Girl ScoutsFAIR HAVEN — Girls in grades K-3 and a caregiver are invited to learn about opportunities to get involved with Girl Scouts in your community from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Fair Haven Elementary School cafeteria, 115 North Main St., Fair Haven. Virtual sign-up events also take place throughout the year at girlscoutsgwm.org. Walk-ins are welcome. Girl Scouts feature programs in the outdoors; entrepreneurship; science, technology, engineering and math (STEM); and life skills.
Substance abuseLUDLOW — “100 Cups of Coffee: Public Listening Sessions” will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, and 8 to 10 a.m. Fridays, from Nov. 30 until Dec. 14 at Java Baba’s Coffee Shop in Ludlow. The Black River Area Community Coalition presents these sessions for individuals in Ludlow, Chester, Plymouth and Mount Holly to speak informally about problems regarding the use of drugs and alcohol. For more information, email lauren@braccvt.org.
Song circleRUTLAND — Wild Woods Music Song Circle will be held from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Godnick Adult Center in Rutland. Music lovers, singers, players of acoustic instruments, and listeners are welcome. Wild Woods Song Circle meets on the first and third Wednesday of each month. There is no charge for attending or performing. For more information, call 802-775-1182 or email gusbloch@gmail.com.
Digital safetyWALLINGFORD — Wallingford Historical Society will present “Safety in This Digital World,” tips on internet safety, social media and smartphones, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Wallingford Town Hall, 75 School St. The event is free of charge. For more information, email jordan.jankus@gmail.com.
Book saleRUTLAND — The December Friends of the Rutland Free Library book sale will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 Court St. in Rutland. Featured are organized, gently used books, CDs, DVDs, and puzzles for all ages, as well as a selection of rare and antique books. All purchases by donation only; proceeds go to support library programs and collections. For more information, call 802-773-1860 or visit www.rutlandfree.org
Dammers donateCHITTENDEN — The Chittenden Dammers, a local snowmobile club, recently presented a $1,000 donation to The Child First Advocacy Center of Rutland County to assist this organization that provides safe and supportive environment for victims and their families in the discovery, intervention, treatment and prevention of child sexual abuse, physical abuse, severe physical abuse and families affected by violence.
The club develops and maintains approximately 45-plus miles of trails across both state and U.S. Forest Service land, as well as private properties. As part of their overall mission, the Chittenden Dammers commit to support of local organizations and charities. To further that commitment, the Chittenden Dammers will be conducting a multi-day renovation this spring of the Pittsford Food Shelf. For more information, visit www.chittendendammers.org
Pittsford projectPITTSFORD — The Northern Border Regional Commission and U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development announced funding for economic-development projects in Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont. This support includes $335,834 for Pittsford Village Farm in Pittsford, Vermont. The Pittsford Village Farm will renovate a currently vacant space in an historic building in the village center and repurpose it for child care programming and community functions. The project aims to offer high-quality, affordable, early childhood education opportunities for 26 households. Additionally, space within the building will be set aside as a community gathering room for the public to use for meetings or events.
Hannaford helpsRUTLAND — VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region has been selected as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Bloomin’ 4 Good Program for the month of December. The program is a way for shoppers to give back. Selected by the Hannaford at 318 South Main St. in Rutland, VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region will receive a $1 donation for every Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet with the red circle sticker purchased there during December.
