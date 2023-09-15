AROUND VT
Grant applications
AARP Vermont invites eligible organizations and communities statewide to apply for the 2023 AARP Vermont Winter Placemaking grant program, now through 5 p.m. Oct. 16. The grants fund quick-action projects that initiate winter placemaking demonstrations focused on creating or reinventing public spaces to improve safety, accessibility and overall appeal. Visit livabilityvt.secure-platform.com to submit an application.
Dixon appointed
BURLINGTON — Professor of Medicine Anne Dixon has been appointed Department of Medicine chair in the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont. Dixon has been serving as interim chair since October 2022. She has succeeded Polly Parsons, M.D., who was chair from 2006-22. Dixon holds a master’s degree from the University of Cambridge, England, and earned her medical degree from the University of Oxford, England. Her training includes an internal medicine residency at Johns Hopkins University and a pulmonary and critical care fellowship at the University of Washington. A member of the UVM faculty since 2001, Dixon has served as chief of the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine since 2009. She is also director of the Vermont Lung Center.
Board members
BURLINGTON — Vermont Professionals of Color Network welcomes two new board members: C.D. Mattison, of Burlington, and David Tabaruka, of Colchester. Tabaruka will help develop financial strategies that will drive the organization’s initiatives forward and create economic opportunities for the BIPOC community. He is also a new member of the Burlington Rotary Club. Mattison has worked to create user-centric digital experiences. Previously, she also served on the board of Outright Vermont for six years.
Maritime heritage
The National Park Service awarded $2 million in maritime heritage grants to assist 12 projects in nine states. Vermont was granted $30,000 for the documentation of the canal boat history of Lake Champlain. The grants are provided in partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) for education programs and projects that preserve sites and objects related to our nation’s maritime history. The program does not use federal tax dollars and instead is funded by recycling vessels from the MARAD’s National Defense Reserve Fleet.
The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation shall partner with Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, the state’s official repository for underwater archaeological artifacts. The project scope includes adding all canal boat shipwrecks and the nine Underwater Preserve Sites to the Vermont Archaeological Inventory, preparation of a National Register of Historic Places nomination for Providence Island Canal Sloop and digitizing the canal boat archival collection.
Post-flood support
All Brains Belong, an organization dedicated to supporting neurodivergent individuals, recently received a grant from Vermont Community Foundation’s VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund to expand its programs for social connection, peer support and mutual aid.
Board member
BRATTLEBORO — Sustainable Energy Outreach Network nonprofit announced Steve Spatz is the latest addition to its board of directors. An energy specialist with Efficiency Vermont, Spatz brings expertise in building science, energy consultancy and code compliance. He previously owned and operated Redbarn Design and Build Inc., which received two “Best of the Best” awards from Efficiency Vermont for residential energy retrofits and was also honored by the Home Builders’ Association of Southern Vermont for excellence in residential energy renovation.
Endowments
The Courtney and Victoria Buffum Family Foundation announced it has given $3.5 million to Vermont Community Foundation to create endowments to benefit four nonprofit organizations. The endowments will support Spectrum Youth & Family Services in Burlington, the King Street Center in Burlington, Dismas of Vermont, and the Flynn Theatre in Burlington. The endowments will provide long-term financial support for the nonprofits and further the Buffum Foundation’s mission to support women, children, families, people with disabilities and increase access to the arts.
BUSINESS
Cape
Air
RUTLAND — The U.S. Department of Transportation has reselected Cape Air to provide Essential Air Service for Rutland, during a four-year period through October 2027. The DOT order specifies Cape Air will fly three daily round trip flights between Boston Logan International Airport and Rutland-Southern Vermont Regional Airport in Tecnam Traveller aircraft. JetBlue Airways will continue to codeshare on Cape Air’s Boston–Rutland route. Cape Air has been the EAS carrier for the Rutland region since October 2007.
Farm stewardship
A new state incentive program, the Vermont Farmer Ecosystem Stewardship Program, has recently paid $150,000 to 30 Vermont farms to compensate them for their ongoing participation in the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service Conservation Stewardship Program. This incentive from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets will continue to be available for new CSP applicants this fall, but funding is limited. Each farmer will receive between $2,000 and $9,500 in state incentives, depending on their level of engagement. Interested farmers are encouraged to start the CSP application process now by contacting their local Farm Services Agency to ensure their farm records are up-to-date.
Craft brewers
BURLINGTON —The Vermont Brewers Association announce the opening of registration for the first annual Vermont Craft Brewers Conference on Nov. 9 and 10 at the Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain. Registration is $150 Vermont Brewers Association member; $200 industry member; $250 nonmembers. Visit www.vermontbrewers.com/vermont-craft-brewers-conference for more information.
OSJL honor
Ocean State Job Lot, a discount closeout retailer headquartered in Rhode Island with stores throughout New England, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, announced it was ranked in 47th place on the Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces list, which comprises organizations across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.
$10K grant
Vermont Dunkin’ franchisees and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation recently celebrated a $10,000 Iced Coffee Day grant for the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital.
Best employers
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont Health Network has been named one of America’s Best Employers on Forbes’ annual state-by-state list, which includes organizations of many types, including hospitals and health systems. Evaluation criteria included working conditions, compensation, diversity, potential for advancement and recommendation to others. The UVM Health Network topped the list in Vermont, followed by Home Depot, the University of Vermont, the State of Vermont and GlobalFoundries.
