YOUTH NEWS
Miss Vermont
Young women between the ages of 13 and 28 who are interested in becoming the next Miss Vermont or Miss Vermont’s Teen are invited to attend an informational Zoom session at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26. The link is us06web.zoom.us/j/81740938031 or email executivedirector@missvermont.org.
The Miss Vermont Scholarship Organization will award over $30,000 in college scholarships to participants. Local titleholders will represent the area of the state they hail from, as well as make appearances with the current state titleholders at various events, fundraisers and community service opportunities. For more scholarship information, visit www.missvermont.org.
COLLEGE NEWS
Champlain College spring 2023 academic honors include Isabella Falco, of Florence, on the president’s list and dean’s list names Connor Watrous, of Bomoseen; Michael Bedard, of Brandon; Giana Delossantos, of East Dorset; Bailey Pettis, of Fair Haven; Autumn Farmer, of Wallingford.
Emily Durkin, of West Pawlet, was named to the spring 2023 presidential honor list at New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury.
Spring 2023 dean’s list at The University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut, includes Olivia Depatie, of Brandon; and Erin Lapointe, of Rutland.
Early college
MONTPELIER — The promise of a free degree from the J. Warren & Lois McClure Foundation, in partnership with the Community College of Vermont, is resulting in a record number of high school seniors enrolling in CCV’s Early College program. Early College allows Vermont high school seniors to complete their last year of high school and first year of college at the same time, earning free college credits that also count toward graduation from high school.
The McClure Foundation’s Free Degree Promise offers a free CCV degree to students who complete Early College at CCV and continue for a second year. It covers tuition and fees after any federal and state financial aid and provides career and education advising as well as stipends to help with books, transportation and other costs associated with going to college. Students in the Vermont high school classes of 2024-2026 are eligible. Applications for Early College are being accepted until Aug. 9. To learn more and apply, visit ccv.edu/earlycollege.
AROUND TOWN
Flood cleanup
Cleaning up after a flood can be overwhelming. In addition to the other emotions, flooding survivors may feel anxious by the size of the task and uncertain of where to begin. Every home’s needs will be different, and some damage can only be repaired by professionals. But for those tackling the work themselves, the Red Cross wants Vermonters to be safe.
Disaster cleanup can expose individuals to a wide range of hazards, from contaminated water to splintered wood and sagging ceilings. At a minimum, everyone engaging in cleanup and repair should wear long pants, long-sleeved shirt, sturdy shoes or boots and work gloves.
The first task in addressing water damage is to remove any water that remains. That means pumping out standing water and drying out waterlogged surfaces.
Pump out flooded basements gradually (about one-third of the water per day) to avoid structural damage. If the water is pumped out completely in a short period of time, pressure from water-saturated soil on the outside could cause basement walls to collapse.
Bring all soft items (such as sofas, clothing, bedding and throw rugs) outside if possible; sunlight and wind will help them dry faster.
Throw out items that have absorbed water and cannot be cleaned or disinfected. This includes mattresses, carpeting, cosmetics, stuffed animals and baby toys.
Remove all drywall and insulation that has been in contact with floodwaters.
Consider removing vinyl floor coverings and tile to allow the substructures beneath or behind them to dry.
Keep the windows open and run fans — or keep them shut and run dehumidifiers — to pull moisture out of wood floors and subfloors, beams, doors, etc.
Any appliances that were inundated by flood water should be checked by a professional before you use them.
Be patient. Depending on the level of water damage incurred, it can take weeks or months for a home’s structural elements to be thoroughly dried. Only then should drywall, carpets and other floor coverings be replaced.
For more information, visit www.redcross.org/get-help/disaster-relief-and-recovery-services/disaster-cleanup.html.
Reach out through the Disaster Distress Helpline for free 24/7 support by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990.
Resource centers serve as a “one-stop shop” for people looking to access a variety of recovery services and programs from various agencies, get a hot meal, pick up cleaning supplies and meet with mental health and spiritual care volunteers. Please bring proof of address as it may be needed for some services.
Tuesday and Wednesday, July 25 and 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.:
— Ludlow Community Center, 37 Main St., Ludlow.
— Cambridge Elementary School, 186 School Road, Jeffersonville.
— Hardwick Elementary School, 135 South Main St., Hardwick.
Shelter locations:
— Barre City Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill, Barre.
— Northern Vermont University–Johnson Campus, 337 College Hill, Johnson.
Duck race
LUDLOW — The 24th annual duck race sponsored by Ludlow Rotary Club is cancelled this year because the July 10 flood has made it unsafe and unhealthy to be in the Black River.
Drum circle
CASTLETON — Drum circle with musician and percussionist Rob Zollman will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. July 27 on the Castleton Library lawn. Free admission. Bring a lawn chair.
BUSINESS
Flood relief
Price Chopper/Market 32 is supporting flood relief efforts in Vermont by providing both needed supplies and a monetary donation, while also encouraging teammates and customers to donate funds, as well. The company made a $10,000 donation to the American Red Cross to assist those impacted by the recent flooding in Vermont. It has also sent two truckloads of water and several pallets of food to Vermont Food Bank locations in Brattleboro and Barre for distribution to local residents. A pallet of ice and another pallet of water were donated to FEMA via the Price Chopper store in Barre.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)