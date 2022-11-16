YOUTH NEWS
Author visitMIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Rutland resident and author Jonathan Schroth visited Middletown Springs Elementary School on Nov. 9 to read his book, “A Tale of Blackberries,” and talk about the processes of developing a story from start to post-publishing. He emphasized that even at 9, 10, or even 13 years old, students can publish their own works if they set their minds to it. Schroth’s message was: “Write anytime you have an idea, you never know if you’ve come up with the next bestseller.”’
AROUND TOWN
Olympic curler
RUTLAND — The Rutland Rocks Curling Club will host 2018 Olympic Curling Gold Medalist Tyler George on Nov. 18 and 19. He will present to area school children on Friday, followed by a viewing and talk-through of his team’s gold medal Olympic game for Vermont curlers at the Italian-American Club in Rutland. On Saturday, George will also meet with the Castleton University Curling Club. Area curlers are invited to get on the ice with George from 7 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at Giorgetti Arena. Rutland Rocks is taking RSVPs first-come first-served at rutlandrockscurlingclub@gmail.com. Cost is $15 to cover ice fees.
Turkey Trot
KILLINGTON — The 11th annual Killington 5K Turkey Trot will start at 9:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, at The Pickle Barrel, 1741 Killington Road. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Cost is $30 before race day, $35 on race day. The funds raised are directed and utilized by local charitable organizations. A new beneficiary is named each year, and all net proceeds go directly to the organization. For more information, visit killingtonturkeytrot.com
Holiday driving
This Thanksgiving weekend, Rutland County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies will participate in the “Buckle Up – You’re Worth Every Click.” Thanksgiving is known to be a heavy alcohol consumption holiday. Whether drinking alcohol or using other substances, which may alter your ability to drive safely, plan ahead and designate alternate transportation. If you are driving, make sure everyone is buckled up. The leading causes of fatal crashes this year is impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving and lack of seat belts. Seventy people have already died on Vermont highways; 70% were not restrained, 55% were impaired. Checkpoints and saturation patrols will be held during the holiday weekend. Make the right choices and buckle up.
AROUND VT
Dementia-friendly home
Almost every part of a home can impact quality of life for someone living with a dementia-related illness and their family care partners — even cosmetic choices such as wall colors, furniture patterns and dishware. As part of National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is offering tips for creating a dementia-friendly home. For more information, visit www.alzfdn.org/theapartment. Individuals can also contact the Helpline seven days a week by phone 866-232-8484, webchat www.alzfdn.org, or text message 646-586-5283.
Be mindful of color choices and contrast: Colors can be used to help with mood. For example, blue often has a calming effect and used in places that promote relaxation, such as lounge areas, bathrooms and bedrooms. Brighter colors like red, purple and orange can be energetic and stimulating, so, may not be the best choice to use in these rooms. Color contrast aids with vision, depth perception and spatial orientation; dishware that contrasts with the tablecloth color makes it easier to see the food on the plate.
Providing visual cues: Labeling is an easy, low-cost adaptation that anyone can make. For example, putting labels on dresser drawers with the name of the contents (i.e., shirts, pants, socks, etc.) and a small picture is an effective memory cueing technique.
Choosing proper lighting: Lighting obviously influences eyesight, but it can also affect the body and behavior. Blue light rays stimulate the brain, increase alertness and elevate energy levels, but also negatively impact sleep quality in the evening. Lights which produce glare may hinder vision. Flickering lights can increase agitation. Utilizing glare-free lighting aids with sight, while lighting that operates with a circadian rhythm mimicking natural patterns of high blue light in the day and low blue light at night, can improve sleep and reduce agitation.
Using reminiscent decorations: Décor and photos can promote familiarity, aid with mood and assist with memory recall. Beach/nautical-themed pictures can promote positive memories for someone who enjoys the ocean. Vintage magazines on shelves and tables can help stimulate memory and remind the person about a familiar time period from their past. Family photos reinforce the faces of cherished loved ones.
Embracing technology: Technological tools can provide additional support to care partners, especially if they aren’t in the home with the individual living with a dementia-related illness. Interactive virtual assistant technology can enable caregivers to schedule reminders and events that will be audibly played for a loved one, such as “it’s lunchtime now” or “time to take your medication.” Care partners can utilize app-controlled thermostats to check, program and change the temperature remotely, as well as smart smoke/carbon monoxide alarms which can be programmed with friendly human voices and be controlled/monitored via an app.
BUSINESS
Holiday donation
Price Chopper/Market 32 is again playing host to the Salvation Army’s “Red Kettle” holiday campaign, at all 130 stores in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Last year’s campaign raised more than $500,000 in donations directly benefiting those in need throughout the communities where the funds were collected. This year’s campaign will run through Dec. 24.
Career development
Vermont joined a growing number of states and the District of Columbia in officially recognizing lifelong career development and career development practitioners when Gov. Phil Scott proclaimed November 2022 as “Career Development Month” in Vermont. Vermont schools and businesses are encouraged to deploy initiatives that highlight students and employees growing in their own career maturity.
Each November, the National Career Development Association and Vermont/New Hampshire Career Development Association sponsor an annual Poetry and Art Contest to celebrate career development. The theme of this year’s contest is “Career Development Around the World: Making Connections and Increasing Access to Impact the Global Labor Market.” Open until Dec. 20, for more contest information, email dsingiser@gmail.com
