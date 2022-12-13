YOUTH NEWS
Senate programThe Vermont Principals’ Association officially announced Vermont’s 2023 United States Senate Youth Program delegates. Annually, two students from every state are selected for a $10,000 scholarship and an all-expenses-paid, week-long trip to Washington, D.C., where students learn about the inner workings of the federal government.
This year’s delegates for Vermont are Maddie Ahmadi, a senior at Essex High School; and Lauren Solimano, a senior at Rutland High School. They were selected by the VPA’s USSYP Committee comprised of Meredith Voutas, Dan Ryan, both retired principals; Rachel Reynolds, principal Enosburg Middle School; Greg Schillinger, principal Rutland High School; Beth Hemingway, principal Alburgh Community Education Center; and Jay Nichols, executive director Vermont Principals’ Association.
All high-achieving juniors and seniors in Vermont high schools with interest in leadership, politics, law and government are encouraged to apply for this program next year by Oct. 23, 2023.
AROUND TOWN
Christmas at the Farm
WOODSTOCK — Billings Farm & Museum holds its Victorian-style Christmas at the Farm from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 17 through Jan. 1, 2023. Visit httpstinyurl.com/ChristmasAtTheFarm22 for more information. Wearing a face mask is encouraged and appreciated in its indoor spaces.
Song Circle
RUTLAND — Wild Woods Song Circle will be held from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Godnick Adult Center in Rutland. The song circle meets on the first and third Wednesday of each month for the enjoyment of music lovers, singers, players of acoustic instruments and listeners. There is no charge. For more information, call 802-775-1182 or email gusbloch@gmail.com.
VINS honored
QUECHEE — At its recent 50th anniversary celebration, the Vermont Institute of Natural Science was honored with a first-of-its-kind recognition, a Platinum Plaque from Mission Green, a new program whose mission it is to save 10 of the world’s most endangered forests by 2030 through the creation of canopy walkways.
Visit www.mission-green.org for more information. To learn more about VINS’ forest canopy walk and plan a visit to the treetops of Vermont, visit vinsweb.org.
VINS is headquartered in Quechee at the VINS Nature Center, 149 Natures Way, open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All activities are included in admission. Regular admission pricing is: adults $18; seniors, students and veterans $17; youth $15; and free for members and for children aged 3 and under; $5-per-person for EBT and Medicaid cardholders (ID is required).
Masks are recommended throughout indoor exhibits and store at the Nature Center. Guests are requested to purchase tickets on the website prior to arrival. Note that, while service dogs welcome, all other dogs must remain at home, and may not be left in a vehicle in the parking lot.
BUSINESS
Wellspring Forum MONTPELIER — The Vermont Chamber of Commerce is hosting an ongoing Wellspring Forum to gather Vermont businesses and policy leaders for economic discussions. The second event in the series took place at Caledonia Spirits, in Montpelier, and featured Commissioner of Economic Development, Joan Goldstein, and Commissioner of Housing and Community Development, Josh Hanford.
Business leaders urged action on initiatives to grow the economy and attract more workers to Vermont. The issue of top concern was the statewide shortage of workforce housing. Businesses advocated for making regulatory reform a top priority to increase the supply of suitable housing for employees.
Christmas trees
Gov. Phil Scott and Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts visited White’s Tree Farm in Essex to celebrate the arrival of the 2022 Christmas season with the help of Vermont’s farmers.
The trees cut during this visit will decorate the Pavilion Building in Montpelier, which houses the Governor’s Office.
According to the 2017 USDA Census, there are 3,650 acres of Christmas tree production in Vermont across 70 farms with a crop worth more than $2.6 million. Many more Vermonters bring to market Christmas trees, wreaths, garland and other decorator items each year.
A Vermont Christmas tree can be found this time of year in many urban locations. Vermont holiday trees have decorated homes in New York City, Boston and Philadelphia each year, with thousands of Green Mountain trees sold in urban pop-up markets.
Vermont’s pick-your-own crop is prepared for the season, with many trees to choose from when you visit your nearest Christmas tree farm. For a full listing of Christmas tree growers open to the public, visit www.nh-vtchristmastree.org/choose.php
AROUND VT
Fix wells, septic
The Agency of Natural Resources is providing a second round of American Rescue Plan Act funding to support low- and moderate-income Vermont homeowners in repairing or replacing their failed or inadequate on-site water or wastewater systems, often referred to as wells or septic systems. Previous applicants do not need to submit a new application as ANR will automatically consider their first application in the second round. The $5 million in first round funding is currently being distributed to over 180 homeowners statewide.
Eligible homeowners may apply for this round of ARPA On-Site funding (bit.ly/VT-On-Site) by Jan. 31, 2023. The application process (bit.ly/OS-Process) includes submitting an online pre-qualification application. For assistance filling out the pre-qualification application, email ANR.HealthyHomes@vermont.gov or call 802-828-0141 or toll free 877-344-0354.
ANR will select approximately 150-200 priority projects to receive funding based on income, environmental impact, household demographics, and severity of system failure. ANR anticipates contacting applicants with their award status by May 1, 2023. Awardees must complete their projects and spend the funding by the end of 2026. To be eligible for funding, applicants must:
— Have a failed or inadequate on-site drinking water and/or wastewater system (also known as wells, springs, septic systems or tanks, leach fields, drywells or cesspools).
— Own and live on a residential property with either a single-family home or an owner-occupied, multi-family home with up to four units.
— Earn a household income of less than $80,835 per year.
-----
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
