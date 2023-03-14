MILITARY NEWS
Family, too
COLCHESTER — The public is invited to attend the first Family Vets Town Hall at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the McCarthy Arts Center on Saint Michael’s College campus in Colchester. Immediate family members of veterans are invited to stand before their community and speak for up to 10 minutes about their experiences. The event is free, nonpolitical, all perspectives are valued, snacks will be provided.
Vets Town Hall is a Vermont-based national nonprofit that facilitates annual events where veterans are invited to speak about what their service means to them. This is the first event where family members are invited to speak. Those who would like to speak can indicate that when registering. Time permitting, family members of veterans are also welcome to sign up to speak during the event itself. RSVPs are optional but encouraged at vtvetstownhall.org online. Questions may be emailed to vermont@vetstownhall.org
YOUTH NEWS
MOMC contest
To celebrate April as Month of the Military Child (MOMC), Military Kids Vermont and UVM Extension 4-H are hosting MOMC Spirit Week, April 10 to 14. If you are age 18 or younger, you may participate in daily activities for the chance to win prizes. Open to all Vermont youth, no 4-H or military affiliation is required. You receive one raffle ticket for each day you complete, by showing a photo of, the designated activity. These are:
— Monday, April 10: Workout Day, do jumping jacks, push-ups or play outdoors.
— Tuesday, April 11: Getting Crafty, draw, paint, do a craft or build with Legos.
— Wednesday, April 12: Read! Read! Read!, read a book.
— Thursday, April 13: We Love Pets Day, show a pet or favorite stuffed animal.
— Friday, April 14: Purple Up Day, wearing something purple.
The deadline to submit photos is Monday, April 17. The drawing for prizes will be Wednesday, April 19. Visit www.uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements for full contest rules. For more information, email allison.smith.2@uvm.edu.
COLLEGE NEWS
Jacob Williams, of North Chittenden, has been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Emmanuel College in Boston, Massachusetts.
AROUND TOWN
Memorial service
RUTLAND — Companions In Wholeness will hold a community memorial service at 11 a.m. March 16 at Rutland United Methodist Church, 60 Strongs Ave. Many people have lost friends and loved ones over the last few years, but were unable to participate in a funeral or memorial service. This interfaith service gives an opportunity to come together and move forward in the healing process. If you have names to share that can be read aloud during the service, either email them to companionsinwholeness@gmail.com or call 802-773-2460. Refreshments will be served.
Companions In Wholeness at Rutland United Methodist Church is appreciative of M&T Bank’s $5,000 grant to assist “Feeding Our Neighbors” here in Rutland. Companions in Wholeness has been serving an average of 160 breakfasts and 134 lunches to those who are homeless or live with food insecurity Monday through Thursday. To volunteer or donate to “Feeding Our Neighbors,” call 802-773-2460 and ask for Ellie McGarry.
Gypsy Reel
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — The Celtic rock band Gypsy Reel will return to Slate Valley Museum for its annual St. Patrick’s performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18. Ticket price is $20 per person or $15 per person for members of Slate Valley Museum. Space is limited; pre-registration and pre-payment are encouraged. For more information, email associate@slatevalleymuseum.org or call 518-642-1417.
Family history
SOUTH ROYALTON — The South Royalton Vermont FamilySearch Center will host its second annual Family History Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 25, at 113 LDS Lane in South Royalton. This year’s presenters include:
Vermont State Archives and Records Administration will showcase the genealogical information available to researchers.
Vermont Old Cemeteries Association will help provide tips on researching cemeteries.
Janeen Bjork, researcher and genealogy teacher, will share how to use DNA testing in genealogical research.
Polish genealogical researchers will share how to find Polish ancestors.
Vermont Genealogical Library will present on finding French Canadian and Irish ancestors.
The Tunbridge Historical Society and the Central Vermont Ancestry will also provide information.
A free lunch will be provided from noon to 1 p.m. by members of the South Royalton congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Tax assistance
RUTLAND — From now through April 18, free tax assistance for seniors and low- to middle-income younger taxpayers is offered by Rutland AARP TaxAide volunteers certified by IRS. Taxes done by appointment only. Call 802-772-0530 for appointment.
AROUND VT
NAMI presenters
The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont (NAMI Vermont) is currently seeking young adults (ages 18 to 35) or lead presenters to support both the Ending the Silence and In Our Own Voice programs by sharing their story of recovery. Ending the Silence provides practical information about mental health and suicide prevention. In Our Own Voice is personal stories to change assumptions and stereotypes about people living with mental health conditions.
Thanks to a grant from Vermont Community Foundation, compensation of $30 per presentation given is now available for those becoming a presenter. For more information, email myoung@namivt.org, call 802-876-7949 x106, or visit namivt.org/programs online.
Suicide prevention
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Suicide Prevention Center and Coalition held an information session on March 2 in the Ethan Allen Room of the Capitol Plaza Hotel. This session provided the opportunity to share with legislators how suicide prevention fits within the system of care from the state to the community level and why it is vital to continue solidifying and expanding this work.
BUSINESS
Book award finalists
MONTPELIER — Rootstock Publishing announce three books, two by Vermont authors, from its 2022 publication year have been named finalists in the 25th annual Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards.
“All Men Glad and Wise,” a mystery by Laura C. Stevenson, of Wilmington, Vermont, placed in the Mystery (Adult Fiction) category.
“Alzheimer’s Canyon: One Couple’s Reflections on Living with Dementia,” by Jane Dwinell, of Burlington, Vermont, placed in the Health (Adult Nonfiction) category.
Pauli Murray’s “Revolutionary Life,” a young adult biography by author Simki Kuznick, of Bethesda, Maryland, placed in the Juvenile Nonfiction category.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
