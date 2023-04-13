COLLEGE NEWS
The Great Northeast Athletic Conference announced Lasell University’s Connor Parker, of Rutland, was named the Field Athlete of the Week for his performance at the Tufts Snowflake Classic. There, his Hammer Throw mark of 31.25m set a new school record. He also put up marks of 7.46m in the Shot Put and 26.86m in the Discus. At the Jonathan Tymann Invitational at Gordon College, Parker also set a new PR in the Discus with a mark of 28.24m.
CASTLETON — The Castleton University Center for Social Justice and Trauma Informed Care, with funding from the Bowse Health Trust Fund and the Castleton Lecture Fund, is hosting an art banner display and panel presentation for Sexual Assault Awareness month. According to the 2020 Association of American Colleges Survey, 1 in 4 college-aged women will be the victims of attempted or completed rape.
The “Against My Will” banners will be on display on CU campus until May 5. The panel discussion “Against My Will: Cultivating Empathy around Sexual Violence” will be held at 12:15 p.m. April 20 in the 1787 room of the Campus Center. All are welcome and admission is free. For more information, call 802-353-1965.
Gov. Phil Scott has signed a proclamation declaring April 11-15 Community Development Week. The designation and proclamation focus on the success and impact of the federal Community Development Block Grant program, which funds housing and economic development projects and public services in communities across the state. To view the proclamation, visit governor.vermont.gov/document/community-development-week online.
A free event — Making Room: Planning for Those Who are Here & Those on Their Way to the Connecticut River Valley — will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m. April 20 virtually by registering at www.crjc.org/makingroom online.
Connecticut River Valley communities need to make room for climate change migration. With funding available and coming from the federal government, there is opportunity to think both short- and long-term about communities’ infrastructure needs. Open to the public, attendance is encouraged for CRJC commissioners and local representatives; municipal planning commissions, select boards, housing commissions, and conservation commissions; regional and state planners; interested community members.
3SquaresVT benefit
Vermonters can buy seeds and seedlings that produce edible foods with 3SquaresVT benefits. 3SquaresVT is Vermont’s name for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides eligible people monthly benefits to help pay for groceries. Benefits can be used to buy seeds and plants at any retailer or farmers’ market that accepts EBT cards, which are mailed to 3SquaresVT participants once they enroll in the program. At most farmers markets, shoppers with 3SquaresVT can use a program called Crop Cash to double their dollars and buy produce, seeds and plants.
One in 10 Vermonters receive 3SquaresVT benefits, but many more are eligible. Everyone who is eligible to receive 3SquaresVT benefits will get them with an approved application, and there are enough benefits for everyone who qualifies. To apply, visit vermontfoodhelp.com online.
As more people start raising their own backyard chickens, it’s important to know the health risks associated with poultry so you can take basic steps to protect yourself, your family and your flock. Any domesticated bird kept for producing eggs or meat can carry harmful bacteria. For more information about backyard poultry safety, visit cdc.gov/healthypets/pets/farm-animals/backyard-poultry.html online.
April 6 was Alzheimer’s Awareness Day at the State House, where Vermonters living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, their caregivers and families who have lost someone to dementia gathered. They connected with elected leaders to share their personal stories and advocate for a state dementia coordinator to help streamline systems of care. For more information, visit alz.org/vermont online.
Youth and novice turkey hunting weekend is April 29 and 30 this year, and the regular spring turkey season is May 1-31. Shooting hours for the youth and novice weekend are one half-hour before sunrise to 5 p.m. Landowner permission is required to hunt on private land during youth-novice turkey hunting weekend. Shooting hours during the May 1-31 regular turkey season are one half-hour before sunrise to noon.
To hunt turkeys on April 29 and 30, a youth must be age 15 or younger and must have completed a hunter education course and possess a hunting license, a turkey hunting license and a free youth turkey hunting tag. A person who has purchased their first hunting license in the past 12 months and is age 16 or older may hunt turkeys as a novice on April 29 and 30, and must have a hunting license, turkey hunting license and a free novice tag. The youth or novice must be accompanied by an unarmed licensed adult over 18 years of age.
A successful hunter in Vermont’s spring turkey seasons must report their turkey within 48 hours at a local big game reporting station or online at Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department proposes changes to the state’s baitfish regulation that will change some terminology and update the lists of waters where baitfish may not be used. The baitfish regulation with proposed amendments is available in the Public Hearings Schedule on the department’s website Home Page. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board will hold two public hearings about the changes in May.
The first hearing is 6:30 p.m. May 10 at the Agency of Natural Resources Annex, 190 Junction Road, Berlin.
The second hearing is 6:30 p.m. May 11, and it is virtual via Microsoft Teams. A link to join the meeting and password are provided in the Public Hearings Schedule on the department’s website.
In addition to the public hearings, anyone can leave a comment on the proposals by emailing ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov by May 19.
KILLINGTON — Killington Resort announced Killington and Pico Resort Partners President and General Manager Mike Solimano was named a recipient of the 2023 Sammy Leadership award. The 25th annual award honors innovative, inspiring, courageous and passionate industry leaders making a difference locally and nationally. Recipients are determined based on nominations by members of the ski and snowboard industry. He’s been instrumental in Killington Resort’s year-round growth and was the first to propose the Beast 365 pass, an option to pay monthly and visit daily for skiing and riding, mountain biking, golf and adventure center attractions.
