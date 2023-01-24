BUSINESS
Native American art
SHELBURNE — Shelburne Museum has established a new curatorship in Native American Art and appointed Victoria Sunnergren as the museum’s first associate curator of Native American Art. She will lead the interpretation and exhibition of the museum’s collection of Indigenous art and material culture and organize an exhibition highlighting The Perry Collection of Native American masterworks. Sunnergren will guide the museum’s program in collaboration with an advisory board of Indigenous artists, curators and community leaders. Her first project will be on view June 24 through Oct. 22 in the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education, Murphy Gallery.
Specialty crops grants
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets announced $200,000 in grant funds to strengthen Vermont’s specialty crop industries and producer associations. Specialty crops are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture crops (including honey, hops, maple syrup and mushrooms), and nursery crops (including Christmas trees and floriculture).
Grant funds will support specialty crops by: leveraging efforts to market and promote specialty crops; assisting producers with research and development; expanding availability and access to specialty crops; or addressing local, regional and national challenges for producers. Any entity may apply, but projects must benefit more than one specialty crop business, individual or organization.
To register for an information session webinar for all prospective applicants to be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 2, visit bit.ly/2023SCBGPWebinar online. Interested applicants should pre-apply by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 28. A review committee will invite the top-ranking projects to submit full applications by downloading the Request for Applications at agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/specialtycrop
YOUTH NEWS
Coaches neededGirls on the Run Vermont needs volunteer coaches. Girls on the Run is a 10-week, physical activity-based, youth development program for girls in grades 3-8. The 10-week spring season begins the week of March 27. Teams meet twice a week for 90 minutes and the program culminates with all teams participating in one of two noncompetitive, celebratory 5K events in Essex and Manchester.
Coaches do not need to be runners. All volunteer coaches must complete a background check. High school students are encouraged to volunteer as junior coaches. For more information, visit www.gotrvt.org/coach or email info@girlsontherunvermont.org
MILITARY NEWS
New military school
JERICHO — The new Army Mountain Warfare School complex in Jericho welcomed their first class with students reporting on Jan. 14. The school was established in 1983 and has been operating out of a neighboring facility in Jericho. The old building will become the armory for another Vermont Army National Guard unit. The new $30 million facility took about two years to build.
The Army Mountain Warfare School is taught to U.S. Army soldiers from the National Guard, Reserves and active duty. International students and students from all branches of the military also are eligible to attend the school. AMWS teaches Basic Military Mountaineer, Advanced Military Mountaineering, Rough Terrain Evacuation, Mountain Planners and Mountain Rifleman.
AROUND TOWN
Song Circle
RUTLAND — Wild Woods Music Song Circle will be held from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Godnick Adult Center in Rutland. Music lovers, singers, players of acoustic instruments, and listeners are welcome. There is no charge for attending or performing. For more information, email gusbloch@gmail.com or call 802-775-1182.
‘Real Rutland Feud’
RUTLAND — The Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region announced the return of the annual “Real Rutland Feud” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Paramount Theatre. Based on the TV game show “Family Feud,” this year’s event will feature teams from local businesses and organizations including: Xfinity vs. Town of Brandon, Community Health vs. NewStory Center, Killington Resort vs. Green Mountain Power, Rutland Regional Medical Center vs. Rutland Regional Medical Center, and Fabian Earth Moving vs. Casella Construction.
Ticket sales opened Jan. 7, for $30 each, are available during regular business hours at the Paramount Theatre Box Office or online anytime at www.paramountvt.org online. Proceeds benefit CEDRR’s Regional Marketing Initiative–Real Rutland. For more information, visit rutlandvermont.com/realrutlandfeud for more information.
AROUND VT
Beekeeping events
“Cost Effective Control of Small Hive Beetles” will be held online at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 presented on Zoom by Atreya Manaswi, a 10th-grade student at Orlando (Florida) Science High School, who was recognized as one of the nation’s leading top 30 youth scientific minds in the prestigious Broadcom MASTERS STEM Competition in 2021.
Vermont Beekeeping Association 2023 Winter Meeting Saturday, Feb. 11, via Zoom, will feature two speakers. Dr. Scott McArt from the Cornell Dyce Lab will talk about pesticides affecting honey bees and his work on pesticide legislation in New York. Randy Oliver, scientificbeekeeping.com, will talk about his work on oxalic acid extended release as well as some of his very recent research. The meeting is free for current VBA members and $15 for all others.
For more information, visit www.vermontbeekeepers.org
Electricity webinars
The Vermont Department of Public Service is hosting a webinar series to share information and answer questions about Vermont’s current electric system. The webinar series is the first of the public engagement opportunities planned by the department as part of the process to comprehensively review the state’s renewable and clean electricity policies and programs.
Webinar 1: “Where does Vermont’s electricity come from?” — Tuesday, Jan. 31, noon to 1:30 p.m.; and Thursday, Feb. 2, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Webinar 2: “Current renewable electricity policies” — Tuesday, Feb. 14, noon to 1:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, Feb. 15, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Webinar 3: “Parking lot session to cover additional questions” — Thursday, March 9, noon to 1:30 p.m.; and Monday, March 13, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
For more information and to register, visit publicservice.vermont.gov/renewables or email PSD-REPrograms@vermont.gov.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line.
