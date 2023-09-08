YOUTH NEWS
RNESU honorees
Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union announced its celebration of 2022-23 school-year staff who have made outstanding contributions and demonstrated an ongoing commitment to excellence.
— Distinguished licensed professionals: Sarah Gallagher, middle school math teacher, Barstow Memorial School; Jed Pauls, school guidance counselor, Lothrop School; Sue Dier, kindergarten teacher, Neshobe School; Christine Landon, PE teacher, Otter Creek Academy; Christine Roberts, community-based learning teacher, Otter Valley Union Middle and High School; Laura King, instructional coach, RNESU; Nate Traynor, special services teacher.
— Outstanding support staff: Joe Boucher, head custodian, Barstow Memorial School; Emilee Sweatt, student support professional, Lothrop School; Jamie DesForges, student support professional, Neshobe School; Jill Doody, paraprofessional, Otter Creek Academy; Char Wessing, MS/HS registrar, Otter Valley Union Middle and High School.
In addition, Jed Pauls and Sarah Gallagher were chosen for the 2023 UVM Teacher of the Year award.
COLLEGE NEWS
UVM research
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont set a record for the fourth consecutive year in total external support for its research enterprise across its scholarly disciplines. Research at UVM funded by federal and state agencies, corporate partners, foundations and individual donors reached nearly $263 million in the fiscal year ending June 20, only the second time the figure has been above a quarter-billion dollars. Two years ago and for the first time, UVM was ranked among the nation’s 100 largest public research universities by total research support according to the National Science Foundation.
AROUND TOWN
RCHS Duck Derby
PITTSFORD — A Quack for Help! 17th annual Duck Derby needs 345 more ducks to beat last year’s record number of 3,459. Help by adopting a single duck for $3, a Quack Pack (four ducks) for $10, or a Quack Pack (six ducks) for $15. Visit bit.ly/DuckDerby2023 to adopt ducks,
During September, any adult cat older than 1 year old can be adopted with a donation of the adopter’s choice, but at least $10.
Banned book tour
Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman is hosting statewide a series of readings from banned books at local bookstores and libraries. These events discuss the importance of free speech, inclusion, democracy and open dialogue.
— 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Norman Williams Public Library, 10 The Green in Woodstock.
— 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Ilsley Public Library, 75 Main St., in Middlebury.
Artist talk
RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center invites the community to its second featured talk with educator and artist Sydelle Gansl, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13. This program will be about artist Edgar Degas. Light refreshments will be served. $10 donation per person is appreciated.
AROUND VT
FEMA centers
The Cabot Disaster Recovery Center at Town Hall closed permanently Thursday, Sept. 7. Other recovery centers remain open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday (closed Sunday) at Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill; Barton Memorial Building, 17 Village Square; Northern VT University McClelland Hall, 131 College Hill Road in Johnson; Wardsboro Town Hall, 99 Main St.; Waterbury Armory, 294 Armory Drive. The deadline to apply for assistance is Oct. 12.
FEMA operates Disaster Recovery Centers based on where they are needed most. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities and access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology equipment. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish). Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration will also be at the center.
To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA app. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.
Disaster support
This week, SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced the agency finalized a rule to increase support to disaster survivors and small businesses needing relief following a federally declared disaster. The rule becomes effective for all disasters declared on or after July 31. Key changes include:
— Increase loan limits from $200K to $500K for primary residence.
— Increase loan limits from $40K to $100K for personal property.
— Remove administrative limit on landscaping.
— Increase from 5 to 12 months the initial payment deferral period.
— No interest accrual for the first 12 months.
— Eliminate a restriction on property owners to only use disaster loan funds to mitigate a “similar” disaster event that caused damage to their home or business.
— Clarify collateral requirements in the disaster loan program under which blanket liens on business assets that provide no liquidity in the event of default will not be required.
— Reduce documents required to request reconsideration.
— Expand eligibility to consumer or marketing cooperatives.
VTF&W
Youth hunting
Vermont’s upcoming youth waterfowl hunting weekend is Sept. 23 and 24 when those age 17 or younger may hunt ducks and geese in the Lake Champlain and interior Vermont waterfowl hunting zones, age 15 and younger in the Connecticut River zone.
The youth hunter must have a Vermont hunting license and be accompanied by an unarmed adult, age 18 or older, who also has a Vermont hunting license. Youths age 16 and 17 must have state and federal duck stamps. All youth hunters must also register with the Harvest Information Program (HIP) in each state that they hunt; this can be done on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website or by calling 1-877-306-7091. The adult may not hunt waterfowl or carry a firearm while accompanying the youth when the youth is hunting waterfowl.
Sept. 23 and 24 bag limits are found in the 2023-24 Syllabus of State and Federal Hunting Regulations for Migratory Birds in Vermont, available from Vermont post offices and as a downloadable file from www.vtfishandwildlife.com under Hunt — Waterfowl.
BUSINESS
Design council
CASTLETON — Hubbardton Forge lighting manufacturer announced the launch of its design advisory council to include Joshua Smith, who recently opened a studio in Manchester, bringing experience from NYC and Texas; Jeanne Chung, a southern California-based interior designer; Tim Green, an interior designer with a studio in Georgia’s community of Lake Oconee; Shay Geyer, a designer in Dallas and décor retail store owner; and Christopher Todd, based in Las Vegas where he also has a home décor boutique.
