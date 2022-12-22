AROUND VT
State appointments
The Vermont Senate Committee on Committees has made the following appointments to the newly formed Environmental Justice Advisory Committee:
Environmental Justice Advisory Council, Mobile Home Park Representative — Gayle Pezzo, of Colchester. A current board member and president of her resident-owned mobile home park of about 600 residents, she previously worked in Long Island, New York, as a clinical director in an intensive care outpatient substance abuse treatment facility.
Environmental Justice Advisory Council, Social Justice Organization Representative — Britaney Watson, of North Springfield. Currently, the Rutland NAACP environmental justice chairperson, she also serves on the Renews BIPOC Council, the BIPOC Advisory Council for Let’s Grow Kids and as a Releaf member.
Environmental Justice Advisory Council, Municipal Government Representative — Zoraya Hightower. She has worked on environmental and social justice issues for over 10 years, including as a director of Equity and Inclusion for Nature 4 Justice, equity consultant with the Creative Discourse Group, and serves on the Burlington Vermont City Council after winning a seat as the first woman of color in 2020.
Vermont Commission on Women — Esther Charlestin, of Bridgeport, current dean of students at Middlebury Union Middle School and previous member of the Middlebury Select Board and Middlebury’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Workgroup; and —Kellie Campbell, of Georgia, chief information officer for the Vermont State Colleges System and recently served on the Executive Board for Vermont Women in Higher Education. GetSetUp
The Vermont Association of Area Agencies on Aging (V4A), through their partnership with GetSetUp, is offering Vermont residents age 60+ interactive online programming designed to increase activity and wellness for older adults. V4A is offering GetSetUp classes as a simple and equitable way to connect with others right from one’s home throughout the holiday season and the winter.
Vermonters can access thousands of interactive classes, taught by older adults to their peers, on GetSetUp at the click of a button around the clock. Classes cover topics from how to effectively use digital technology, to health and wellness through fitness and cooking, to a full range of enrichment classes, including how to manage their finances, develop new skills, and even supplement their income. Plus, classes are available in multiple languages, including English, Mandarin, Hindi, and a growing number of weekly classes in Spanish.
GetSetUp helps to address aging health by assuring older adults stay connected to the technical tools they need to thrive and age in place at home, including the latest technologies and software. Research has shown that older adults who learn how to utilize their tech devices to stay connected with family and interact with others will age more successfully.
Older adults in Vermont can access these services by visiting: www.getsetup.io/partner/vermont online.
Grass-fed dairy
To help farmers make an informed decision about switching their cows to grass- and legume-based diets, the University of Vermont Extension Northwest Crops and Soils Program is sponsoring a free, four-week, online course this winter. Registration at go.uvm.edu/registergrassfeddairycourse is required. Classes start at 10:30 a.m., include two separate sessions, and are:
Jan. 20, Introduction to Grass-Fed Dairy and Land Base Assessment.
Jan. 27, Soil Fertility and Dairy Nutrition and Agronomy.
Feb. 3, Herd Management and Monitoring and Cost of Production.
Feb. 7, Review of Key Points and a Grass-Fed Dairy Farmer Panel.
Course materials, including the newly published Grass-Fed Dairy Production Manual, recordings of the presentations, speaker bios and supplemental resources will be available through an online resource hub. Farmers without internet access will have a call-in option for the weekly classes and can request to receive course materials, included a printed copy of the manual, by mail.
Soil health grants
Through a recently awarded three-year U.S. Department of Agriculture Conservation Innovation Grant, the University of Vermont Extension Northwest Crops and Soils Program and the Vermont Association of Conservation Districts have partnered to develop soil health peer learning groups for farmers.
The project will begin in winter 2023 with farmer recruitment, soil health benchmarking and plan development in the first year, followed by implementation and discovery in subsequent years. It will include both virtual and on-farm meetings. For more information, call 802-524-6501, ext. 437, or email heather.darby@uvm.edu.
State officials
Treasurer-elect Mike Pieciak announced he has selected Gavin Boyles to serve as deputy state treasurer beginning in January. Outgoing Treasurer Beth Pearce also announced the retirement of Deputy Treasurer, Michael Clasen, at the end of December after 30 years of service, including deputy treasurer, deputy secretary of administration, deputy auditor, and retirement division director.
Boyles most recently worked as general counsel for the Department of Financial Regulation overseeing its legal functions and a team of nine legal professionals. His 14 years in Vermont government includes as an assistant attorney general and as law clerk for Chief Justice Paul Reiber at the Vermont Supreme Court.
AROUND TOWN
Black artistsRUTLAND — Chaffee Art Center announced a call to Black artists and artisans celebrating Black history. February is National Black History Month for remembrance, recognition and education. Black artists are invited to submit artwork or other creations to the Chaffee for display in the upcoming exhibit Jan. 13 to March 3, 2023. Deadline to send letters of interest is Jan. 3. Artwork drop off is Jan. 6-7, or by arrangement. Send inquiries, digital photos and short bio to info@chaffeeartcenter.org.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.