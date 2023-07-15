AROUND VT
Safe pump outs
Widespread flooding in Vermont has caused many basements to fill with water and, in some cases, cause a release of oil from heating oil tanks in the basement. The Department of Environmental Conservation guidance for basement cleanup includes:
— When oil or petroleum is found to be floating on the water in basements that need to be pumped out, report to 800-641-5005 (24/7) or 802-828-1138 during the work day before pumping out. Environmental cleanup contractors will respond to areas with significant flooding.
— Contractors can be directed to homes to assist with the pump out. They will pump out the basement from the top of the liquid surface to recover any floating oil first. Pumping liquid out from the floor level or below the liquid surface will likely cause floating oil to coat everything in the basement, making for a more significant cleanup.
— If there is no evidence of oil in the water such as an oil sheen (nothing floating on the water or no oil odor), the water may be pumped out to the ground (preferably) or storm drains.
— When oil or petroleum is present floating on the water in a basement or container, report the situation to DEC at 800-641-5005 (24/7) or 802-828-1138 (during the workday).
Visit ANR.Vermont.gov/Flood for more information.
Red Cross help
The American Red Cross remains focused on providing care and comfort to those who have been forced from their homes by historic flooding in multiple parts of Vermont. Individuals are strongly encouraged to come to shelters rather than remain in unsafe living conditions. The Red Cross is currently operating shelters at Barre City Auditorium (16 Auditorium Hill, Barre); Rutland High School (22 Stratton Road, Rutland); Hartford High School (37 Highland Ave., White River Junction); Northern Vermont University – Johnson campus (337 College Hill, Johnson). Pets are welcome at these shelters.
Individuals evacuating to a Red Cross shelter should bring essential items for each member of their family, including: prescription and emergency medications; foods that meet special dietary requirements; extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items; chargers for any electronic devices; books, games and other forms of entertainment; crates, carriers, medications, food, toys, etc., for pets. For help or for additional information, dial 211.
The Red Cross reminds Vermonters: “Turn around, don’t drown.” Never walk, swim, or drive through floodwater. Just 6 inches of fast-moving floodwater can knock you over — and 12 inches can carry your vehicle away. If you evacuated, wait for officials to say it is safe before going home. Avoid fallen power lines, poles and wires; they can electrocute you. Watch out for falling trees and other debris. Use flashlights or battery-powered lanterns, rather than candles, to reduce fire risk. Many injuries happen during cleanup; wear protective equipment, like boots, long pants, work gloves, eyewear and an N95 respirator to protect your lungs. Follow the advice of local public health officials.
You can help people affected by disasters like flooding by making a donation to support Red Cross Disaster Relief. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations of clothing or household items are not currently being accepted.
The Red Cross is asking blood donors who live in unaffected areas to schedule and keep your upcoming appointments to help prevent a summer blood shortage. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Insurer advice
As Northeast states, particularly Vermont and New York, deal with catastrophic flooding triggered by historic rainfall, the American Property Casualty Insurance Association urges residents who experienced flood damage to their property to contact their flood insurer as soon as possible to start the claims process.
Flood damage is not typically covered under a standard homeowners policy, so homeowners will need to contact their flood insurer to file a flood-related claim. Flood insurance policies may be with the National Flood Insurance Program or possibly with a flood insurer in the private market. Water damage to a vehicle is typically covered under an auto policy if the policyholder has chosen to purchase comprehensive physical damage coverage.
If your home is flooded:
— Shovel or scrape mud off floors, furniture and walls before the mud dries. Then hose down the walls with clean water, starting from the ceiling.
— Major appliances, such as refrigerators and stoves, can be washed and dried completely. In most cases, they will not be damaged unless they were operating at the time the water covered them.
— Diluted chlorine bleach can be used to clean household items, appliances, walls and floors and will help control odors.
— Wood furniture should be dried outdoors, but not in direct sunlight. Remove drawers and other moving parts before they dry.
— Food utensils and equipment should be washed thoroughly and sterilized before using them again. Any food that is open and exposed to floodwaters should be discarded.
If your vehicle is flooded:
— Be cautious about starting a vehicle that has been exposed to floodwaters, and if your vehicle is missing, report it to the police.
— If the water rose above the floorboards, or the seats are wet, do not try to start the car. The electrical system is the most sensitive to water damage, and trying to start the car could cause more damage.
— Open the hood and check the air filter. If it is wet, do not try to start the car.
Report the loss to your auto insurer and protect the car from further damage by covering any broken windows. Water damage to a vehicle is typically covered under an auto policy, if the policyholder has chosen to purchase comprehensive physical damage coverage.
Food assistance
Approximately $164,000 in the “Farm to Family Coupon” program are now available to help eligible Vermonters buy locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets and farm stands. Coupons are issued on a first-come, first-served basis, and may be used at any of the 60 markets and farm stands enrolled in the program this summer.
Vermont households with incomes at or below 185% of the federal poverty level and households participating in the Vermont Department of Health’s WIC Program (Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children) are eligible. People can apply through their local WIC office or local community action agency. Dial 211 for local agency contact information. Current income limits are $2,248 a month for a single person, $3,041 for a couple, $3,833 for a family of three, $4,625 for a family of four and $5,418 for a family of five.
BUSINESS
Small businesses
The devastating floods this week have left many small businesses and downtown centers in ruins. In response to this crisis, the Vermont Main Street Flood Relief Fund is commencing its fundraising campaign, with the aim of extending financial assistance to those severely impacted by the recent flooding; 100% of the tax-deductible funds raised will be directly allocated to those most in need. Visit vtrecovery2023.com to donate.
The Vermont Main Street Flood Relief Fund grant application process will commence in the following week, allowing businesses to apply for assistance. Applications will be available next week online at vtrecovery.com.
