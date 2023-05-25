VTF&W
Help turtles
Vermont’s turtles are on the move, and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is asking for the public’s help in keeping them safe. Female turtles will soon be looking for places to deposit their eggs, and they sometimes choose inconvenient or dangerous locations — often laying eggs in gravel parking lots and driveways and along road shoulders, which puts them at risk of being hit by motor vehicles. Turtle nesting activity peaks between late May and early June.
If the turtle is large or if it lacks colorful lines, spots or other markings, it may be a snapper. Instead of picking up snappers, try pushing them across the road with a shovel or pulling them on cardboard or a car floor mat.
COLLEGE NEWS
Erin Juettner, of Rutland, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education and Care from Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts.
AROUND TOWN
Jazz Café
POULTNEY — Stone Valley Arts brings back the classic Jazz Café series, starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, featuring the New Kanon Jazz Trio with Gary Schmidt on piano, Ron White on bass and Nick Aloi on drums. The Jazz Café will be held every second and fourth Wednesday of the months June through October. BYOB. A cover/donation of $10 is suggested to support cultural events at Stone Valley Arts.
Book sales
MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — The Middletown Springs Public Library will hold its annual spring Book Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Middletown Springs Historical Society, on the Green. Featured are gently read books, movies, puzzles and games, fiction, biographies, history, nature, children’s books and more. On Sunday, it will be a bag sale by donation. All proceeds benefit the library.
RUTLAND — The June Friends of the Rutland Free Library Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 9, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at 10 Court St. in Rutland. Featured are thousands of organized, gently used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages, as well as a selection of rare and antique books. All purchases by donation only. Limit of two grocery bags per family. No book dealers. Proceeds support library programs, collections and designated projects.
Sunflowers for Ukraine
CASTLETON — A Sunflowers for Ukraine project is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3, at Castleton Community Center, to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Activities include planting sunflowers, a craft project, snacks and a “Sun Flowers Fun Facts” walk around the Community Center trail. This is also the date of the center’s annual Plant Swap, where you “bring a plant and take a plant.” The event is free and open to all. For more information, call 802-468-3093.
Pork dinner
PAWLET — The next roast pork dinner will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Pawlet Community Church, 38 Route 133 in Pawlet. Cost is $12 adult, $6 for children ages 6-12, free age 5 and younger. Call ahead to place orders to-go at 802-325-3022, for pickup any time after 4:30 p.m.
AROUND VT
Executive director
Sarah R. Brown joins Inclusive Arts Vermont as its new executive director, bringing experience in nonprofit management and focus on social and disability justice. Her career organizations include Faith Communities Today, Hartford Institute for Religion Research, Vermont Ethics Network, Fair Labor Association, VNAs of Vermont, Center for Congregations, and others. Brown has a Certificate in Nonprofit Management from the University of Illinois at Chicago, a Certificate in Executive Leadership from Babson College, and a Certificate in Leadership and Communication from Harvard University. Inclusive Arts Vermont uses the arts to engage the capabilities and enhance the confidence of children and adults with disabilities.
Trust gift
All Brains Belong VT, a nonprofit community health organization supporting neurodivergent Vermonters, announces a gift from the Melissa Andrews Trust. This gift will launch an initiative to address chronic respiratory conditions, including those caused by Long COVID. All Brains Belong VT is a nonprofit community health organization in Montpelier that provides neurodiversity-affirming medical care, social connection opportunities and neurodiversity-related training for employers, health care providers, and others.
BUSINESS
Bank donates
Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees recently presented more than $19,000 in donations collected through its employee-driven charitable giving program, Casual for a Cause, to nine nonprofit organizations serving Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont residents. The donation recipients in Vermont are BarnArts Center for the Arts in Barnard and Village for Paws Rescue in Bethel committed to rescuing dogs from overcrowded “kill shelters,” primarily in the Southwest U.S., to new homes in New England.
