AROUND TOWN
Strawberry festival
MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — The 48th annual Strawberry Festival will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at the Middletown Springs Historical Society on the Green. Highlighted is strawberry shortcake made with fresh Vermont berries, homemade biscuits, vanilla ice cream and whipped cream, choice of iced tea, lemonade, or hot coffee; berries will be available for sale by the quart. The festival also includes a craft fair, live music, a new exhibit about childhood (1850-1920), and a children’s program with historic play activities. For more information, call 802-235-2421 or 802-235-2376.
Free workshops
RUTLAND — A new workshop series on gardening tips, preparing and preserving your harvest, and Rutland’s natural and agricultural heritage is being offered to the Rutland community. The 2023 Educational Workshop Series is a collaborative effort between the Vermont Farmers Food Center and Slate Valley Community Action Network with Rutland Recreation and Parks Department and Come Alive Outside.
VFFC will host 12 workshops at the Rotary Educational Greenhouse, 251 West St. in Rutland, with some of the workshops on local farms and nearby parks. The series will run from now to mid-October. Topics include seed starting; making salads with spring greens; agricultural history; permaculture principles; wild edibles plant tour; who’s eating my plants; food preservation; canning 101; fermentation basics; and getting the most from late season greens.
Admission to all workshops in the series is free of charge. Registration is required at www.rutlandrec.com/gardenworkshops online.
Father’s Day weekend
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — The Slate Valley Museum is offering a workshop where children and adults can work together to build a slate-roof birdhouse this Father’s Day weekend. The museum will hold two workshops, each geared toward a slightly different age group: 6 p.m. Friday, June 16, for children ages 13 and over; and 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, for children ages 10 and over.
Led by instructor Tom DeMatties, sixth-grade teacher at Castleton Elementary School, and his son, Sam, the workshop cost is $40 per child, with a limit of one birdhouse per child. Any adult helper is welcome to build a birdhouse as well for an additional fee of $20. Pre-registration and prepayment are required. Contact the museum at 518-642-1417 or mail@slatevalleymuseum.org.
BENNINGTON — The Vermont Veterans’ Home and the State Line Car Club invites the public this Father’s Day weekend to show off your automobile or to see a host of vehicles on display from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at 325 North St. in Bennington. Rain date: Sunday, June 18. Admission to the car show is free. Registration available the day of the event. Parking available behind the main building, South Street entrance, or at the State Office Building.
AROUND VT
Con Hogan Award
Nominations for the 2023 award are now open until 5 p.m. Thursday, June 29. Visit vermontcf.org/conhoganaward for more information or to submit a nomination.
The $15,000 annual award recognizes a community leader who shares Hogan’s vision of a better Vermont and who makes that vision a reality. Awardees are individuals who focus on results, use data and measurement to mobilize action, work with people across diverse perspectives, pursue their vision, and persist through setbacks.
Law enforcement
BURLINGTON — Anthony Facos has joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office as the new law enforcement coordinator for the District of Vermont. His duties will involve advising the U.S. Attorney on law enforcement issues throughout Vermont, serving as liaison for state and local law enforcement agencies to bring cases for possible federal prosecution with an emphasis on reduction of violent crime, and promoting community engagement.
With more than 35 years of state and local law enforcement experience, he spent 33 years with the Montpelier Police Department, including 13 years as chief. Most recently, Facos served as the executive director of the Division of Enforcement and Safety for Vermont’s Department of Motor Vehicles. His law enforcement career began with the Vermont State Police’s Marine Patrol.
Scholarly publishing
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont has launched an open-access academic press aimed at removing the financial barrier between peer-reviewed research and audiences worldwide. Fully funded by the university and overseen by UVM Libraries, the UVM Press operates under a “diamond open access model,” meaning that authors pay no fees to publish with the press and readers pay no fees to access the press’s published materials. Bryn Geffert, UVM’s dean of libraries, believes the role of a library is to connect patrons to information, making UVM Libraries a logical partner for managing the UVM Press. Visit www.uvm.edu/press for more information.
Civic scholarship
The Vermont League of Cities and Towns announced it will award a Vermonter pursuing, or already in, municipal service, a $2,000 educational scholarship next year. Applicants must be a Vermont municipal employee, a Vermont municipal official (elected or appointed), or a dependent child age 26 or younger of a Vermont municipal official or employee. Applications will be available in the winter of 2023-24 through VSAC.
COLLEGE NEWS
Spring 2023 academic honors at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, names Kelsey Gale Sheehe, applied mathematics and statistics major, of North Clarendon, as a presidential scholar; Taylor Manley, of North Clarendon, and Asa Ackerman-Leist, of Pawlet, on the dean’s list.
Emma Duffy, of Rutland, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts.
Sky Woodard, biology major, of Rutland, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.
