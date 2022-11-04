AROUND TOWN
Slate Valley MuseumGRANVILLE, N.Y. — November events at Slate Valley Museum include:
Sip & Paint on Slate, Late Fall Session, from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, $40 per person, pre-registration required.
Excavating Stories: How A Small Museum Uncovers Misplaced, Forgotten, and Even Unknown Histories, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, free, virtual-only, Zoom streaming instructions posted at a later date at SlateValleyMuseum.org online
Third annual Virtual Holiday Auction, Nov. 25 through Dec. 10, streaming instructions posted at a later date at SlateValleyMuseum.org online.
Slate Valley Festival of Trees: Let’s Gather Together Again, registration deadline Nov. 23, opening event, Friday, Dec. 2. on view through Dec. 10, free community event. To enter your tree or table setting display, return your response form to the museum by Nov. 23.
Holiday hours: The museum will be closed from Wednesday through Sunday, Nov. 23-27, and closed for the season at the end of the day Saturday, Dec. 10. call 518-642-1417 or email associate@slatevalleymuseum.org for more information.
VNA & HospiceRUTLAND — Each November, the home care and hospice community honors nurses, home care aides, therapists and social workers who make a difference for the patients and families they serve.
These caregivers play a central role in our health care system and in homes nationwide. To recognize their efforts, all Americans are asked to commemorate the caring, and join VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region and the National Association for Home Care & Hospice by celebrating National Home Care & Hospice Month.
Empty Bowl Dinner
CHESTER — The Chester Andover Family Center will hold the fourth annual Empty Bowl Dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the American Legion Hall, 635 Route 103.
The soup meal is by donation and includes a hand-painted ceramic bowl. All donations support the center’s Food Shelf and Financial Assistance programs. Also featured is live music, silent auction items, raffle baskets and a fashion show.
The following businesses made “signature” food donations: Smokin Bowls, The Grafton Inn, Chester American Legion Women’s Auxiliary, Heritage Deli, Country Girl Diner, MacLaomainn’s Scottish Pub, Stone Hearth Inn and Eatery, Smitty’s Chester Market, Southern Pie Café, Jackie’s Bake Shop, Chester Tea House, A Bushel and a Peck, Rowell’s Inn and Orchard Hill Breadworks. A thank-you also to event sponsors: M&T Bank, Chester American Legion, and Endless Creations Pottery.
For more information, email cafc302@gmail.com or call 802-875-3236.
MSJ reunion
RUTLAND — MSJ Class of 1973 50th reunion will be held June 2-3, 2023. If you have not been contacted by a member of the reunion committee to confirm your address, please do so by emailing plarson541@aol.com and include phone numbers.
AROUND VT
Roads grant
The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced the 26th year of funding to support the Vermont Better Roads Program promoting the use of erosion control and maintenance techniques that save money while protecting and enhancing water quality around the state.
Applications for funding will be accepted until Dec. 16. For more information or to download a copy of the application, visit vtrans.vermont.gov/highway/better-roads online.
PhD grant
A $1.25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Special Education Programs will fund the launch of Project RESILIENCY at the University of Vermont.
With a goal to train specialized and interdisciplinary leaders in the education of children and youth with or at risk for emotional and behavioral disorders, the project will fully fund five doctoral scholars in the new PhD in Social, Emotional, and Behavioral Health and Inclusive Education program over the next five years.
Recruitment is underway as the project seeks professionals ready to engage in full-time doctoral studies over four years aimed at creating proactive, innovative and interdisciplinary solutions to complex issues affecting the social, emotional and behavioral health of children and youth.
Applicants must hold a master degree, preferably in a related field such as education, special education, social work, counseling or cognitive science. For more information, visit www.uvm.edu/cess/doe/project-resiliency online.
Now president and CEO
The Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems announced Michael Del Trecco will serve as the advocacy organization’s next president.
He most recently served the organization as interim president and CEO and prior to that was senior vice president of finance and operations.
Del Trecco has been with the organization for 18 years. He served as a board member for Vermont Information Technology Leaders and Vermont Program for Quality in Health Care and currently serves on the board for Spectrum Youth and Family Services.
VTF&W
Moose management
With high moose numbers in northeastern Vermont contributing to the abundance and negative impact of winter ticks, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is pleased to report on the results of a regulated 2022 moose hunting season.
The department issued 100 moose hunting permits this year, resulting in 51 moose harvested between the Oct. 1-7 archery season and Oct. 15-20 regular season.
Moose management goals were informed by a multi-year study led by department biologists and University of Vermont researchers. Researchers fitted 126 moose with GPS collars in Wildlife Management Unit E.
The study showed chronic high winter tick loads have caused the health of moose in northeastern Vermont to be very poor. Survival of adult moose remained relatively good, but birth rates were very low, and less than half of the calves in the study survived their first winter.
BUSINESS
New Vt. Chamber members
The Vermont Chamber of Commerce welcomed three new directors to the board: Chris Karr of The Karr Restaurant Group, Killington; Steve Gagner of 14th Star Brewing, St. Albans; and Steve Boyer of Sonnax, Bellows Falls.
The current board of directors consists of 40% women; 55% men; 5% gender nonbinary or gender nonconforming individuals; 15% BIPOC individuals; 20% immigrant, refugee, asylee and/or foreign-born citizens; and 10% LGBTQIA+ individuals. Board members work in varied industries across seven of Vermont’s 14 counties.
