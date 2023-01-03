AROUND VT
Balint staffRep.-elect Becca Balint, D-Vt., has announced further staff hires.
Washington, D.C., staff:
Taryn Brown will be operations director and scheduler. She has been on Capitol Hill for nearly a decade and currently serves as the deputy chief of staff for Congressman Andy Levin of Michigan.
Sophie Pollock will be communications director. She served in Rep. Ritchie Torres’ office over the last two years, mostly recently as communications director.
Peter Trombley will be the legislative correspondent. Trombley was the regional organizing director on Balint’s congressional primary campaign in northwest Vermont, and deputy political director during the general election.
Xitlali Pacheco Ramirez will be staff assistant in Washington. She served as a legislative intern for U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla.
Vermont staff:
Aileen Lachs will be the director of constituent services. She has served as an immigration caseworker for Sen. Patrick Leahy.
Jessica Nordhaus will be director of community outreach. Most recently, she directed Change the Story VT, leading the initiative until 2022.
Carolyn Wesley will be Vermont director of operations and culture. She most recently served as chief of staff to Balint in the Vermont Senate President Pro Tem’s office.
Morgan Nichols will be a community liaison/constituent service representative. She is currently Vermont Main Street Alliance state director.
Thomas Renner will be a community liaison/constituent service representative. He most recently worked at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Owen Doherty will be the Vermont staff assistant. He is currently the executive assistant to the Vermont State Treasurer.
New executive director
MONTPELIER — Monica Weeber, of Winooski, has been named executive director of the Crime Research Group, Vermont nonprofit criminal justice research organization. The group’s board of directors welcomes Weeber from the Vermont Department of Corrections, where she most recently served as director of strategic development. She also managed the state’s Justice Reinvestment initiative and led DOC’s five-year research project studying prison climate and adoption of programs aimed at improving prison administration and reducing recidivism.
BUSINESS
Resort donations
KILLINGTON — Killington Resort has given more than $300,000 in cash and in-kind charitable donations through its Play Forever corporate responsibility commitment in 2022.
Beneficiaries include a variety ranging from global interests such as the American Red Cross’s Ukrainian War Relief, to local efforts such as installing a new ice rink at Killington Recreation Center.
Rutland Area Robotics, a high school group teaching technology skills, received a donation. A $40,000 pledge was made to become the presenting sponsor of Come Alive Outside’s Mobile Passport App.
Additional 2022 recipients include Vermont Adaptive, Killington Mountain School, Pico Ski Club, Vermont Ski & Ride Museum, Town of Killington Rec. Dept., Change the World Kids, Mount Holly Parent Teacher Student Association, Vermont Youth Conservation Corps, Teen Challenge, Rutland Mental Health Services, Chaffee Art Center, Girls on the Run of Vermont Inc. and more.
