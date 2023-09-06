AROUND TOWN
Stone Valley Arts
POULTNEY — Stone Valley Arts presents the classic Jazz Café series at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, featuring the New Kanon Jazz Trio with special sax guest David Pate. BYOB is acceptable. A cover/donation of $10 is suggested to help support cultural events at Stone Valley Arts.
“Backdoors and Alleys,” six original short plays, will have its premiere performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15 and 16, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Stone Valley Arts, 145 East Main St. in Poultney. Tickets are $10 adults, $8 seniors age 65+ and may be purchased at the door. Performances run approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.
Visit stonevalleyarts.org for more information, email stonevalleyartscenter@gmail.com or call 802-884-8052.
Lady Bird Johnson
MANCHESTER —Hildene, The Lincoln Family Home, wants 20th-century history enthusiasts to read the acclaimed biography “Lady Bird Johnson: Hiding in Plain Sight” for the next Hildene Reads! discussion. The conversation about the biography will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13, via Zoom and in-person at Hildene. The event is free. For more information and to register to receive the Zoom link, email stephanie@hildene.org or call 802-367-7960.
Paint on Slate
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — Artist Heather Bellanca will return to the Slate Valley Museum from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, for a folk-art design painting workshop. Bellanca will guide participants in how to transfer a design from paper to a locally sourced slate tile. Cost is $40 per person. Space is limited. Pre-registration and prepayment are required, email mail@slatevalleymuseum.org or call 518-642-1417.
Whoopie pie
RUTLAND — Fifteen bakers from around the East will compete at the second Whoopie Pie Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in Rutland. This year, the event has expanded, shutting down both Center Street and Merchants Row for the day. At noon, a portion of Merchants Row will transform into a grass-covered Green Street hosting family-friendly activities, facepainting, a magician and two performances by The Red Trouser Show.
Attendees purchase tickets to sample whoopie pies from participating bakers and vote for “People’s Choice.” At 3:15 p.m., a panel of judges will determine “Overall Best” and “Most Creative.” Many bakers will sell other sweet treats, downtown retail merchants and restaurants will be open, and there will be food trucks. At 4 p.m., Dream Maker Bakers will unveil Vermont’s largest whoopie pie. The team plans to break their 542-pound record whoopie pie, by reaching 700 pounds.
Visit rutlandwhoopiepiefest.com for more information.
