP for more information.
Excellence award
LEBANON, N.H. — Dartmouth Cancer Center has been named a 2022 Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey. Press Ganey is a health care performance improvement company. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.
In 2022, Dartmouth Cancer Center’s Byrne Family Cancer Research Institute was established with a milestone philanthropic gift. The Prouty, Dartmouth Cancer Center’s largest annual community fundraiser, surpassed a record in dollars raised. The Prouty offers support services free of charge to all patients and rounds out the Dartmouth Cancer Center’s ability to care for the whole person during and after cancer treatment.
Storm damage
Vermont Emergency Management Director Erica Bornemann has requested a Preliminary Damage Assessment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to determine if the state qualifies for a federal major disaster declaration following power outages and other damage from the Dec. 23-24, 2022, storm. The request asks for assessments in Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle and Orleans counties. Additional counties could be added to the request as data collection continues.
The damage estimate only includes municipal and nonprofit utilities, and towns; it does not include Green Mountain Power’s costs as private utilities are not included in a federal declaration. The figure is also not a complete accounting; the state traditionally verifies enough damage to qualify for a declaration and then accounts for full damage numbers during the reimbursement process.
Board members
The Vermont Futures Project welcomed two new directors to the board: Mike Solimano, of Killington Resort & Pico Mountain, and Bill Cahill, of Vermont Mutual Insurance Group. The goal of Vermont Futures Project Board of Directors is position the economy in the center of a statewide discussion about Vermont’s future, providing data, benchmarks and research to demonstrate how a healthy economy provides opportunities for Vermont’s quality of life.
Energy equity
Vermont Green FC is partnering with the GreenSavingSmart program to help grow awareness of the statewide initiative that advances energy equity by addressing energy burdens — a household’s energy expenses divided by its income — and financial literacy. The aim is to bridge the gap between global and local efforts to address climate change by prioritizing and serving the people and communities most harmed by the effects of climate change. Launched in March 2022, GreenSavingSmart provides free coaching services and assistance to low- to moderate-income individuals and families.
This initiative, spearheaded by Capstone Community Action in Barre, will be delivered through the Vermont Community Action Partnership, including BROC Community Action in southwestern Vermont, Capstone in central Vermont, Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity in northwestern Vermont, Northeast Kingdom Community Action, and Southeastern Vermont Community Action. This network comprises the largest anti-poverty organization in Vermont.
Aging in place
Steven Thompson has launched Seniors Helping Seniors in southern and central Vermont. His goal is to make Seniors Helping Seniors Vermont the leader in quality in-home care throughout the state. Seniors Helping Seniors was founded in 1998 and the brand opened to franchising in 2006. Its network has grown to 100 franchise partners in 30-plus states and international markets. For more information, visit SHSVermont.com
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.